« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1090804 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,263
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm »
In 13/14 Hendo made 83 tackles from 35 League appearances, In 15/16 he me made 85 tackes in 37 appearances. 19/20 it was 63 tackles in thirty games.

Last season it had dropped to 36 tackes from 35 games. This season in 6 league appearances he has made 4. That included none against Brighton a game in which Fabinho and Thiago made 3 each.

The drop is clear and pretty predictable
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:31:01 pm
It's backed up by the eye test and the statistics in pretty conclusive ways.

A couple of great passes yesterday too though.

Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 05:21:44 pm »
Shouldnt be starting if we are expecting him to get into the box and create things.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12043 on: Yesterday at 05:38:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm
Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games
This became increasingly obvious last season. Sad thing is we have two good to elite 6s in theory, but only one 8 who was the quality to consistently start in our side but hes too injury prone to do that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12044 on: Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:38:38 pm
This became increasingly obvious last season. Sad thing is we have two good to elite 6s in theory, but only one 8 who was the quality to consistently start in our side but hes too injury prone to do that.

Very true, its a shame for Jones also I think he has quality to be a good number 8 for us also, but hes got injured at precisely the wrong moment.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,477
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12045 on: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Very true, its a shame for Jones also I think he has quality to be a good number 8 for us also, but hes got injured at precisely the wrong moment.

6 - Henderson/Fabinho/Bajcetic

Thiago/Arthur

Keita/Jones/Elliott

We've actually missed Keita. Trying to shoehorn Henderson into the advanced role is a problem now his legs are going. I don't think Fabinho and Henderson works now in the same midfield, possibly as a double pivot in a more conservative approach.

Fabinho/Thiago/Keita is probably our strongest midfield now but Thiago and Keita are rarely fit at the same time. If we're going to continue to play the same way then Henderson needs to be used in rotation with Fabinho as a 6. Problem is with Keita and Jones injured it only really leaves Elliott to play the more advanced role.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:49:50 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12046 on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm
6 - Henderson/Fabinho/Bajcetic

Thiago/Arthur

Keita/Jones/Elliott

We've actually missed Keita. Trying to shoehorn Henderson into the advanced role is a problem now his legs are going. I don't think Fabinho and Henderson works now in the same midfield, possibly as a double pivot in a more conservative approach.

Fabinho/Thiago/Keita is probably our strongest midfield now but Thiago and Keita are rarely fit at the same time. If we're going to continue to play the same way then Henderson needs to be used in rotation with Fabinho as a 6. Problem is with Keita and Jones injured it only really leaves Elliott to play the more advanced role.

Agree. I think it should be Fabinho and Hendo rotate for the 6. Thiago, Curtis, Harvey, Naby and Fabio Carvalho rotate for the 8 roles. I don't think Milner should be anywhere near our midfield.

I think this tactic of having a very wide RCM isn't great either. We appear to vacate the midfield too often, which exacerbates the lack of speed and mobility in the likes of Thiago and Fabinho. As a result, we can't stay compact and can't control games.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,794
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12047 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm
This thread is proof of the fact that a section of our 'supporters' are going to blame Henderson for every damn thing when we lose.

Fabinho was poorer, Thiago wasn't all that great either. Yet, the same people come in here after every match harpimg about how he is way past it and how his "technical deficiencies(lmao)" are more glaring now.



Ever notice Hendo cant control a ball thats in the air anymore?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12048 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm
Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games

Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12049 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.

My one worry with Henderson and Fabinho rotating at #6 is that they are both declining physical forces (definitely in Henderson's case, maybe more debatable for Fabinho). Neither has much pace, neither are great running back towards their own goal, neither seem to have the legs to track runners, neither are particularly agile on the turn. It's not going to get better as they age either. I'm not sure of the logic of "oh Hendo's legs have gone, let's stick him in defensive midfield" - it's not some magical position where you don't have to run. And if we're still of the view Thiago is our best player and has to start when fit then you're in a situation where 2/3rds of your midfield every game are slow/devoid of any real athleticism.

Like clearly that will be fine in plenty of games, but good teams with pacy/talented midfielders who are willing to commit runners forward will get plenty of joy against us. I really think we need a more athletic option to rotate with Fabinho.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,263
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12050 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.

