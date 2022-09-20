« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 02:57:34 pm
disgraced cake:
He'll probably not even play in either of these games and he could have trained at Liverpool. If he doesn't get on for them it's probably all fine, but I always fear the worst when players are on internationals. If he does play and get injured it's going to be more on himself and not Southgate for me. Let's hope it doesn't happen but we'll see.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 03:01:51 pm
Samio:
Worth it to butter Jude up ...  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 03:19:19 pm
Samie:
Hes' been pictured tapping up Jude Bellingham and Rice.  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 03:39:19 pm
Bangin Them In:
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2022, 03:19:19 pm
Hes' been pictured tapping up Jude Bellingham and Rice.  ;D
This is the content I signed up for
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 04:26:24 pm
Classycara:
For some reason I've not seen the people who pre-emptively laid into Keita for being announced as called up early by Guinea coming here yet to criticise Hendo for volunteering to play glorified friendlies for England. Odd that.

Quote from: Adams83 on September 20, 2022, 01:37:56 pm
The world cup is coming up. He has to join up with the squad.
yes if he's not careful, he might lose out on his indispensable bench role - with occasional appearances off the bench, ready to fulfil scapegoat role for those lovely england supporters

Henderson was essentially a one man midfield in 2018, just about keeping Southgates set-piece team functioning with something of a midfield structure - and was rewarded for his leadership and ability to tie that team just about together by becoming a bit part player replaced by inferior players like phillips because southgate wants prioritises physical over technique from his sides.

I'd have thought that Hendo would have been better served not changing up his training and rehab, not to mention travel, and trying to minimise the risk of reinjury before an important series of games for us and for him to try to regain some form (not that it'd change Southgates plans i expect, even if he did)
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 05:44:25 pm
killer-heels:
I think the only difference is that, from what we have been told, Keita is actually injured and Henderson is now fit enough to return to first team training.

Really, Henderson should be remaining at the club and Klopp should insist that he does. But all we know is Klopp has said yes so he knows best as they say.

The only question about Keita was that were we having the wool put over our eyes about his injury. It does look like he is actually injured.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 06:13:03 pm
Schmidt:
We've seen before that Klopp genuinely cares about the players and wants to help them achieve what they want, whether that means going off on international duty or moving on to another club. I think this is a part of what makes players want to come play for him, so you have to take the bad with the good.

It's also worth remembering that refusing to go isn't really an option, organisations like FIFA or the FA come down hard on players refusing to go because they know these cash cow tournaments could come crashing down if players started to prioritise themselves.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 06:20:35 pm
Machae:
Quote from: Fromola on September 20, 2022, 01:38:15 pm
Particularly after the fuss he made to get that new contract with 2 years still to run.


Hate to break it to you but his contract runs until 2025. Wasn't the best of decisions by LFC, especially when they've been so reticent on giving long term contracts for players over 30
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 06:34:59 pm
Ghost Town:
Any chance we can stop moaning about his contract now? It's been a while, like...
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 08:27:41 pm
El Lobo:
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 20, 2022, 01:33:15 pm
He's starting to piss me off,there's no way he should be joining the squad and I don't give a fuck that he's heading towards the end of his international career.

Priorities.

Aye. Considering our injury problems this season it is a little frustrating that hes decided its a good idea to go off on international duty right after hes returned to training.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 08:34:32 pm
Machae:
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 20, 2022, 06:34:59 pm
Any chance we can stop moaning about his contract now? It's been a while, like...

Unfortunately it'll just keep being repeated everytime he's absent for a long period of time. For the sake of his body, maybe he can bin the Internationals (after this World cup), he's never appreciated outside of Liverpool anyway
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 09:27:36 pm
lionel_messias:
Quote from: Schmidt on September 20, 2022, 06:13:03 pm
We've seen before that Klopp genuinely cares about the players and wants to help them achieve what they want, whether that means going off on international duty or moving on to another club. I think this is a part of what makes players want to come play for him, so you have to take the bad with the good.

It's also worth remembering that refusing to go isn't really an option, organisations like FIFA or the FA come down hard on players refusing to go because they know these cash cow tournaments could come crashing down if players started to prioritise themselves.

With no senior players at our training ground for 2 weeks, he may as
well go to England. Hendo is a senior professional and will look after himself, health-wise.

That and this likely the last World Cup he could be involved with.
Seems likely Calvin Phillips shoulder injury will be a real problem so Hendo
Could have a shot in November.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 09:36:30 pm
Al 666:
Quote from: lionel_messias on September 20, 2022, 09:27:36 pm
With no senior players at our training ground for 2 weeks, he may as
well go to England. Hendo is a senior professional and will look after himself, health-wise.

