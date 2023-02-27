« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:06:56 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on February 27, 2023, 01:56:50 pm
Genius. The problem is the player that can be relied on to start, over the one who isn't. Well, one would argue that if Keita was a viable option, we wouldn't have to play Henderson at all. But because he's not, we have to overplay an older and off-form player.

Good for you. Doesn't change the fact an old player playing horrendously with over 2 years on his contract is a bigger issue for us than a guy who won't be at the club in 16 weeks time.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:17:40 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 27, 2023, 02:06:56 pm
Good for you. Doesn't change the fact an old player playing horrendously with over 2 years on his contract is a bigger issue for us than a guy who won't be at the club in 16 weeks time.
In the longer run, if we still have to keep playing Henderson this much, of course. Although the much bigger problem would be on the recruiting.

On the short one though. A 28-year-old, who has hardly played this season, currently earning 120k a week, not being good enough to start over three older players, two of whom are massively off-form, is a far bigger problem. Not only because of his current individual level, or lack thereof, but because it forces us to overplay those players, which in turn makes their level drop even deeper. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:23:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 27, 2023, 02:06:56 pm
Good for you. Doesn't change the fact an old player playing horrendously with over 2 years on his contract is a bigger issue for us than a guy who won't be at the club in 16 weeks time.

It feels like with Hendo many fans have been waiting years to stick the knife in. He's carried this squad on his legs and lungs for close to a decade, 2 years ago he was one of the best midfielders in Europe, since then he's been flogged to death by club and country.. He deserves a break and you know a tiny bit of respect.  When he got given an actual rest between matches he delivered the performance against Everton, since then he's been played as much as possible because all the other alternatives are injured or playing shite, so much in fact he's had to play 6 then gets slated for the fact he's not a 6.

Henderson is now a 1 good performance a week level midfielder with the experience we need in the squad, what he needs is trusted players around him to share his burden.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:30:59 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:23:07 pm
It feels like with Hendo many fans have been waiting years to stick the knife in. He's carried this squad on his legs and lungs for close to a decade, 2 years ago he was one of the best midfielders in Europe, since then he's been flogged to death by club and country.. He deserves a break and you know a tiny bit of respect.  When he got given an actual rest between matches he delivered the performance against Everton, since then he's been played as much as possible because all the other alternatives are injured or playing shite, so much in fact he's had to play 6 then gets slated for the fact he's not a 6.

Henderson is now a 1 good performance a week level midfielder with the experience we need in the squad, what he needs is trusted players around him to share his burden.

He's been amazing for us and one of our best ever captains. I absolutely don't need a lecture on that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:32:10 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 27, 2023, 02:30:59 pm
He's been amazing for us and one of our best ever captains. I absolutely don't need a lecture on that.

Saying things like "old player playing horrendously" without any sort of nod to the huge workload he's being asked to do seems like you do need reminding.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:37:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:32:10 pm
Saying things like "old player playing horrendously" without any sort of nod to the huge workload he's being asked to do seems like you do need reminding.

I mean you've spent months hammering the manager, Trent, calling the team "mentality minnows" so I'd take a look at yourself first and practice what you preach up on that high horse.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:52:18 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:46:35 pm
Think you might have me mistaken there buddy.

Nope :

Quote from: Draex on February 22, 2023, 08:45:20 am
We've gone from mentality monsters to minows in under 12 months. Death by a thousand cuts. This descent began over the summer, started in earnest at Fulham and week by week we sink to new lows.

We're now a team who simply cannot deal with any adversity big or small, be that Salah not getting a clear foul, the opponent getting a lucky deflection goal etc. etc. We used to use those moments to feed our hunger and desire, to step up our intensity. Now we shrink within ourselves, fail to do the basics, stop working as a team, in essence give up our identity with a whimper.

Loyalty goes both ways, we are seeing (in my humble opinion) the regression from allowing a loyal core to go past their peaks together without the constant refresh and fresh ideas new players bring. Fabinho and Henderson should not be starting together, their legs have gone, their legs go around 50 minutes in together and the midfield is lost. The fact we had Keita and Oxlade both sit sat on the bench and not called on to bring fresh legs from around 45 minutes shows a lack of faith in the squad or an over-reliance on trusted players.

The answer? Whilst it's sad to see our great team in this way the only way you fix such a malaise is to clear out and do wholesale changes. The whole player leadership group needs a serious refresh - Alisson, Robertson, Henderson, Van Dijk, Trent, Milner - All played last night, all part of the problem in their own way. I'm not saying replace all of them but that group needs a shake up, as I saw zero leadership last night when the chips were down and not for the first time.