For me Klopp only really shows loyalty when he doesn't have the funds to replace players.

I think probably his two favourite players have been Lallana and Bobby and he had no problem leaving both of them out when he could bring in better options. The same with the likes of Karius, Moreno, Lovren, Clyne, Milner et al.

I think if we had got Tchouameni in the summer then Hendo would have struggled for game time.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12051 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm »
Henderson would have played 1000's minutes this season even if we'd signed a new midfielder. Only 6 players played more minutes last season and strated most our important games. He wouldn't go from that to struggling for game time
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,263
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12052 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
Henderson would have played 1000's minutes this season even if we'd signed a new midfielder. Only 6 players played more minutes last season and strated most our important games. He wouldn't go from that to struggling for game time

I haven't checked but from memory I would imagine Lovren, Lallana and Bobbys minutes dropped off a cliff when we had a better option.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 06:13:14 am »
Fair play to Henderson and his agent for getting that contract. I couldnt really believe how well it was received on here as you could clearly see throughout his career that he relies enormously on athleticism. Hes not exactly robust either with his fair share of injuries that has no doubt helped rob him of some of his best qualities. Was told its because a leader etc and thats fine if you want to keep him around for that but he is still seen as a key player I think and thats not where we should be at all. He shouldve been relegated to the role Milner has had before this season at best I think. Cant have sentiment if you want to remain at the top, ita just a harsh reality.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • Not Italian
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:13:14 am
Fair play to Henderson and his agent for getting that contract. I couldnt really believe how well it was received on here as you could clearly see throughout his career that he relies enormously on athleticism. Hes not exactly robust either with his fair share of injuries that has no doubt helped rob him of some of his best qualities. Was told its because a leader etc and thats fine if you want to keep him around for that but he is still seen as a key player I think and thats not where we should be at all. He shouldve been relegated to the role Milner has had before this season at best I think. Cant have sentiment if you want to remain at the top, ita just a harsh reality.
So to remain at the top we should have "relegated Henderson to Milner role before this season", but we won two trophies, reached the UCL final, and were two points away from winning the league last season, with Henderson being one of our most played midfielders for the whole season. It's a pretty bizarre statement, only topped by your unhealthy obsession with his contract. But yeah, all this season's ills can be traced to him and his unwarranted contract.

It's nice to see that the Henderson hate train doesn't even need a bad performance to remain on track, just a bad result and the bile will pile up. What a toxic cesspool this forum has become.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,910
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 04:10:22 pm »
You cant have sentiment if you want to remain at the top, apart from all those clubs who have had sentiment and remained at the top.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:22 pm
You cant have sentiment if you want to remain at the top, apart from all those clubs who have had sentiment and remained at the top.

Like who?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,701
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:05:03 pm
So to remain at the top we should have "relegated Henderson to Milner role before this season", but we won two trophies, reached the UCL final, and were two points away from winning the league last season, with Henderson being one of our most played midfielders for the whole season. It's a pretty bizarre statement, only topped by your unhealthy obsession with his contract. But yeah, all this season's ills can be traced to him and his unwarranted contract.

It's nice to see that the Henderson hate train doesn't even need a bad performance to remain on track, just a bad result and the bile will pile up. What a toxic cesspool this forum has become.

Was all our success down to Henderson? Was he a massive part of it? A small part?
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • Not Italian
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:16:24 pm
Was all our success down to Henderson? Was he a massive part of it? A small part?
Well, he was our most played midfielder last season, you do the math.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:05:03 pm
So to remain at the top we should have "relegated Henderson to Milner role before this season", but we won two trophies, reached the UCL final, and were two points away from winning the league last season, with Henderson being one of our most played midfielders for the whole season. It's a pretty bizarre statement, only topped by your unhealthy obsession with his contract. But yeah, all this season's ills can be traced to him and his unwarranted contract.

It's nice to see that the Henderson hate train doesn't even need a bad performance to remain on track, just a bad result and the bile will pile up. What a toxic cesspool this forum has become.

