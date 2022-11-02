« previous next »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  2, 2022, 06:54:58 am
Makes sense to be honest. We need him rested and in peak condition against Spuds.

Talking about Spuds, I watched the replay of their game. They were absolutely dominated by Marseille in the first half. That is one of the luckiest victories I have seen in recent times.

We can beat them.

One thing to note - Spurs look like they are being dominated in most games due to the horrible style of Conte. They the magic a win out of the blue.
Quote from: newterp on November  2, 2022, 12:30:34 pm
One thing to note - Spurs look like they are being dominated in most games due to the horrible style of Conte. They the magic a win out of the blue.

I know the plucky bastards somehow manage to win, but Marseille could and should have scored at least 3 in the first half. It was absolute domination, spuds could not touch the ball.

We will need to convert our chances though.
Henderson assuming the 'Milner role'. Coming on late to see the game out.

No longer a first-choice starter. A change of club captain next season?
Quote from: Smudge on November  7, 2022, 11:03:38 am
Henderson assuming the 'Milner role'. Coming on late to see the game out.

No longer a first-choice starter. A change of club captain next season?

Errm, lets wait before retiring captains, shall we?
Even if he does become more of a squad player, we aren't going to strip him of the captaincy. The hierarchy will be there and it'll just mean VVD will wear the armband more as he'll presumably start more games. Henderson would still be the captain of the team
Quote from: Smudge on November  7, 2022, 11:03:38 am
Henderson assuming the 'Milner role'. Coming on late to see the game out.

No longer a first-choice starter. A change of club captain next season?
Hasn't Hendo had a few knocks recently?  I'm not sure how match fit he is and if that's influencing the selections.

Irrespective, the team selection yesterday was another big vote of confidence in Harvey.  He's a very different player to Hendo so arguably - rightly or wrongly - our tactics are evolving away from Hendo's style and Hendo himself.

He'll remain club captain until the day he leaves, surely.
Henderson looks good there. Wish you luck, captain.

