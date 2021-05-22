« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1154026 times)

Thing is. There's lots of times when the 8 yard pass to keep possession is the right thing. How many times was Gerrard moaned at for trying the Hollywood ball too often. If you play the ambitious long pass every time the opposition anticipate it and are set to defend it.
Hendo has been geeat today.. long passes, through balls, short passes, movement, pressing...

That first time pass over the top  deserved a finish..
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 26, 2022, 06:27:46 pm
Hendo has been geeat today.. long passes, through balls, short passes, movement, pressing...

That first time pass over the top  deserved a finish..

Not solid off the ball though unfortunately, been caught twice on the wrong side of goal to their midfield (once in first minute, once when pressing their guy on the touchline with no room to move and somehow allowing them out)
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 06:36:21 pm
Not solid off the ball though unfortunately, been caught twice on the wrong side of goal to their midfield (once in first minute, once when pressing their guy on the touchline with no room to move and somehow allowing them out)

Fuck me, I can point out mistakes like that from every single player on the pitch. There is being critical and there is this.

Strong strong disagree.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 26, 2022, 06:38:53 pm
Fuck me, I can point out mistakes like that from every single player on the pitch. There is being critical and there is this.

Strong strong disagree.

Not picking on Henderson but as a collective our midfield is caught wrong side far too much these days. The disallowed goal just now is a prime example.
I love how captain Kane gets wafted to the floor with a feather and it's deemed an absolute penalty by commentators but Jordon gets rugby tackled to the floor and it's just difficult for refs to give anything 🤷
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 26, 2022, 06:38:53 pm
Fuck me, I can point out mistakes like that from every single player on the pitch. There is being critical and there is this.

Strong strong disagree.
He got substituted for a slight young teenager, at a period where we required solid and smart play to weather the storm of some mild pressure from Villa - I think it's fair to say the coaches had a similar view on his effectiveness in providing solidity and covering defensive duties as I did.

He did the same bad thing I mentioned from the first half in the second half too. Wandered over slowly to the byline, only to be caught out by a single pass or turn and leaving Trent or Fabinho up against a guy running at them unchecked. He doesn't seem to be as capable of playing solid football keeping disciplined positions as he did when he used to be a regular number number 6 role (and even when in that role this season, he's gone walkabouts in other games this season)
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2022, 04:08:12 am
He got substituted for a slight young teenager, at a period where we required solid and smart play to weather the storm of some mild pressure from Villa - I think it's fair to say the coaches had a similar view on his effectiveness in providing solidity and covering defensive duties as I did.

He did the same bad thing I mentioned from the first half in the second half too. Wandered over slowly to the byline, only to be caught out by a single pass or turn and leaving Trent or Fabinho up against a guy running at them unchecked. He doesn't seem to be as capable of playing solid football keeping disciplined positions as he did when he used to be a regular number number 6 role (and even when in that role this season, he's gone walkabouts in other games this season)

Sorry but this is a load of bollocks. He was substituted because he was tiring. Thiago was substituted before him, does that mean he was dire too? Our CBs lost duels all game and direct balls were working for Villa.

Hendos role is the most attacking out of our 3 CMs, so it is understandable he will get caught up the field a couple of times. What a strange criticism. He obviously cannot teleport back when we lose the ball high up the pitch on occasion.


You are clearly biased against Hendo so no point continuing this.
Him and Trent both got substituted on 80-minutes. Pretty sure that was a pre-arranged change for two players whove just got back from the World Cup.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 27, 2022, 09:12:35 am
Sorry but this is a load of bollocks. He was substituted because he was tiring. Thiago was substituted before him, does that mean he was dire too? Our CBs lost duels all game and direct balls were working for Villa.

Hendos role is the most attacking out of our 3 CMs, so it is understandable he will get caught up the field a couple of times. What a strange criticism. He obviously cannot teleport back when we lose the ball high up the pitch on occasion.

You are clearly biased against Hendo so no point continuing this.
Yes, Thiago was playing really badly too - this is no personal bias.

As has been said, it was probably a pre-planned fitness sub. Personally I was happy because I thought it was a merited sub off (as was Thiago and Chamberlain's - the former took an age to take place after their goal and the coaches getting them lined up, the latter of which I thought was due at half time)

Discussing a centre mid getting caught the wrong side of goal while struggling to retain the ball and struggling to effect the opposition's possession of the ball is not "strange". It's midfield fundamentals
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 27, 2022, 09:12:35 am
Sorry but this is a load of bollocks. He was substituted because he was tiring. Thiago was substituted before him, does that mean he was dire too? Our CBs lost duels all game and direct balls were working for Villa.

Hendos role is the most attacking out of our 3 CMs, so it is understandable he will get caught up the field a couple of times. What a strange criticism. He obviously cannot teleport back when we lose the ball high up the pitch on occasion.