That and this likely the last World Cup he could be involved with.
Seems likely Calvin Phillips shoulder injury will be a real problem so Hendo
Could have a shot in November.

The problem though is that at your club side you get all season to impress your manager. On international duty you have a few training sessions to impress against your direct opponents for a start for your national team.

Those sessions are incredibly intense and competitive. Is Hendo going to ease himself back in as he would at Liverpool or is he going to be desperate to impress Southgate with a World Cup around the corner.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 20, 2022, 09:45:57 pm
Knight:
Quote from: Machae on September 20, 2022, 08:34:32 pm
Unfortunately it'll just keep being repeated everytime he's absent for a long period of time. For the sake of his body, maybe he can bin the Internationals (after this World cup), he's never appreciated outside of Liverpool anyway

The implications of that contract are going to become more and more clear each season so Im not sure its particularly likely that we stop mentioning it.

As for him wanting to join up with the squad. Its his last World Cup. I get that people have no loyalty to England for various reasons but he does and hes going to do everything he can to get himself in the forefront of Southgates plans. Of course he is. Asking anything different wouldnt be fair.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:27:34 am
Adams83:
Quote from: Classycara on September 20, 2022, 04:26:24 pm
For some reason I've not seen the people who pre-emptively laid into Keita for being announced as called up early by Guinea coming here yet to criticise Hendo for volunteering to play glorified friendlies for England. Odd that.
yes if he's not careful, he might lose out on his indispensable bench role - with occasional appearances off the bench, ready to fulfil scapegoat role for those lovely england supporters

Henderson was essentially a one man midfield in 2018, just about keeping Southgates set-piece team functioning with something of a midfield structure - and was rewarded for his leadership and ability to tie that team just about together by becoming a bit part player replaced by inferior players like phillips because southgate wants prioritises physical over technique from his sides.

I'd have thought that Hendo would have been better served not changing up his training and rehab, not to mention travel, and trying to minimise the risk of reinjury before an important series of games for us and for him to try to regain some form (not that it'd change Southgates plans i expect, even if he did)

You're just being very biased and just looking at it from Liverpool's perspective.

The vast majority of players would do the same as Henderson. This will be his last World Cup. Of course he would want to be involved in the last squad before the tournament. He would be an idiot to sit out. The club and Klopp seem happy for him to go.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:41:29 am
spider-neil:
Henderson is desperate to make the England squad when he would be better served getting properly fit for the games after the international break.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
ScottScott:
Some of the shite in here is embarrassing, some people should genuinely be ashamed of themselves. Maybe it's time to step away and take a break?

This lad, 11 years at the club, 7 years as captain, won everything he could here, led one of the best teams we've ever seen in red, is seemingly fair game for some absolute shite. He hasn't just decided on a whim to join up with England, he hasn't done it under cover of darkness only for Klopp and the club to find out the morning after. This has obviously been signed off by us and Henderson is wise enough to know not to push himself too far. If he was able to train over the weekend then getting 10 days or so of actual training will only benefit us

The alternatives were he goes on a week long holiday or stays at Kirkby and trains with Arthur and the U23s. At least with England he's with top players (I know, I know)

This shit over his contract needs to stop as well. It's embarrassing. He has a contract until 2025 now. It'll more than likely be his last unless we decide to give him a Milner style 1 year deal on reduced terms after it. So when we get to 2025 and he's 35, if he can offer us something we decide then, if not then he more than likely retires
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:08:33 am
lionel_messias:
Quote from: Al 666 on September 20, 2022, 09:36:30 pm
The problem though is that at your club side you get all season to impress your manager. On international duty you have a few training sessions to impress against your direct opponents for a start for your national team.

Those sessions are incredibly intense and competitive. Is Hendo going to ease himself back in as he would at Liverpool or is he going to be desperate to impress Southgate with a World Cup around the corner.

Fair point. I guess it is up to him to decide. He's our captain and a great professional so we leave him to it. It might be good for England (and us?) if he spends some time anchoring the midfield, as a '6' so their more energetic players can get forward.

I don't see him pressing like a demon or getting forward as much any more, and we could use him as a rotation option for Fabinho more than anything.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:44:23 am
has gone odd:
Henderson, at the Euro's, was in prime form and yet Southgate rarely used him. When he did play he was mostly superb to. It seems plausible to me that he is going to be used as sub/injury cover and shouldn't sweat that they are going to rag him.

