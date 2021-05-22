Fab gets it but no one gets it as much as Henderson. Klopp did mention the midfield yesterday but Henderson is not the only one who plays there any is he? Yet its usually his thread that has most of the comments.



Quite a few of our fans are whining bellends though to be fair. We probably always have been.You'd have fan favourites like Gerrard who would play an amazing game and rightly be lauded as world class and yet some games he'd try Hollywood pass after WTAF passes that gave the ball away and put us under pressure and no one would ever say a word.Then when one of our 'less popular players' had a solid and good game, they'd miscontrol something or try something that didn't come off and would get slagged to shite on the pitch at the game. Have nearly had punch ups a few times over the years with some fucking gobshites slagging our club and our players off.If it's 'ok' for our best talents to try stuff and make mistakes then it should be 'ok' for our players doing their best and miscontrolling the odd ball or making the odd mistake.Get behind the team. It's our players that aren't world class that need the most support and yet they are the ones with inbred fucking knobends giving them dogs abuse all game and don't get me started on these fucking c*nts on social media/in the phone ins.