You are clearly biased against Hendo so no point continuing this.

Defensively our midfield was poor all night. We simply didn't apply anywhere near enough pressure on the ball and yet again got overrun in the 2nd half until we brought Keita and Elliott on.

As for Hendo probably the most outstanding part of his game was the amount of ground he could cover. He was truly an elite athlete and used to be brilliant at covering in behind Trent when he pushed on. That athleticism has gone and he really struggles to last 90 minutes now.

He was excellent in our build-up on the right-hand side last night but his defensive output has fallen off a cliff which isn't surprising given his age and the number of injuries he has had. For me we should move Milner on in the summer and Hendo should become our experienced pro who helps us see out games. For me his days of playing 90 minutes game in game out are long gone.
Quote from: Al 666 on December 27, 2022, 01:34:52 pm
Defensively our midfield was poor all night. We simply didn't apply anywhere near enough pressure on the ball and yet again got overrun in the 2nd half until we brought Keita and Elliott on.

As for Hendo probably the most outstanding part of his game was the amount of ground he could cover. He was truly an elite athlete and used to be brilliant at covering in behind Trent when he pushed on. That athleticism has gone and he really struggles to last 90 minutes now.

He was excellent in our build-up on the right-hand side last night but his defensive output has fallen off a cliff which isn't surprising given his age and the number of injuries he has had. For me we should move Milner on in the summer and Hendo should become our experienced pro who helps us see out games. For me his days of playing 90 minutes game in game out are long gone.

No offense but this is a load of shite but it shouldn't be unexpected from you and some other posters on here

He was excellent last night. Led the press, covered an unreal amount of ground and was great with the ball as well. Was very clearly a preplanned sun with him and Trent

Yes, he got caught a couple of times, but it's a game of football, it happens. Everyone got caught out at some point but we didn't lose the midfield battle like we've done this season, it was very much improved and that was massively down to Hendo and a better Fabinho
Quote from: ScottScott on December 27, 2022, 01:45:34 pm
No offense but this is a load of shite but it shouldn't be unexpected from you and some other posters on here

He was excellent last night. Led the press, covered an unreal amount of ground and was great with the ball as well. Was very clearly a preplanned sun with him and Trent

Yes, he got caught a couple of times, but it's a game of football, it happens. Everyone got caught out at some point but we didn't lose the midfield battle like we've done this season, it was very much improved and that was massively down to Hendo and a better Fabinho

the micro-criticisms on here are really fukking tedious.

soon we'll have ppl on here whinging that they didn't like the way one of our players jumped up and down to warm up in the moments before kickoff.

learn to enjoy the game ffs.
Quote from: ScottScott on December 27, 2022, 01:45:34 pm
No offense but this is a load of shite but it shouldn't be unexpected from you and some other posters on here

He was excellent last night. Led the press, covered an unreal amount of ground and was great with the ball as well. Was very clearly a preplanned sun with him and Trent

Yes, he got caught a couple of times, but it's a game of football, it happens. Everyone got caught out at some point but we didn't lose the midfield battle like we've done this season, it was very much improved and that was massively down to Hendo and a better Fabinho

Start of the second half our midfield got steamrollered. We had to make changes and we regained control when Keita and Elliott came on. Hendo has played 18 games for us this season and completed the full 90 on three occasions.

We didn't get caught a couple of times. Villa had 12 shots and created plenty of chances because we had very little pressure on the ball especially in wide areas.
Its amusing to see one or two posters who always jump to Hendersons defence in the face of the most reasonable and mildest of criticism accuse others of being biased.
Quote from: Knight on December 27, 2022, 04:12:57 pm
Its amusing to see one or two posters who always jump to Hendersons defence in the face of the most reasonable and mildest of criticism accuse others of being biased.
Yeah, shows a pretty distinct lack of awareness!

We're getting told off for noticing that club legends do cannot escape the realities of time - it's all a bit precious. If people don't want to discuss an individual player, they don't have to go into that individual player's thread and tell other people not to.

Klopp himself said of the midfield yesterday post match "we lost a bit of power for different reasons for some players" while explaining why Naby and Bajcetic subs were essential for helping get us over the line. Someone should tell him to relax, and shut up about Hendo fading and needing replaced.
Quote from: SamLad on December 27, 2022, 01:53:20 pm
the micro-criticisms on here are really fukking tedious.

soon we'll have ppl on here whinging that they didn't like the way one of our players jumped up and down to warm up in the moments before kickoff.

learn to enjoy the game ffs.