Frankly, when all is said and done, he could trample over my prize begonias for all I care, he deserves to do what he pleases after the service he has given us.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
Fromola:
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 10:44:23 am
Henderson, at the Euro's, was in prime form and yet Southgate rarely used him. When he did play he was mostly superb to. It seems plausible to me that he is going to be used as sub/injury cover and shouldn't sweat that they are going to rag him.

Frankly, when all is said and done, he could trample over my prize begonias for all I care, he deserves to do what he pleases after the service he has given us.

Henderson was recovering from a bad injury going into the Euros, he hadn't played for us since February when he went off injured early in that derby defeat. Therefore he lost his place to Phillips and Rice who kept the shirt through the tournament while Henderson was cover.

Now it's Phillips who is injured and an injury doubt heading towards the tournament whereas Rice isn't playing well at all for West Ham. The shirt is up for grabs, although surely Bellingham needs to start at this point.

Southgate is a negative manager though and Henderson can play effectively as a 6. Southgate likes to play two holding players, Henderson has a good chance of starting if he's fit and on form going into the tournament. Therefore he's eager to join up this month and prove his worth when really should be easing back into things.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:21:24 am
So... Howard Phillips:
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
Some of the shite in here is embarrassing, some people should genuinely be ashamed of themselves. Maybe it's time to step away and take a break?

This lad, 11 years at the club, 7 years as captain, won everything he could here, led one of the best teams we've ever seen in red, is seemingly fair game for some absolute shite. He hasn't just decided on a whim to join up with England, he hasn't done it under cover of darkness only for Klopp and the club to find out the morning after. This has obviously been signed off by us and Henderson is wise enough to know not to push himself too far. If he was able to train over the weekend then getting 10 days or so of actual training will only benefit us

The alternatives were he goes on a week long holiday or stays at Kirkby and trains with Arthur and the U23s. At least with England he's with top players (I know, I know)

This shit over his contract needs to stop as well. It's embarrassing. He has a contract until 2025 now. It'll more than likely be his last unless we decide to give him a Milner style 1 year deal on reduced terms after it. So when we get to 2025 and he's 35, if he can offer us something we decide then, if not then he more than likely retires

Good post.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:26:21 am
Dr Stu-Pid:
While I appreciate that most on here have very little respect for international football in general, and this farce of a World Cup in particular, you have to remember that for most players a World Cup is one of the highlights of their career and something that they get to participate in very rarely. This will be Henderson's last chance of playing in a World Cup and it is a tournament where England will be amongst the favourites to do well. YOU may want him to retire from international football or prioritize getting fit for our game against Brighton, but it's definitely not fair to criticise him for making this choice when most players would do exactly the same in his situation. Henderson has lifted every trophy that there is to win with Liverpool and been one of the driving forces behind each one of those wins, and he deserves the opportunity to add international honours to that list if that is his choice.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:32:31 am
has gone odd:
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
Henderson was recovering from a bad injury going into the Euros, he hadn't played for us since February when he went off injured early in that derby defeat.

True. I had forgotten he had missed a couple of months due to injury prior to Euros. Since then he has been relatively injury free though. Seems a bit of a groundhog day moment, but his latest injury was not as bad as the last, hopefully!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
liversaint:
No way he goes if not fit. Anyone thinking the medics, Klopp and Hendo himself havent gone through the training and fitness issues is deluded. Its a WC in a few weeks and any international player will want to give himself as much chance as possible.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:19:57 pm
Al 666:
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
Some of the shite in here is embarrassing, some people should genuinely be ashamed of themselves. Maybe it's time to step away and take a break?

This lad, 11 years at the club, 7 years as captain, won everything he could here, led one of the best teams we've ever seen in red, is seemingly fair game for some absolute shite. He hasn't just decided on a whim to join up with England, he hasn't done it under cover of darkness only for Klopp and the club to find out the morning after. This has obviously been signed off by us and Henderson is wise enough to know not to push himself too far. If he was able to train over the weekend then getting 10 days or so of actual training will only benefit us

The alternatives were he goes on a week long holiday or stays at Kirkby and trains with Arthur and the U23s. At least with England he's with top players (I know, I know)

This shit over his contract needs to stop as well. It's embarrassing. He has a contract until 2025 now. It'll more than likely be his last unless we decide to give him a Milner style 1 year deal on reduced terms after it. So when we get to 2025 and he's 35, if he can offer us something we decide then, if not then he more than likely retires

It isn't just Arthur.

