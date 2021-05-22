« previous next »
Offline newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:01:17 pm
I think I know the one you mean.

To clarify, was he the one hoping Henderson could be fucked off as a result if this kerfuffle?

yep that's the one.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 04:59:32 pm »
If I was Hendo I'd sue that twat from ITV news.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:37:36 pm
There was that asshole who said this a few weeks back - then acted clueless about it - and worse still reported posters for "abusing" him. I'm being "watched" right now for calling him an idiot or something. :lmao

He was a bell allright.



Offline Rafas3leggedtable

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 12:53:25 pm
No time for racism but thats not the first time a Reds player has been wrongly accused of such comments. Remember Holgate accusing Bobby as a sideshow after he launched him into the main stand. Didnt think for one minute Jordan would have said anything of a racial nature.

Was wondering if it was just me that was thinking of the similarities.
And I dont just mean both Gabriel and Holgate are shithouses.
The people of Liverpool are workers. This is not a rich town where everyone lives a comfortable life. They work hard for themselves, and this is what we at Liverpool like to do. This is the attitude we must all have.

Offline jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 06:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 12:41:11 pm
Why don't they say - Henderson was accused of XXX and we found no evidence of this?

What are they hiding?

All they have done is make it look like Henderson is a racist and they cannot prove it.

How have you come to this when it was made clear that players from both sides were interviewed and nothing was heard by any of them?
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm »
Glad that's over with. It's always hard when it's one person's word against another. All The FA can do is gather what they can then make a judgement call. There is no evidence the allegation was made maliciously so there's not much more you can do. Just glad we haven't had pages and pages of speculation in the pages like we did with Suarez (twitter doesn't count as its all bollocks).
Offline S

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 06:57:28 pm »
A lot of embarrassing conclusions were jumped to in the days after this altercation. Who knew there were so many body language experts?

If you still have a Twitter account, let this story serve as another prompt for you to delete it. You dont need that poison in your life.
Online tubby

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm »
Thought he had a really good game tonight, full of running.  He's clearly lost some speed and athleticism but compared to Fabinho he looks like the fastest man alive.
Offline Knight

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm »
Any formation that leaves Fabinho alone in CM and Henderson and Elliot, nominally the other 2 CMs, Left and Right Wing ks a weird formation. Outside of the boot passes are just lovely though arent they.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm »
He was hugging the touchline a lot. Played really wide for a CM. Clearly tactical instructions.


Our central midfielders don't pass or link with each other and make triangles. Is it a tactical decision?

We essentially play with one CM and two wide midfielders.

My idea of a 3 in midfield is a compact 3 passing to each other and moving around each other to move the ball forward.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm by "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! »
Offline bobadicious

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
Hope he's OK after his knock at the end. Played really well.
Offline Dree

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Any formation that leaves Fabinho alone in CM and Henderson and Elliot, nominally the other 2 CMs, Left and Right Wing ks a weird formation. Outside of the boot passes are just lovely though arent they.

If it was 4-4-2 then Henderson played it terribly tactically. But it was hard to tell.
Online tubby

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
If it was 4-4-2 then Henderson played it terribly tactically. But it was hard to tell.

It was a diamond, Bobby as the 10.
Offline jepovic

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm »
That pass was alright
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Any formation that leaves Fabinho alone in CM and Henderson and Elliot, nominally the other 2 CMs, Left and Right Wing ks a weird formation. Outside of the boot passes are just lovely though arent they.

It was clearly a 3 in midfield but weirdly the flanking CMs were playing like traditional wide midfielders.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12455 on: Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm »
Lovely ball for Mo.
Offline Dree

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12456 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
It was clearly a 3 in midfield but weirdly the flanking CMs were playing like traditional wide midfielders.

Off the ball Fabinho seemed to be right of centre which made me think it might have been a lopsided 4.

