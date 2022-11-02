Henderson assuming the 'Milner role'. Coming on late to see the game out.
No longer a first-choice starter. A change of club captain next season?
Hasn't Hendo had a few knocks recently? I'm not sure how match fit he is and if that's influencing the selections.
Irrespective, the team selection yesterday was another big vote of confidence in Harvey. He's a very different player to Hendo so arguably - rightly or wrongly - our tactics are evolving away from Hendo's style and Hendo himself.
He'll remain club captain until the day he leaves, surely.