Thiago, Carvalho, Gomez, Adrian, Phillips, Bajcetic, Matip and Milner plus hopefully the likes of Ox and Jones can join in training. The issue is that at Liverpool Hendo would have been given an individual training routine administered by coaches and physio's he works day in day out.

Understandably Hendo is desperate to prove to the England staff that he is a viable option for the World Cup. The temptation to try and rush back will be there. Let's hope everything goes okay and Hendo comes back fit and doesn't suffer a reoccurence of his hamstring injury.

The strange thing though is the notion that players are good judges of their condition and ability. If that was true we wouldn't have large numbers of athletes going on too long. Boxers are probably the perfect example of that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:38:37 pm
ScottScott:
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:19:57 pm
It isn't just Arthur.

Thiago, Carvalho, Gomez, Adrian, Phillips, Bajcetic, Matip and Milner plus hopefully the likes of Ox and Jones can join in training. The issue is that at Liverpool Hendo would have been given an individual training routine administered by coaches and physio's he works day in day out.

Understandably Hendo is desperate to prove to the England staff that he is a viable option for the World Cup. The temptation to try and rush back will be there. Let's hope everything goes okay and Hendo comes back fit and doesn't suffer a reoccurence of his hamstring injury.

The strange thing though is the notion that players are good judges of their condition and ability. If that was true we wouldn't have large numbers of athletes going on too long. Boxers are probably the perfect example of that.

That'd be impressive seeing as he's in Munich with his wife  :butt

The rest of the lads get a break here as well. Arthur has stayed to build his fitness which is a great attitude to have but Henderson isn't going to be playing U23 games and he'll get nothing really from training with the kids. I'd imagine Milner, Gomez and the rest of the lads who haven't been called up for games are all jetting off across the world on a well deserved break too (no idea, don't use socials anymore)

If you think that someone as sensible and grounded as Jordan Henderson would risk the rest of his season, and potentially his career, to rush back into games then you're off your head
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:26:34 pm
Ghost Town:
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
Some of the shite in here is embarrassing, some people should genuinely be ashamed of themselves. Maybe it's time to step away and take a break?

This lad, 11 years at the club, 7 years as captain, won everything he could here, led one of the best teams we've ever seen in red, is seemingly fair game for some absolute shite. He hasn't just decided on a whim to join up with England, he hasn't done it under cover of darkness only for Klopp and the club to find out the morning after. This has obviously been signed off by us and Henderson is wise enough to know not to push himself too far. If he was able to train over the weekend then getting 10 days or so of actual training will only benefit us

The alternatives were he goes on a week long holiday or stays at Kirkby and trains with Arthur and the U23s. At least with England he's with top players (I know, I know)

This shit over his contract needs to stop as well. It's embarrassing. He has a contract until 2025 now. It'll more than likely be his last unless we decide to give him a Milner style 1 year deal on reduced terms after it. So when we get to 2025 and he's 35, if he can offer us something we decide then, if not then he more than likely retires
Well said :thumbup

Pretty sure he'll have gone with Klopp's blessing, which is all that matters
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:26:45 pm
Al 666:
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:38:37 pm
That'd be impressive seeing as he's in Munich with his wife  :butt

The rest of the lads get a break here as well. Arthur has stayed to build his fitness which is a great attitude to have but Henderson isn't going to be playing U23 games and he'll get nothing really from training with the kids. I'd imagine Milner, Gomez and the rest of the lads who haven't been called up for games are all jetting off across the world on a well deserved break too (no idea, don't use socials anymore)

If you think that someone as sensible and grounded as Jordan Henderson would risk the rest of his season, and potentially his career, to rush back into games then you're off your head

That is pretty much routine for International breaks. However the players I mentioned will be back in training either at the weekend or at the start of next week. Hendo could of had an individual fitness regime organised and monitored by our coaches and fitness staff. A plan to get him in peak condition for our upcoming games.

if he wants to play at the World Cup then he needs to be performing week in week out for us. I think it is telling that Hendo was called up when Phillips had to pull out. That to me suggests that England see him as a viable member of the squad for the back to back games against Italy and Germany. That is two highly competitive fixtures in which Southgate is going to want to set down a marker for the World cup.

