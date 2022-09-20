Some of the shite in here is embarrassing, some people should genuinely be ashamed of themselves. Maybe it's time to step away and take a break?



This lad, 11 years at the club, 7 years as captain, won everything he could here, led one of the best teams we've ever seen in red, is seemingly fair game for some absolute shite. He hasn't just decided on a whim to join up with England, he hasn't done it under cover of darkness only for Klopp and the club to find out the morning after. This has obviously been signed off by us and Henderson is wise enough to know not to push himself too far. If he was able to train over the weekend then getting 10 days or so of actual training will only benefit us



The alternatives were he goes on a week long holiday or stays at Kirkby and trains with Arthur and the U23s. At least with England he's with top players (I know, I know)



This shit over his contract needs to stop as well. It's embarrassing. He has a contract until 2025 now. It'll more than likely be his last unless we decide to give him a Milner style 1 year deal on reduced terms after it. So when we get to 2025 and he's 35, if he can offer us something we decide then, if not then he more than likely retires