Really poor disrespect calling the team mentality minnows after everything they've done and saying Hendo's "legs have gone" without any sort of nod to the huge workload he's being asked to do seems like you do need reminding.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:57:04 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 27, 2023, 02:52:18 pm
Nope :

Really poor disrespect calling the team mentality minnows after everything they've done and saying Hendo's "legs have gone" without any sort of nod to the huge workload he's being asked to do seems like you do need reminding.

Ok, taking my post out of context, not going to get into a baiting match, cheers.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 02:58:49 pm
20 minute man now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 03:00:25 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February 27, 2023, 02:58:49 pm
20 minute man now.
He's like Milner now. Can start the odd game and boss it but he can't be starting regularly anymore. With 5 subs, we can bring him on for 10 minutes to close games out and his winning experience will always be helpful in the dressing room.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 03:06:20 pm
Interesting thread/posts (and indeed the other threads near the top of this forum) - it's easy to see how governments can 'divide and rule' so easy when times are tough. Some quite scary parallels.

 :(
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:20:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:23:07 pm
It feels like with Hendo many fans have been waiting years to stick the knife in. He's carried this squad on his legs and lungs for close to a decade, 2 years ago he was one of the best midfielders in Europe, since then he's been flogged to death by club and country.. He deserves a break and you know a tiny bit of respect.  When he got given an actual rest between matches he delivered the performance against Everton, since then he's been played as much as possible because all the other alternatives are injured or playing shite, so much in fact he's had to play 6 then gets slated for the fact he's not a 6.

Henderson is now a 1 good performance a week level midfielder with the experience we need in the squad, what he needs is trusted players around him to share his burden.

I think some of this is pretty fair observation to be honest. The critics of Hendo are out in full force, and many of them were critical of him before too. They failed to recognise that we don't look very cohesive or solid when Hendo is out of sorts, but when he was at the top of his game, we have been a major force domestically and in Europe for the better part of 3-4 years. That speaks to how integral he has been.

I think we do need some of the other midfielders to help carry the burden of leg work and athleticism in the central areas. Hopefully if we recruit strongly, then Hendo's minutes can be managed more wisely and we can see a fit and firing Hendo more often, even though it might not be every game.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:27:09 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on February 27, 2023, 04:20:28 pm
I think some of this is pretty fair observation to be honest. The critics of Hendo are out in full force, and many of them were critical of him before too. They failed to recognise that we don't look very cohesive or solid when Hendo is out of sorts, but when he was at the top of his game, we have been a major force domestically and in Europe for the better part of 3-4 years. That speaks to how integral he has been.

I think we do need some of the other midfielders to help carry the burden of leg work and athleticism in the central areas. Hopefully if we recruit strongly, then Hendo's minutes can be managed more wisely and we can see a fit and firing Hendo more often, even though it might not be every game.
The work he used to do was really underrated and he didn't get enough credit. He basically gave Trent the platform to do what he does going forward.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:38:41 pm
He can give us 10 minutes 🙈🙈🙈jesus h christ Jurgen could give us ten minutes when he first arrived here so comments like that are a little ludicrous. The man was starting games for England four months ago and actually made the team look better so he still has a huge part to play at the club. Ideally we have a couple of additions this summer to put some fresh legs in CM and if that happens Henderson can start any game next season. I wouldn't even hesitate as know he could do a job for us. He may not start every game which he will be fine with although every time he comes off the bench he will play with his heart on his sleeve n leave blood on the pitch for us. If you offered me a 25 year old Pogba or the current Henderson i take Jordan every time as Pogba n his likes couldn't give an arze about the club. I was never Jordans biggest fan but the lad never failed to give 100% and for that he will get huge credit from us all.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:49:43 pm
Quote from: jepovic on February 25, 2023, 09:51:34 pm
He looks so done. Aged about 5 years in the last 12 months.

I know his contract gets brought up a lot but that should have been offered with a view to imminent retiring from international football. The World Cup took a lot out of him whether more physically or mentally, plus the 2021 Euros which he rushed back from injury for, followed by the exersions of last season. Milner several years older looks fresher than Henderson this season.

Whether he gets picked is another matter but if he goes to the Euros next summer that'll take out whatever he's still got left. I don't think he'll have the longevity Milner has. We'll really have to manage his minutes, gets the legs around him etc but like Gerrard his game was about having the mobility to get around the pitch and unlike Gerrard he hasn't got the ability on the ball to stay static and pick passes (13/14) while someone else (i.e. a younger Henderson) does his running.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:55:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:23:07 pm
It feels like with Hendo many fans have been waiting years to stick the knife in. He's carried this squad on his legs and lungs for close to a decade, 2 years ago he was one of the best midfielders in Europe, since then he's been flogged to death by club and country.. He deserves a break and you know a tiny bit of respect.  When he got given an actual rest between matches he delivered the performance against Everton, since then he's been played as much as possible because all the other alternatives are injured or playing shite, so much in fact he's had to play 6 then gets slated for the fact he's not a 6.

