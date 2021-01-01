It's my belief that Henderson was probably rewarded for his leadership qualities, and if we had decided to part ways with Milner to make a space in the squad for somebody who plays a bit and was a good captain that'd be fine. We didn't do that though, we're using Henderson as if he's a key player and deserving of a lot of playing time on merit. I don't think he is anymore. I don't hate Henderson, I just think what we've done with him is why we're in a malaise. By giving him a new contract we've pretty much talked ourselves into believing we don't need signings when we obviously did. We can't get out of the habit of offering new contracts to everybody. There's even talk we want to do it with Keita. I suspect Firmino will be offered one too. I have nothing against any of these individuals, I just don't think it's a good use of resources and we've made our own mess because of it.
I think the biggest issue is that we haven't had the resources to buy players of the required level. That has meant we have been forced to give players huge renewals.
You could argue that Arsenal's success has been down to changing from a club that gave ridiculous deals to older players to a young hungry team.
They have done that by spending huge amounts of money in transfer fees. Over the last three seasons their net spend has been £160m higher than ours.
Hendos deal came a year after Gini was allowed to walk without being replaced. It also came at a time when the front threes deals were coming to an end.
If you are not prepared to commit to funding a spending spree then what alternative do you have other than to renew deals on poor terms.
It is the flaw in a sell to buy policy. You are always playing catch up. Ideally you have the replacement bedded in and then you are in a much stronger negotiating position.
Thiago at Bayern would be a good example they had replaced him so could force the issue and get a good fee for him.