The Hendo haters will never change sadly. Everything he does will get micro-analysed while other players who disappoint will hardly get a mention. It wont change till the they get their way to drive him out of the club. We did get caught out yesterday but you could say it was right across the midfield but naturally the others will not get the same attention.
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 27, 2022, 05:28:07 pm
The Hendo haters will never change sadly. Everything he does will get micro-analysed while other players who disappoint will hardly get a mention. It wont change till the they get their way to drive him out of the club. We did get caught out yesterday but you could say it was right across the midfield but naturally the others will not get the same attention.

Yep, Fabinho, Elliott etc haven't had a word of criticism on here.
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 27, 2022, 05:28:59 pm
Yep, Fabinho, Elliott etc haven't had a word of criticism on here.

Fab gets it but no one gets it as much as Henderson. Klopp did mention the midfield yesterday but Henderson is not the only one who plays there any is he? Yet its usually his thread that has most of the comments.
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 27, 2022, 05:39:28 pm
Fab gets it but no one gets it as much as Henderson. Klopp did mention the midfield yesterday but Henderson is not the only one who plays there any is he? Yet its usually his thread that has most of the comments.
I think part of it is that for some reason, there's always contention in this thread - but some people are acting like it's a Lucas in his early days or Henderson in his early days situation, where people were not appreciating how good and useful they were. And people have really taken this to heart to the point that they hear criticism of some of his poorer performances in 2022 and they think it's because of bias, as opposed to people just calling the game as they see it.

Prime example being above, someone described Henderson's performance last night as excellent and that he pressed well - that doesn't seem grounded in reality to me, and though I didn't reply to it I could understand if it prompted more discussion in this thread. Then when people offer a different view, they get laballed as 'having it in for Hendo or something needless emotive about the way they support the team. This doesn't happen in all players threads when a slightly critical post goes up.
I cannot be arsed with this bollocks.

Your opinion is grounded in bias and prejudice. Its utter bolloxks. Your criticism is unmitigated nonsense. There, I said it.

And the less said about Al, the better.

Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 27, 2022, 05:28:07 pm
The Hendo haters will never change sadly. Everything he does will get micro-analysed while other players who disappoint will hardly get a mention. It wont change till the they get their way to drive him out of the club. We did get caught out yesterday but you could say it was right across the midfield but naturally the others will not get the same attention.

Have you totally missed the criticism of the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho and especially Curtis Jones.

The midfield has been poor out of possession, especially during the transitions. All of the midfield players have justifiably been criticised because we have been outgunned in midfield in far too many games this season.

It is quite clear that we have an age and athleticism problem in midfield. We have young prospects and players past their best with the players who should be in their peak years like Keita and the Ox constantly injured.

Hendo is part of that problem yet we have some posters unwilling or unable to acknowledge that. He isn't being singled out for criticism, all of the midfield players have been criticised.

He runs funny.
Quote from: Al 666 on December 27, 2022, 09:07:52 pm
Have you totally missed the criticism of the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho and especially Curtis Jones.

The midfield has been poor out of possession, especially during the transitions. All of the midfield players have justifiably been criticised because we have been outgunned in midfield in far too many games this season.

It is quite clear that we have an age and athleticism problem in midfield. We have young prospects and players past their best with the players who should be in their peak years like Keita and the Ox constantly injured.

Hendo is part of that problem yet we have some posters unwilling or unable to acknowledge that. He isn't being singled out for criticism, all of the midfield players have been criticised.

Behave Al, Thiagos thread hasnt even been commented on since last month. Hendersons gets mentioned even when he isnt playing! Also I never claimed others didnt get criticism as well. I think even when he has a good game, certain people will still not even acknowledge he did and will still claim he didnt play well. I dont think he was the worst midfielder yesterday yet here we are again. Klopps comments made it clear he was talking generally rather than just one player.
Honestly, what do you expect? Hes our captain and has been one of our most important players for nearly a decade. Him dropping off is more significant than Elliot not really being an 8, Fabinho being a bit ponderous and Thiago beginning to show his age. It really doesnt need to be some awful vendetta against him and he really doesnt need a few usual subjects turning up to be his white knights, jumping in to defend him with really unpleasant posts such as this one
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 27, 2022, 08:53:44 pm
I cannot be arsed with this bollocks.

Your opinion is grounded in bias and prejudice. Its utter bolloxks. Your criticism is unmitigated nonsense. There, I said it.

And the less said about Al, the better.

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 27, 2022, 09:27:14 pm
He runs funny.

Credit to Sir Alex. Still active on internet forums , at his age.
Quote from: Knight on December 27, 2022, 10:32:14 pm
Honestly, what do you expect? Hes our captain and has been one of our most important players for nearly a decade. Him dropping off is more significant than Elliot not really being an 8, Fabinho being a bit ponderous and Thiago beginning to show his age. It really doesnt need to be some awful vendetta against him and he really doesnt need a few usual subjects turning up to be his white knights, jumping in to defend him with really unpleasant posts such as this one

He is right though, and alsoyoure allowed to be biased towards Liverpool since you know, were all meant to be Liverpool fans ;)

Heaven forbid one of the most integral players of our success and one of our greatest captains ever has some white knights jumping to his defence.
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
He is right though, and alsoyoure allowed to be biased towards Liverpool since you know, were all meant to be Liverpool fans ;)

Heaven forbid one of the most integral players of our success and one of our greatest captains ever has some white knights jumping to his defence.

