None of our midfielders can play. With the honourable exceptions of Bajcetic and Thiago.
Thiago gets an easy ride.
He was fantastic last season, and instrumental in our run in, (games against Utd etc he was a joy to watch) until he picked up an injury before the CL final.
By his standards he has been average this season, and dreadful from January until he picked up his injury. He was terrible against Brentford, Wolves in the FA cup and the 3- 0 defeat, and against Brighton. Unusually giving the ball away cheaply, getting caught in possession, poor backpasses etc.
He can't run either. He appears to have lost the ability to sprint, and tends to only be able to cruise back, rather than be able to go through the gears. Look at the 3rd goal conceded v Wolves
He's a better resource when he has legs playing alongside him, but has been poor.