Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1085525 times)

Offline jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11960 on: September 22, 2022, 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 22, 2022, 07:41:24 pm
Well i thought the response was about him playing enough to get into the England squad. He will play some games, but for his own chances to go to the world cup, he has blown it.

I am not sure going to the World Cup would have been good for him anyway. I don't like how England treat players either too many end up injured on international duty. I am sure he will survive not going to Qatar.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11961 on: September 22, 2022, 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 22, 2022, 07:43:55 pm
I am not sure going to the World Cup would have been good for him anyway. I don't like how England treat players either too many end up injured on international duty. I am sure he will survive not going to Qatar.

I agree. Clearly our captain and manager has no concerns though seeing as we are letting players go there who are not match fit.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11962 on: September 25, 2022, 10:38:14 am »
Kind of hope he gets some minutes in the next game. Would do him good. Otherwise it was totally pointless calling him up for the friendlies  in the first place
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm »
So our captain clearly loves England training so much that he pushes to go and plays 3 minutes.

What was the point? Did Klopp cancel training sessions or something? Are our coaches on a break?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm
So our captain clearly loves England training so much that he pushes to go and plays 3 minutes.

What was the point? Did Klopp cancel training sessions or something? Are our coaches on a break?
They are, aren't they?

The players aren't there. Thiago is wearing lederhosen in Munich. The first team aren't training, so surely the staff are having a break?
Online El Lobo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 09:48:02 pm »


We can all speculate over who wanted what and who gave permission butwhat an utter waste of time.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
The groans around Wembley when Hendo came on.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm »
The captain of LFC getting 3 minutes. Honestly!
Online Red Berry

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm »
Wish he would just retire. He's not valued. But then watch the Little Inglunders kick off on him for disrespecting the shirt if he does.
Offline Classycara

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11969 on: Today at 12:40:51 am »
Believe Hendo had his agent tell contacts in the press that the shorter than four year contract offer being discussed wasn't befitting of what he'd put in/achieved/deserved - something like that, the usual negotiation tactic. Would be nice if, just for a minute, we heard an unfiltered opinion from him off how England treat him. Expect it'll have to wait til his book deal.

He was brought on for a few minutes to give Bellingham an ovation (and groans from england fans), having interrupted his opportunity to stay home to rest and recuperate (and ramp up regular training and rehab with familiar program and staff) to travel to Italy and miss two days of training to game days. Basically treated like a 17 year old youth player, getting a two minute appearance as a little taste.

All a bit bizarre. Obviously I empathise with his desperation to get to play the world cup, but a rational head looking at last few years would see that southgate isn't going to change his  mind (even recently, just look at how entrenched he is to playing maguire)
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11970 on: Today at 12:47:35 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:40:51 am
Believe Hendo had his agent tell contacts in the press that the shorter than four year contract offer being discussed wasn't befitting of what he'd put in/achieved/deserved - something like that, the usual negotiation tactic. Would be nice if, just for a minute, we heard an unfiltered opinion from him off how England treat him. Expect it'll have to wait til his book deal.

He was brought on for a few minutes to give Bellingham an ovation (and groans from england fans), having interrupted his opportunity to stay home to rest and recuperate (and ramp up regular training and rehab with familiar program and staff) to travel to Italy and miss two days of training to game days. Basically treated like a 17 year old youth player, getting a two minute appearance as a little taste.

All a bit bizarre. Obviously I empathise with his desperation to get to play the world cup, but a rational head looking at last few years would see that southgate isn't going to change his  mind (even recently, just look at how entrenched he is to playing maguire)
I reckon he'll retire after Qatar anyway so he doesn't want to rock the boat.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11971 on: Today at 01:08:47 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
The captain of LFC getting 3 minutes. Honestly!

Do you think he's a better midfielder than Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 07:03:42 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:40:51 am
Believe Hendo had his agent tell contacts in the press that the shorter than four year contract offer being discussed wasn't befitting of what he'd put in/achieved/deserved - something like that, the usual negotiation tactic. Would be nice if, just for a minute, we heard an unfiltered opinion from him off how England treat him. Expect it'll have to wait til his book deal.

He was brought on for a few minutes to give Bellingham an ovation (and groans from england fans), having interrupted his opportunity to stay home to rest and recuperate (and ramp up regular training and rehab with familiar program and staff) to travel to Italy and miss two days of training to game days. Basically treated like a 17 year old youth player, getting a two minute appearance as a little taste.

All a bit bizarre. Obviously I empathise with his desperation to get to play the world cup, but a rational head looking at last few years would see that southgate isn't going to change his  mind (even recently, just look at how entrenched he is to playing maguire)

Totally forgot that he travelled to Italy and missed training on the back of that.

What a waste of time and quite frankly Henderson deserves just as much blame as anyone else. Very likely he pushed for this. Surely we could have had him on his own programme at Liverpool.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 07:15:06 am »
Absolutely heart breaking to see him in an England shirt. Too hear that reaction when he came on last night is reason enough for him to hang the boots up and call it a day for that shower of cnuts.
