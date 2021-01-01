Well it is true. He doesn't have top class defensive nous. If he did then the manager would not have literally replaced him at his physical peak with Fabinho in the 6 and moved him to #8. He offered good defensive nous and elite physicality. Which was perfect for the #8 role. If you are going to play a 2 man midfield however then you clearly need to have a lot more defensive nous than in the 3 man midfield as you have more work.



The RCM of a Klopp 3 man midfield was the perfect role for him at his best. It played to his strengths of being good defensively and elite physically. He doesn't have that physically anymore so that is where we see the issues in the RCM in a 3 man midfield. Play him in a 2 man midfield and you see the issues with his defensive nous. That isn't slating him, it's just not a position he excels at. Steven Gerrard is the greatest midfielder of his generation. He didn't excel in a 2 man midfield either because he didn't have elite defensive nous like a Mascherano or Alonso did.



You're kind of moving the goal posts here in my mind. When Hendo was at his physical peak he was never considered a 6 regardless. That doesn't mean he was bad defensively though and he put up pretty good ball winning numbers. Now though he's just not winning anything regardless.