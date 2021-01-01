We lost our way when he went off. He was very vocal and once he'd gone nobody seemed to be talking after that. It was his first game back from injury though, so his subbing didn't surprise me.



Henderson won no tackles, won no aerial duel, made no interceptions, made no clearances , blocked zero shots and made no fouls.From a defensive perspective it was the perfect nothing performance from him. He shouted a lot maybe we should have brought Jay Spearing on to point at things.He was like a boxer who has lost his reflexes and can't lay a glove on his opponent. His game used to be about applying constant pressure to our opponents midfield. Getting really tight and forcing errors. The will is still there but he just cannot compete physically anymore.He looked like the player in a rondo who always arrives after the pass has gone and charges around in ever decreasing circles.