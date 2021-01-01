The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.
The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.
Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.
We have got a lot of important players in that age range like Trent, Gomez, Konate, Jota, Diaz and thats without considering a big signing like Nunez or players like Elliott and Carvalho. Many of them are very important but also experienced players.
We dont have that much to sort out and like it or not the likes of Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Robertson, Van Dijk have to be a part of that despite them being late 20s-early 30s. No side can change all the old players at once.
However, I agree the club are going to have to invest. New contracts for the likes of Keita worry the shit out of me and I go from wanting Klopp to do what he wants to then questioning why there is all this chatter. But we do need new players and we will see how serious the club is in January. Failing to invest in January would equal gross negligence.