I'm pro Henderson at 6, and have been vocal on here for a while that he should be playing the majority of his minutes there. That said, he isn't particularly tactically disciplined which is the issue with him at 6. You see him in very weird places when he plays 6 given he's mean to 'hold his position and patrol the area in front of the CBs'.



Every time he has played 6, he has looked 8/10 or more. When we played him as our first choice no 6 a couple of seasons ago, he was solid, progressive with his passing and an eager tackler.But having said that, we do not really have other midfielders to play the wide cm role at the moment, which means Hendo has to play there. When Thiago and Keita are available, we can defo think about playing him as a 6 again. Right now we are simply constrained by injuries.When everyone is available, I would love to see a midfield configuration like this;HendoKeita Thiago