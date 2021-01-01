It's my belief that Henderson was probably rewarded for his leadership qualities, and if we had decided to part ways with Milner to make a space in the squad for somebody who plays a bit and was a good captain that'd be fine. We didn't do that though, we're using Henderson as if he's a key player and deserving of a lot of playing time on merit. I don't think he is anymore. I don't hate Henderson, I just think what we've done with him is why we're in a malaise. By giving him a new contract we've pretty much talked ourselves into believing we don't need signings when we obviously did. We can't get out of the habit of offering new contracts to everybody. There's even talk we want to do it with Keita. I suspect Firmino will be offered one too. I have nothing against any of these individuals, I just don't think it's a good use of resources and we've made our own mess because of it.



But the one who gives him a lot of playing time is Klopp, not because of some contract-related conspiracy, but probably because he still values what he brings to the side, and also because we have a lot of injury-prone midfielders. If Thiago, Jones and Naby had been more available I think Jordan would have played fewer minutes the last couple of seasons, but I don't see him being a marginal figure either. I don't think Klopp is infallible, but if what you said it's true, and Henderson is only playing because of sentimentality and not merit, then I would argue we wouldn't have been able to battle on every front last season, given that he was our most played midfielder.I vehemently disagree that Henderson's contract is why we're in a malaise. If he was earning silly amounts of money, that was detracting from our capacity to improve our side, then you would have a point. But the fact we were pursuing players like Tchoumi in the summer and Klopp pushing for new midfielders, kind of proves that's not the case. Our problems this season are too broad to put them on one individual, or one position for that matter, but the fact that we have so many unreliable midfielders (healthwise) is a more pressing concern for me than whatever money Henderson is earning.