Henderson is now a 1 good performance a week level midfielder with the experience we need in the squad, what he needs is trusted players around him to share his burden.

He carried what? Sorry mate thats simply not true, how do you carry a squad and team where you havent been too 3 players at any given time during the decade, that simply doesnt make sense... When Suarez was here it was Suarez Gerrard Sturridge, when Salah came it was Mane Salah Coutinho, then VVD Alisson Trent and so on, Henderson hasnt carried the squad or team he has played a big part but not more than the players Ive named.

Also what we need is better players to replace him, this is not a Gerrard Pirlo or Thiago situation where hes ability on the ball needs to be supplemented by players with great legs and stamina because hes technical quality is so extreme, if he cant run as good or as hard as he did before then he simply needs to be on the bench more often than not because thats the quality that made him get games in the first place.
Re: Jordan Henderson
February 27, 2023, 04:55:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on February 27, 2023, 04:49:43 pm
I know his contract gets brought up a lot but that should have been offered with a view to imminent retiring from international football. The World Cup took a lot out of him whether more physically or mentally, plus the 2021 Euros which he rushed back from injury for, followed by the exersions of last season. Milner several years older looks fresher than Henderson this season.

Whether he gets picked is another matter but if he goes to the Euros next summer that'll take out whatever he's still got left. I don't think he'll have the longevity Milner has. We'll really have to manage his minutes, gets the legs around him etc but like Gerrard his game was about having the mobility to get around the pitch and unlike Gerrard he hasn't got the ability on the ball to stay static and pick passes (13/14) while someone else (i.e. a younger Henderson) does his running.

He's on £140k a week, it's hardly insane levels really. I'd argue he's way down on the list of players not playing to their current contract worth..
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 09:36:24 am
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 02:32:10 pm
Saying things like "old player playing horrendously" without any sort of nod to the huge workload he's being asked to do seems like you do need reminding.

DelTrotter sees him in training every day. DelTrotter picks the team and is directly responsible for his workload as you call it. DelTrotter has forgotten more about football than most of us will ever know and absolutely does not need reminding of anything.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 09:58:59 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:36:24 am
DelTrotter sees him in training every day. DelTrotter picks the team and is directly responsible for his workload as you call it. DelTrotter has forgotten more about football than most of us will ever know and absolutely does not need reminding of anything.

Draex pulled out the 'show some respect line' to criticism and then had a post quoted showing him giving some very strong criticism to the whole team. The hypocritical, 'show respect' stuff is so tiresome. Sometimes it's legit - there's a post in Trent's thread saying he should be sold because he lost his legs and/or not got the heart for it anymore which is insanity and deserved the pushback. But DelTrotter said nothing that a whole bunch of others aren't also saying.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:03:29 am
DelTrotter is likely to be Klopp mate.

Quote from: DelTrotter on January 28, 2023, 10:04:00 am
Get me a midfielder and lets go and win the CL as apart from Napoli and Benfica everyone looks shit this season. Get it done!!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
Hes being overplayed. Play him once every two weeks or something and youd get a performance like he put in against Everton. Play him every 3-4 days and youll see how leggy he looks. Its crazy that hes started our last 4/5 matches now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:24:03 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
Hes being overplayed. Play him once every two weeks or something and youd get a performance like he put in against Everton. Play him every 3-4 days and youll see how leggy he looks. Its crazy that hes started our last 4/5 matches now.

Exactly.

I think he can still be good when playing once a week.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:32:58 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
Hes being overplayed. Play him once every two weeks or something and youd get a performance like he put in against Everton. Play him every 3-4 days and youll see how leggy he looks. Its crazy that hes started our last 4/5 matches now.

This is it. Great against Everton, similar for Newcastle with a week break between. Was excellent for 50 minutes against Madrid and then his legs visibly went and he could barely get about. Once a week and he'd be able to give us a couple more years at a good level, we've already ran some of these lads into the ground, let's bring in some legs so we don't destroy them permanently
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:50:57 am
What should a salary be for a player that can play the odd 10-20 minutes, and maybe start one match out or 7/8 ish?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:54:59 am
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 10:50:57 am
What should a salary be for a player that can play the odd 10-20 minutes, and maybe start one match out or 7/8 ish?

Who has said he only be starting 1 out of 8 games?

