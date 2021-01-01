« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

El Lobo

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12000 on: Today at 10:51:07 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:18:59 am
Just back from injury, but he was pretty awful for the first two goals, letting the first one bounce and then giving up on it, and the second he charges forward leaving Trossard free. You wonder what he brings to the team right now without his energy and running.

Had a big hand in our first two goals too.
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12001 on: Today at 10:56:54 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:02 am
We lost our way when he went off. He was very vocal and once he'd gone nobody seemed to be talking after that. It was his first game back from injury though, so his subbing didn't surprise me.

Henderson won no tackles, won no aerial duel, made no interceptions, made no clearances , blocked zero shots and made no fouls.

From a defensive perspective it was the perfect nothing performance from him. He shouted a lot maybe we should have brought Jay Spearing on to point at things.

He was like a boxer who has lost his reflexes and can't lay a glove on his opponent. His game used to be about applying constant pressure to our opponents midfield. Getting really tight and forcing errors. The will is still there but he just cannot compete physically anymore.

He looked like the player in a rondo who always arrives after the pass has gone and charges around in ever decreasing circles.
jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12002 on: Today at 11:00:12 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:56:54 am
Henderson won no tackles, won no aerial duel, made no interceptions, made no clearances , blocked zero shots and made no fouls.

From a defensive perspective it was the perfect nothing performance from him. He shouted a lot maybe we should have brought Jay Spearing on to point at things.

He was like a boxer who has lost his reflexes and can't lay a glove on his opponent. His game used to be about applying constant pressure to our opponents midfield. Getting really tight and forcing errors. The will is still there but he just cannot compete physically anymore.

He looked like the player in a rondo who always arrives after the pass has gone and charges around in ever decreasing circles.

Your usual job on him Al, he had a hand in two of the goals we scored, how predictable you make no mention of that but slag him off like you always do.  ::)