It's my belief that Henderson was probably rewarded for his leadership qualities, and if we had decided to part ways with Milner to make a space in the squad for somebody who plays a bit and was a good captain that'd be fine. We didn't do that though, we're using Henderson as if he's a key player and deserving of a lot of playing time on merit. I don't think he is anymore. I don't hate Henderson, I just think what we've done with him is why we're in a malaise. By giving him a new contract we've pretty much talked ourselves into believing we don't need signings when we obviously did. We can't get out of the habit of offering new contracts to everybody. There's even talk we want to do it with Keita. I suspect Firmino will be offered one too. I have nothing against any of these individuals, I just don't think it's a good use of resources and we've made our own mess because of it.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:05:03 pm
So to remain at the top we should have "relegated Henderson to Milner role before this season", but we won two trophies, reached the UCL final, and were two points away from winning the league last season, with Henderson being one of our most played midfielders for the whole season. It's a pretty bizarre statement, only topped by your unhealthy obsession with his contract. But yeah, all this season's ills can be traced to him and his unwarranted contract.

It's nice to see that the Henderson hate train doesn't even need a bad performance to remain on track, just a bad result and the bile will pile up. What a toxic cesspool this forum has become.

Last this is a toxic post. You accuse a poster of an unhealthy obsession, you call his words a bizarre statement, you throw in some sarcasm, you call it a hate train and the chat about Henderson bile. And then you call the forum a cesspit. And yet its the forum that is toxic?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,910
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:15:41 pm
Like who?

Seriously...? You dont think there's ever been a successful club who has played an older player who is clearly on a downward slope, and remained successful? The hard shoulder shitter did it with most of his 'Class of 92 TM'. Fernandinho was an absolute dud the last two seasons, didn't stop Abu Dhabi winning the league. 'There's no room for sentiment in football' is one of the most overused, nonsense cliches in football.

And Last...you're right :)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Seriously...? You dont think there's ever been a successful club who has played an older player who is clearly on a downward slope, and remained successful? The hard shoulder shitter did it with most of his 'Class of 92 TM'. Fernandinho was an absolute dud the last two seasons, didn't stop Abu Dhabi winning the league. 'There's no room for sentiment in football' is one of the most overused, nonsense cliches in football.

And Last...you're right :)

Reminds me of the predicted downfall of that Chelsea core that Mourinho created as it got older, only for them to rack up the trophies for years.

Don't get me wrong, we can't allow ourselves to be ruled by sentimentality and complacency, but it seems like as soon as a player hits 30 (or 28 if you're Fabinho) every bad patch of form is deemed to be the end of them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,701
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:21:09 pm
Well, he was our most played midfielder last season, you do the math.

So considering he is a big part of the side now, he is also to blame then?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 04:41:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Seriously...? You dont think there's ever been a successful club who has played an older player who is clearly on a downward slope, and remained successful? The hard shoulder shitter did it with most of his 'Class of 92 TM'. Fernandinho was an absolute dud the last two seasons, didn't stop Abu Dhabi winning the league. 'There's no room for sentiment in football' is one of the most overused, nonsense cliches in football.

And Last...you're right :)

Fernandinho has not been a key player for the last couple seasons in fact he has a similar role to Milner, Giggs and Scholes were very good even in late ages, not much sentimentality they were hugely technical players who adapted to when they lost their pace(Scholes never had any to lose in the first place), I think the only player you could say had a similar role to Henderson has here even when he was falling from grace was Gary Neville.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,263
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:24:47 pm
It's my belief that Henderson was probably rewarded for his leadership qualities, and if we had decided to part ways with Milner to make a space in the squad for somebody who plays a bit and was a good captain that'd be fine. We didn't do that though, we're using Henderson as if he's a key player and deserving of a lot of playing time on merit. I don't think he is anymore. I don't hate Henderson, I just think what we've done with him is why we're in a malaise. By giving him a new contract we've pretty much talked ourselves into believing we don't need signings when we obviously did. We can't get out of the habit of offering new contracts to everybody. There's even talk we want to do it with Keita. I suspect Firmino will be offered one too. I have nothing against any of these individuals, I just don't think it's a good use of resources and we've made our own mess because of it.

I think the biggest issue is that we haven't had the resources to buy players of the required level. That has meant we have been forced to give players huge renewals.

You could argue that Arsenal's success has been down to changing from a club that gave ridiculous deals to older players to a young hungry team.

They have done that by spending huge amounts of money in transfer fees. Over the last three seasons their net spend has been £160m higher than ours.