Either way it always looks a bit hairy without Thiago (until we went 2-0 and killed it)
Online Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12457 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
He was hugging the touchline a lot. Played really wide for a CM. Clearly tactical instructions.


Our central midfielders don't pass or link with each other and make triangles. Is it a tactical decision?

We essentially play with one CM and two wide midfielders.

My idea of a 3 in midfield is a compact 3 passing to each other and moving around each other to move the ball forward.



We have done that for the last three seasons and Hendo was brilliant at it.

Sadly he no longer has the legs to perform that role.
Offline Wingman

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12458 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:43:09 pm
They've became an increasingly unlikable club in recent years. I used to have more respect for them than any other club, but there is basically nothing left to respect.

Of all the other big clubs (and Everton) theyre the only one that I dont despise - but Pips Lego headed disciple is making that difficult. I blame it all on him
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12459 on: Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
We have done that for the last three seasons and Hendo was brilliant at it.

Sadly he no longer has the legs to perform that role.

He is a far better 6 than Fabinho on current form. I don't mind seeing him play there. But then we need someone to lay that wide/central hybrid role, which Fabinho clearly cannot.

Offline Classycara

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12460 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Any formation that leaves Fabinho alone in CM and Henderson and Elliot, nominally the other 2 CMs, Left and Right Wing ks a weird formation. Outside of the boot passes are just lovely though arent they.
Agreed. The positioning off the ball was outright bizarre most of the first half. Plus getting caught the wrong side of goal-side three or four times chasing outside of a coordinated press didn't help (and the time he gave up and strolled back, when he and Firmino got in each others way - luckily Firmino battled).

But the reading of the high ball, rush into space and perfectly weighted ball to Salah was great. And after we took the lead we (and Ajax) were a different team and he looked much better and disciplined until he went off.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12461 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm »
The pass to Mo made me climax. Henderson was boss.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12462 on: Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm »
Hope the knee is ok. Cant afford another injury in midfield.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12463 on: Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm
Hope the knee is ok. Cant afford another injury in midfield.

Keitas back in training.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12464 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm
Keitas back in training.

One in, one out.

Hendos looked like an impact injury and hes pretty tough, think hell be okay. Played really well tonight.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12465 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
One in, one out.

Hendos looked like an impact injury and hes pretty tough, think hell be okay. Played really well tonight.

If Keita did the Hokey Cokey hed be hospitalised.
Online Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12466 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm
He is a far better 6 than Fabinho on current form. I don't mind seeing him play there. But then we need someone to lay that wide/central hybrid role, which Fabinho clearly cannot.



Arguing about who is the better 6 out of Hendo and Fanbinho is a bit like two bald men arguing over a comb. They both lack the athleticism to perform the role hence why we were after Tchouaméni.
Offline 4pool

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12467 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm »
Jurgen said we played a diamond midfield.

He also said Hendo told him he was ok. It was a knee on knee knock.
Offline shank94

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12468 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
One in One out would be Thiago back in for Hendo if the knock is a bad bruise to sit him out for Leeds, I would change the system is both Thiago and Hendo are out for that. Keita is atleast 2 games away to make a 15' sub appearance and we have no one outside Milner who can play that pivot. Curtis did not work for now in that pivot. For Ox such responsibility is too soon, Elliot needs to be wide to bring out his best.
Online Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12469 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
One in One out would be Thiago back in for Hendo if the knock is a bad bruise to sit him out for Leeds, I would change the system is both Thiago and Hendo are out for that. Keita is atleast 2 games away to make a 15' sub appearance and we have no one outside Milner who can play that pivot. Curtis did not work for now in that pivot. For Ox such responsibility is too soon, Elliot needs to be wide to bring out his best.

Jones could play the double pivot.
Offline shank94

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12470 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm
Jones could play the double pivot.