Time and time again we have seen Southgate overplaying our players whilst resting our competitors players. Look at March when we were fighting with City for the title and Southgate left out Kyle Walker and then played Hendo for the full 90 against Switzerland. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:29:31 pm
Ghost Town:
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:26:45 pm


if he wants to play at the World Cup then he needs to be performing week in week out for us.
Nope. Don't think it says that anywhere in any rules of release or participation
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:33:43 pm
Jwils21:
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2022, 03:19:19 pm
Hes' been pictured tapping up Jude Bellingham and Rice.  ;D

Succession planning... good lad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:42:55 pm
Al 666:
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:29:31 pm
Nope. Don't think it says that anywhere in any rules of release or participation

If Hendo has a series of injuries or is out of form and isn't starting games for us do you really think he will be playing at the World cup. A perfect example would be Conor Gallagher who was in the squad when he was playing and performing week in week out for Palace but has been dropped after returning to Chelsea.

For me Hendo should be looking at getting as fit as possible. So that he can perform at a high level for us. That is the best way of forcing his way into the England team. Not going into back to back fixtures against Italy and Germany after a few days training.

Southgate plays a double pivot in central midfield that leaves him with Bellingham, Rice, Mount and Ward Prowse. You know that managers will be on the phone to Southgate asking him not to play their players for 90 minutes in both games. One more injury or knock and Hendo is in the firing line.

The worry for me is that Southgate is under real pressure after the 4-0 defeat by Bulgaria. He won't think twice of sacrificing Hendo if he feels under pressure. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:50:50 pm
Ghost Town:
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:42:55 pm
If Hendo has a series of injuries or is out of form and isn't starting games for us do you really think he will be playing at the World cup. A perfect example would be Conor Gallagher who was in the squad when he was playing and performing week in week out for Palace but has been dropped after returning to Chelsea.

For me Hendo should be looking at getting as fit as possible. So that he can perform at a high level for us. That is the best way of forcing his way into the England team. Not going into back to back fixtures against Italy and Germany after a few days training.


Yeah I'd agree that his chances of starting and playing will be increased if he's appearing regularly for us, but I doubt either his inclusion in the squad or game time will be purely contingent upon it. I think Southgate will take him anyway, as long as he's fit. Whether he plays or not, who knows? It's possible he plays week in week out for us but still doesn't get to play much there, esp if a selection without him does well in the first few games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm
Fromola:
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:50:50 pm
Yeah I'd agree that his chances of starting and playing will be increased if he's appearing regularly for us, but I doubt either his inclusion in the squad or game time will be purely contingent upon it. I think Southgate will take him anyway, as long as he's fit. Whether he plays or not, who knows? It's possible he plays week in week out for us but still doesn't get to play much there, esp if a selection without him does well in the first few games.

It's 4 into 2 realistically with Bellingam, Rice, Henderson and Phillips. Phillips isn't playing for City and has an injury problem himself now and Rice and Henderson have both started the season poorly and then Henderson with the injury.

With Southgate if you've got the shirt you tend to keep it so that'll see Henderson desperate to stake his claim over these matches, even though he's recovering from an injury.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:32:47 am
bird_lfc:
Yeah Hendo would definitely be busting a gut to get into the squad

Same I imagine would apply for Trent and Gomez. Gomez is probably gutted hes not included at the moment and Im sure Trent is worried he wont make the plane either.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:58:10 am
killer-heels:
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:32:47 am
Yeah Hendo would definitely be busting a gut to get into the squad

Same I imagine would apply for Trent and Gomez. Gomez is probably gutted hes not included at the moment and Im sure Trent is worried he wont make the plane either.

Gomez has no chance now. He will be lucky to get many games for us if Matip stays fit and Konate returns. That Napoli game killed his chance.

Trent will definitely go but not play much.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 04:18:08 pm
Scottymuser:
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:10 am
Gomez has no chance now. He will be lucky to get many games for us if Matip stays fit and Konate returns. That Napoli game killed his chance.

Trent will definitely go but not play much.

But who goes then?  Maguire is in the same position of Gomez - but worse as it wasn't just 1 poor performance but 1 years worth of poor performance (and he has now been dropped). Yet I don't see people claiming him not playing for Man U will affect his chance of getting into the England squad.  Matip is very injury prone, and did no better vs Ajax than Gomez did in every game he has played this season *other* than the Napoli game - and arguably he has even been better than Van Dijk in a number of them
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 05:23:06 pm
jillc:
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:10 am
Gomez has no chance now. He will be lucky to get many games for us if Matip stays fit and Konate returns. That Napoli game killed his chance.

Trent will definitely go but not play much.

Gomez will still get chances and it's a very big if about Matip staying fit indefinitely.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:23:07 pm
killer-heels:
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:23:06 pm
Gomez will still get chances and it's a very big if about Matip staying fit indefinitely.

Not enough before the world cup.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:32:24 pm
jillc:
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:07 pm
Not enough before the world cup.

I don't care about the World Cup.