Hendos deal came a year after Gini was allowed to walk without being replaced. It also came at a time when the front threes deals were coming to an end.

If you are not prepared to commit to funding a spending spree then what alternative do you have other than to renew deals on poor terms.

It is the flaw in a sell to buy policy. You are always playing catch up. Ideally you have the replacement bedded in and then you are in a much stronger negotiating position.

Thiago at Bayern would be a good example they had replaced him so could force the issue and get a good fee for him.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Seriously...? You dont think there's ever been a successful club who has played an older player who is clearly on a downward slope, and remained successful? The hard shoulder shitter did it with most of his 'Class of 92 TM'. Fernandinho was an absolute dud the last two seasons, didn't stop Abu Dhabi winning the league. 'There's no room for sentiment in football' is one of the most overused, nonsense cliches in football.

And Last...you're right :)

There is no such thing as sentiment and expediency when it comes to moving out players who can no longer perform or who are disciplinary issues - successful managers always have a streak of ruthlessness and they will use the players till they r of more value being sold than they are being kept and then they will replace them with younger and better players.

The most successful Liverpool teams of all time under paisley were run with utter ruthlessness. Players were replaced before they were in decline.  Despite his amiable image, paisley was much more cold eyed than Shankly ever was.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/story-of-meanest-liverpool-manager-19813589.amp

Even Shankly himself was frozen out of the club after he stepped down...

Klopp himself showed his ruthless side when he froze out sakho and there was no way back for him after he broke disciplinary standards.

Guardiola also showed the ruthlessness as well before - he jettisoned Joe Hart immediately once he proved unable to play the goalkeeper sweeper role his system required.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2658419-pep-guardiolas-ruthless-handling-of-joe-hart-shows-hell-stop-at-nothing-to-win


As for ferguson, he was perhaps the most ruthless manager of them all, with his ruthlessness with United stars like Mark Hughes, jaap stam, nistelroy and even Roy keane was well known and feared...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/1287859-ten-manchester-united-players-who-fell-out-of-favour-with-sir-alex-ferguson.amp.html
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:09 pm by ThePoolMan »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • Not Italian
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:24:47 pm
It's my belief that Henderson was probably rewarded for his leadership qualities, and if we had decided to part ways with Milner to make a space in the squad for somebody who plays a bit and was a good captain that'd be fine. We didn't do that though, we're using Henderson as if he's a key player and deserving of a lot of playing time on merit. I don't think he is anymore. I don't hate Henderson, I just think what we've done with him is why we're in a malaise. By giving him a new contract we've pretty much talked ourselves into believing we don't need signings when we obviously did. We can't get out of the habit of offering new contracts to everybody. There's even talk we want to do it with Keita. I suspect Firmino will be offered one too. I have nothing against any of these individuals, I just don't think it's a good use of resources and we've made our own mess because of it.
But the one who gives him a lot of playing time is Klopp, not because of some contract-related conspiracy, but probably because he still values what he brings to the side, and also because we have a lot of injury-prone midfielders. If Thiago, Jones and Naby had been more available I think Jordan would have played fewer minutes the last couple of seasons, but I don't see him being a marginal figure either. I don't think Klopp is infallible, but if what you said it's true, and Henderson is only playing because of sentimentality and not merit, then I would argue we wouldn't have been able to battle on every front last season, given that he was our most played midfielder.

I vehemently disagree that Henderson's contract is why we're in a malaise. If he was earning silly amounts of money, that was detracting from our capacity to improve our side, then you would have a point. But the fact we were pursuing players like Tchoumi in the summer and Klopp pushing for new midfielders, kind of proves that's not the case. Our problems this season are too broad to put them on one individual, or one position for that matter, but the fact that we have so many unreliable midfielders (healthwise) is a more pressing concern for me than whatever money Henderson is earning.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:06 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,006
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Seriously...? You dont think there's ever been a successful club who has played an older player who is clearly on a downward slope, and remained successful? The hard shoulder shitter did it with most of his 'Class of 92 TM'. Fernandinho was an absolute dud the last two seasons, didn't stop Abu Dhabi winning the league. 'There's no room for sentiment in football' is one of the most overused, nonsense cliches in football.

And Last...you're right :)
I don't think its about player an older player its we play to many at the same time (without going into the injuries).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 