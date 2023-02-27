He can give us 10 minutes 🙈🙈🙈jesus h christ Jurgen could give us ten minutes when he first arrived here so comments like that are a little ludicrous. The man was starting games for England four months ago and actually made the team look better so he still has a huge part to play at the club. Ideally we have a couple of additions this summer to put some fresh legs in CM and if that happens Henderson can start any game next season. I wouldn't even hesitate as know he could do a job for us. He may not start every game which he will be fine with although every time he comes off the bench he will play with his heart on his sleeve n leave blood on the pitch for us. If you offered me a 25 year old Pogba or the current Henderson i take Jordan every time as Pogba n his likes couldn't give an arze about the club. I was never Jordans biggest fan but the lad never failed to give 100% and for that he will get huge credit from us all.