Why should we be biased? Surely all of the squad are Liverpool players ?

Or are you suggesting that you ignore the physical decline of the likes of Hendo 'cos you really like him'
It wasnt aimed at you Al, I dont think any of us would suggest you should stop slagging off the club or its players :)
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
He is right though, and alsoyoure allowed to be biased towards Liverpool since you know, were all meant to be Liverpool fans ;)

Heaven forbid one of the most integral players of our success and one of our greatest captains ever has some white knights jumping to his defence.
;D "Heaven forbid". The latest textbook feigned drama over something innocuous and 'do as I say, not as I do' combo from Lobo.

Just imagine, someone says something not complimentary about one of our legendary midfielder's performances - it's almost too much to bear.
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on October 29, 2022, 09:43:46 pm
Absolutely fucking disgraceful. Some of those players, no a lot of those players, need to ask themselves if they actually want to play at this level and not just for a Villa or Wolves. Gomez, Fabinho, Jonesabsolutely pathetic.
Oh the humanity
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on September  3, 2022, 02:30:39 pm
Predictably short in midfield. The Milner subman I love the guy but that was an absolute shocker.
Golly
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on September  8, 2022, 11:05:47 am
Sticking Millie at RB against the bitters and then into midfield and watching him getting rinsed by awful footballers.
Oh the vapours! Are we not all meant to be liverpool fans?!
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 27, 2022, 05:39:28 pm
Fab gets it but no one gets it as much as Henderson. Klopp did mention the midfield yesterday but Henderson is not the only one who plays there any is he? Yet its usually his thread that has most of the comments.

Quite a few of our fans are whining bellends though to be fair. We probably always have been.

You'd have fan favourites like Gerrard who would play an amazing game and rightly be lauded as world class and yet some games he'd try Hollywood pass after WTAF passes that gave the ball away and put us under pressure and no one would ever say a word.

Then when one of our 'less popular players' had a solid and good game, they'd miscontrol something or try something that didn't come off and would get slagged to shite on the pitch at the game. Have nearly had punch ups a few times over the years with some fucking gobshites slagging our club and our players off.

If it's 'ok' for our best talents to try stuff and make mistakes then it should be 'ok' for our players doing their best and miscontrolling the odd ball or making the odd mistake.

Get behind the team. It's our players that aren't world class that need the most support and yet they are the ones with inbred fucking knobends giving them dogs abuse all game and don't get me started on these fucking c*nts on social media/in the phone ins.
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm
Quite a few of our fans are whining bellends though to be fair. We probably always have been.

You'd have fan favourites like Gerrard who would play an amazing game and rightly be lauded as world class and yet some games he'd try Hollywood pass after WTAF passes that gave the ball away and put us under pressure and no one would ever say a word.

Then when one of our 'less popular players' had a solid and good game, they'd miscontrol something or try something that didn't come off and would get slagged to shite on the pitch at the game. Have nearly had punch ups a few times over the years with some fucking gobshites slagging our club and our players off.

If it's 'ok' for our best talents to try stuff and make mistakes then it should be 'ok' for our players doing their best and miscontrolling the odd ball or making the odd mistake.

Get behind the team. It's our players that aren't world class that need the most support and yet they are the ones with inbred fucking knobends giving them dogs abuse all game and don't get me started on these fucking c*nts on social media/in the phone ins.

This x 100

I did used to love the Radio City phone in post game for the bell ends to be fair

Over the years, many of the players who I have had the most connection to/wanted to see achieve the most have been those who were slated/hated at first but who grew into it. Sometimes I have been wrong and they didn't develop (Moreno and Karius being two) but the double standard that you point out has always got on my nerves.

Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm
This x 100

I did used to love the Radio City phone in post game for the bell ends to be fair

Over the years, many of the players who I have had the most connection to/wanted to see achieve the most have been those who were slated/hated at first but who grew into it. Sometimes I have been wrong and they didn't develop (Moreno and Karius being two) but the double standard that you point out has always got on my nerves.

Luckily this year people think all our players are shit  ;D
I just liked how he told their fans to shush :)
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 04:41:52 pm
;D



Ah yes, another do as I say, not as I do post. But dont worry Lobo, hes made you look a little silly but youre not Peter Griffin levels of silly.
Silly?

Have you seen your own posts?  Lmao.

I wish some of you effed off to Reddit or Twitter or something. You'll be happier there with like minded 'supporters'.

