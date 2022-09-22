Believe Hendo had his agent tell contacts in the press that the shorter than four year contract offer being discussed wasn't befitting of what he'd put in/achieved/deserved - something like that, the usual negotiation tactic. Would be nice if, just for a minute, we heard an unfiltered opinion from him off how England treat him. Expect it'll have to wait til his book deal.



He was brought on for a few minutes to give Bellingham an ovation (and groans from england fans), having interrupted his opportunity to stay home to rest and recuperate (and ramp up regular training and rehab with familiar program and staff) to travel to Italy and miss two days of training to game days. Basically treated like a 17 year old youth player, getting a two minute appearance as a little taste.



All a bit bizarre. Obviously I empathise with his desperation to get to play the world cup, but a rational head looking at last few years would see that southgate isn't going to change his mind (even recently, just look at how entrenched he is to playing maguire)