He could but I do believe in a double pivot, the pair's strengths are exact opposite for the pivot to thrive. That's why I hit Curtis on an underline, he could do it but I do not know who would be his best partner, it is not Fabinho though.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12471 on: Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
He could but I do believe in a double pivot, the pair's strengths are exact opposite for the pivot to thrive. That's why I hit Curtis on an underline, he could do it but I do not know who would be his best partner, it is not Fabinho though.
right now I'd happily give up on thrive and settle for solid / effective.
Offline shank94

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12472 on: Today at 12:17:04 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
right now I'd happily give up on thrive and settle for solid / effective.

100%, Curtis and Milner are perfect candidates to see any game through but I question them starting. Probably for another thread.
Offline aussie_ox

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12473 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
The pass to Mo made me climax. Henderson was boss.

Just like his one to Mo for the 5th at Old Trafford last season.   Outside of the boot, timed to perfection.   Hendo is one of the best passers around, that part of his game is underestimated hugely.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12474 on: Today at 08:12:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm
Arguing about who is the better 6 out of Hendo and Fanbinho is a bit like two bald men arguing over a comb. They both lack the athleticism to perform the role hence why we were after Tchouaméni.

Thats a massive exaggeration. Our system requires our no 6 to hold his position and patrol the area in front of the CBs. You don't need to run around like a headless chicken for 90 minutes to play that role. Hendo is a much more progressive passer and well suited to that role.

You could perhaps make an argument that Hendo cannot do 2 games a week playing the LCM or RCM role in our system as it requires a lot of work, but that does not apply to the 6 position. That position requires discipline and tactical nous more than anything else.

And Hendos performance yesterday showed he has plenty of 'legs' to plsy the wide midfield role.

At this point i believe you are just biased and your views have nothing to do with his actual performances.
Offline Knight

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12475 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
I'm pro Henderson at 6, and have been vocal on here for a while that he should be playing the majority of his minutes there. That said, he isn't particularly tactically disciplined which is the issue with him at 6. You see him in very weird places when he plays 6 given he's mean to 'hold his position and patrol the area in front of the CBs'.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12476 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:18:36 am
I'm pro Henderson at 6, and have been vocal on here for a while that he should be playing the majority of his minutes there. That said, he isn't particularly tactically disciplined which is the issue with him at 6. You see him in very weird places when he plays 6 given he's mean to 'hold his position and patrol the area in front of the CBs'.

Every time he has played 6, he has looked 8/10 or more. When we played him as our first choice no 6 a couple of seasons ago, he was solid, progressive with his passing and an eager tackler. 

But having said that, we do not really have other midfielders to play the wide cm role at the moment, which means Hendo has to play there. When Thiago and Keita are available, we can defo think about playing him as a 6 again. Right now we are simply constrained by injuries.

When everyone is available, I would love to see a midfield configuration like this;

               Hendo

Keita                     Thiago




Offline Knight

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12477 on: Today at 09:39:19 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:33:00 am
Every time he has played 6, he has looked 8/10 or more. When we played him as our first choice no 6 a couple of seasons ago, he was solid, progressive with his passing and an eager tackler. 

But having said that, we do not really have other midfielders to play the wide cm role at the moment, which means Hendo has to play there. When Thiago and Keita are available, we can defo think about playing him as a 6 again. Right now we are simply constrained by injuries.

When everyone is available, I would love to see a midfield configuration like this;

               Hendo

Keita                     Thiago

If we'd been able to play that midfield from the beginning of the season we'd have quite a few more points than we currently have.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12478 on: Today at 09:43:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:39:19 am
If we'd been able to play that midfield from the beginning of the season we'd have quite a few more points than we currently have.

Agreed.

Injuries have fucked us over.  Simply too many injuries to key players to cope with a long season.
Online 12C

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12479 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:29:08 pm
At least it's been dealt with quicker than when Firmino was falsely accused.

That was disgraceful. Holgate shit his shorts when he thought he was going to be sent off, and then panicked and tried to deflect. And of course he wasnt sent off, so job done.
