Jordan Henderson

Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12080 on: Today at 07:12:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:00:57 pm
Just so were clear Al, because this is a debate about there being no room for sentiment in football., you want to use those three players as examples? Lallana, who we extended the contract of just so he could be here when we won the league knowing hed never play. And Milner, who has had another extension despite most thinking hes done at this level? Fair. Even you dont usually make it that easy :)

I replied to a post of yours in which you  posted about whether Klopp was a ruthless manager who just drops players.

You have then talked about contract renewals. Sorry but Klopp picks the team. I have given examples of some of Klopps favourite players who he stopped picking week in week out.

Henderson has a contract so we couldn't force him out even if we wanted to. Personally I think if he had better options than Henderson then he wouldn't have a moment's hesitation in picking someone else.



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12081 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm
What are we even arguing about anymore??

Did we make a mistake not adding to the midfield the last few years with younger players (that fit our profile)? Yes
Did we make a mistake in continuing to rely on the availability of oft-injured midfielders again this year? Yes
Did we make a mistake in not considering a midfielder asap after Tchouameni went to Madrid? Probably.

Is there much that can be done right now? No.


Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12082 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:03:45 pm
You’ve got an ever increasingly bad habit of launching yourself into something without actually reading. No. I take issue with ‘you can’t have sentiment if you want to remain at the top’. You can. Clearly.
Forgive me for thinking that a sportswashing team starting their experienced backup midfielder for ten starts isn't the strongest case for sentimentality being tolerable for teams chasing the top prizes.

The united one I didn't really get either, not least because they were until the final years the richest team in the league dwarfing most other teams. only standout sentimental thing I could think of was roy keane staying too long (and then he was unceremoniously booted out, when it wasn't reciprocated, and they weren't exactly at height of their success at the time)


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12083 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:12:13 pm
I replied to a post of yours in which you  posted about whether Klopp was a ruthless manager who just drops players.

You have then talked about contract renewals. Sorry but Klopp picks the team. I have given examples of some of Klopps favourite players who he stopped picking week in week out.

Henderson has a contract so we couldn't force him out even if we wanted to. Personally I think if he had better options than Henderson then he wouldn't have a moment's hesitation in picking someone else.

You didnt Al, you replied to a post of mine saying that getting rid of Sakho when he did was hardly evidence of a ruthless streak.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12084 on: Today at 09:15:20 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:34:03 pm
Partly, of course. He hasn't played at a consistent high standard this season, like the vast majority of the squad. Still, Fabinho, Elliot and Milner have played in more games this season, and the former two have played considerable more minutes. Unlike last season, where Jordan was our most present midfielder. So the situations are vastly different, but somehow Henderson's performance is the one that's more widely scrutinised.

Still, you seem to have implied that I was saying that Henderson's presence was the key to our success last season, which I never said was the case. I was replaying to someone you can't have sentimentality to stay at the top, implying that Henderson was only playing because of that, when he was one of our most played players in a highly successful season.

I think its important to state that I am not swapping anything for what we have achieved. I am not in the camp of stressing about how we should have won more, I am just delighted with what we did, especially as it was the full set of trophies. Based on that, if Klopp thinks Henderson staying here and being happy helps with that then he doesn't need my blessing, I am fully on board.

However I think this is a case that both things are true, in that he has been an important part but also that maybe he has gone on one season too long and contributes to the poor form we are in now.

But as Jack said on this thread, refreshing the side and rebuilds are hard and maybe what we are experiencing is just that. As I have said in another thread, I am excited by seeing Klopp build a new team .


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12085 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:03:38 pm
You didnt Al, you replied to a post of mine saying that getting rid of Sakho when he did was hardly evidence of a ruthless streak.

You stated he wouldn't just bin Henderson. I posted several examples of Klopp dropping some of his so called favourites when he had better options.

Again why would Hendo be any different ?



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12086 on: Today at 09:37:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:34:30 pm
You stated he wouldn't just bin Henderson. I posted several examples of Klopp dropping some of his so called favourites when he had better options.

Again why would Hendo be any different ?

Very confidently so :)



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12087 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:20 pm
I think its important to state that I am not swapping anything for what we have achieved. I am not in the camp of stressing about how we should have won more, I am just delighted with what we did, especially as it was the full set of trophies. Based on that, if Klopp thinks Henderson staying here and being happy helps with that then he doesn't need my blessing, I am fully on board.

However I think this is a case that both things are true, in that he has been an important part but also that maybe he has gone on one season too long and contributes to the poor form we are in now.

But as Jack said on this thread, refreshing the side and rebuilds are hard and maybe what we are experiencing is just that. As I have said in another thread, I am excited by seeing Klopp build a new team .

The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12088 on: Today at 09:51:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

I've said this a few times as well - we have no sellable assets (presuming we don't plan on selling any of our mainstays) - so there is no money to be generated there. Maybe that is why there are rumors of Keita being extended - so we can sell him later (yeah ok that sounds ridiculous I agree).

Will be very interesting.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12089 on: Today at 09:54:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:46 pm
Very confidently so :)

Klopp has shown time and time again that if he has a better option then he will take no matter how much affection he has for a player



paddysour

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12090 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

We have an extra problem in that Henderson, Milner, and Ox are HG. So replacing them will be even more expensive. Dewsbury-Hall looks excellent for Leicester tonight, but with a 5 year contract and being HG he'd be £50m minimum - and he would be a squad player.


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12091 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:09 pm
Klopp has shown time and time again that if he has a better option then he will take no matter how much affection he has for a player

How do you rate James Milner at the moment Al?



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12092 on: Today at 09:58:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

We have got a lot of important players in that age range like Trent, Gomez, Konate, Jota, Diaz and thats without considering a big signing like Nunez or players like Elliott and Carvalho. Many of them are very important but also experienced players.

We dont have that much to sort out and like it or not the likes of Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Robertson, Van Dijk have to be a part of that despite them being late 20s-early 30s. No side can change all the old players at once.

However, I agree the club are going to have to invest. New contracts for the likes of Keita worry the shit out of me and I go from wanting Klopp to do what he wants to then questioning why there is all this chatter. But we do need new players and we will see how serious the club is in January. Failing to invest in January would equal gross negligence.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12093 on: Today at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:51:45 pm
I've said this a few times as well - we have no sellable assets (presuming we don't plan on selling any of our mainstays) - so there is no money to be generated there. Maybe that is why there are rumors of Keita being extended - so we can sell him later (yeah ok that sounds ridiculous I agree).

Will be very interesting.

Or will we just extend Keita's deal because we cannot afford a replacement.

That is the problem with a sell to buy policy. Players good enough to play for us cost huge money. Especially if you are only willing to sign them after they have broken out.