Isn't he rumoured to be on around £140k a week? I'd say that's not far off what someone of that level should earn based on historic performances and everything else he brings to the club
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:06:16 am
Unfortunately we dont work out what a player is getting paid in any particular week based on how often they're going to play ;D Maybe they're basing every contract now on giving Lallana an extension knowing he'd never play.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:12:17 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
Hes being overplayed. Play him once every two weeks or something and youd get a performance like he put in against Everton. Play him every 3-4 days and youll see how leggy he looks. Its crazy that hes started our last 4/5 matches now.

But do we have any midfielders who don't need their minutes managed? Then you get a couple of injuries (I.e. Thiago now and Jones/Keita/Arthur most of the season) and you're snookered.

I agree Henderson needs to be once a week now but our schedule has been one game a week most of Jan and Feb.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:12:17 am
But do we have any midfielders who don't need their minutes managed? Then you get a couple of injuries (I.e. Thiago now and Jones/Keita/Arthur most of the season) and you're snookered.

I agree Henderson needs to be once a week now but our schedule has been one game a week most of Jan and Feb.

Hendo has played 600 minutes since 30th December, that's a fair amount in 2 months.

The biggest problem was going again with our midfield options which included Thiago, Oxlade, Keita, only adding Arthur who were all historically prone to picking up injuries and miss big chunks of seasons. This then had a knock on effect onto Hendo/Fabinho. Jones has just been incredibly unlucky. Easy in hindsight of course.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 12:28:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Hendo has played 600 minutes since 30th December, that's a fair amount in 2 months.

Amounts to an average of roughly 75 minutes a week
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm
Quote from: BER on February 27, 2023, 01:29:26 pm
Why is this thread way down the page? Way more of an issue than Naby.

Erm no, he isn't.

A load of shite.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:00:49 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm
Erm no, he isn't.

A load of shite.

One of them is leaving us in June, the other has 2 years left on a ~£140k/week contract where the current discussion is whether or not he can play more than once a week.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 02:00:49 pm
One of them is leaving us in June, the other has 2 years left on a ~£140k/week contract where the current discussion is whether or not he can play more than once a week.

One can play. The other cannot. Need I say more?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:07:13 pm
None of our midfielders can play. With the honourable exceptions of Bajcetic and Thiago.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:36:57 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm
One can play. The other cannot. Need I say more?

If any of midfielders could actually play we might not be 7th
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:04:59 am
João Palhinha should replace Hendo or Fabs in the squad.

Still baffled no one went for him bar Fulham. He is a bit older than our usual targets but he was so great for sporting at breaking up play and also having a great range and movement.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:35:21 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:04:59 am
João Palhinha should replace Hendo or Fabs in the squad.

Still baffled no one went for him bar Fulham. He is a bit older than our usual targets but he was so great for sporting at breaking up play and also having a great range and movement.
Not sure this the right place for it.
But Palhinha very good if you want some to just be a destroyer and does not pass the ball well. Need somebody at the 6 that can at least progress  the ball at average to above average level, and also play under pressure.
Palhinha is basically just destroyer
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 01:19:27 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February 27, 2023, 02:58:49 pm
20 minute man now.

Yep, nailed it that's it. One for Klopp to deal with in the summer.

There is no way he's a first team regular next season and I guess he will have to come to terms with that. I'm not being disrespectful or funny here;
but I'd hope he'll have a role to play helping Jude Bellingham settle in, should that happen.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 01:53:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:07:13 pm
None of our midfielders can play. With the honourable exceptions of Bajcetic and Thiago.

Thiago gets an easy ride.
He was fantastic last season, and instrumental in our run in, (games against Utd etc he was a joy to watch) until he picked up an injury  before the CL final.
By his standards he has been average this season, and dreadful from January until he picked up his injury. He was terrible against Brentford, Wolves in the FA cup and the 3- 0 defeat, and against Brighton. Unusually giving the ball away cheaply, getting caught in possession, poor backpasses etc.
He can't run either. He appears to have lost the ability to sprint, and tends to only be able to cruise back, rather than be able to go through the gears. Look at the 3rd goal conceded v Wolves
He's a better resource when he has legs playing alongside him, but has been poor.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:37:23 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:53:59 pm
Thiago gets an easy ride.
He was fantastic last season, and instrumental in our run in, (games against Utd etc he was a joy to watch) until he picked up an injury  before the CL final.
By his standards he has been average this season, and dreadful from January until he picked up his injury. He was terrible against Brentford, Wolves in the FA cup and the 3- 0 defeat, and against Brighton. Unusually giving the ball away cheaply, getting caught in possession, poor backpasses etc.
He can't run either. He appears to have lost the ability to sprint, and tends to only be able to cruise back, rather than be able to go through the gears. Look at the 3rd goal conceded v Wolves
He's a better resource when he has legs playing alongside him, but has been poor.

Hes still able to make tackles though so Im inclined to go easy on him. Can play isnt exactly a high bar.
