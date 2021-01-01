Partly, of course. He hasn't played at a consistent high standard this season, like the vast majority of the squad. Still, Fabinho, Elliot and Milner have played in more games this season, and the former two have played considerable more minutes. Unlike last season, where Jordan was our most present midfielder. So the situations are vastly different, but somehow Henderson's performance is the one that's more widely scrutinised.



Still, you seem to have implied that I was saying that Henderson's presence was the key to our success last season, which I never said was the case. I was replaying to someone you can't have sentimentality to stay at the top, implying that Henderson was only playing because of that, when he was one of our most played players in a highly successful season.



I think its important to state that I am not swapping anything for what we have achieved. I am not in the camp of stressing about how we should have won more, I am just delighted with what we did, especially as it was the full set of trophies. Based on that, if Klopp thinks Henderson staying here and being happy helps with that then he doesn't need my blessing, I am fully on board.However I think this is a case that both things are true, in that he has been an important part but also that maybe he has gone on one season too long and contributes to the poor form we are in now.But as Jack said on this thread, refreshing the side and rebuilds are hard and maybe what we are experiencing is just that. As I have said in another thread, I am excited by seeing Klopp build a new team .