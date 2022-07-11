we all know what to expect with him on the pitchhis consistency has been pretty brilliant year on year.was all over the pitch tonight and really a manager on the pitch starting the press, covering the angles and some absolutely delicious balls that started our attack or could have ended up in the assist column.I got a feeling we are going to see an even better captain performance this season with the 5 subs. he could go flat out for the 60 minutes or so without worrying getting knackered. well to be honest he and milly could just run 90 minutes all day but its time to give some of the younger lad a chance