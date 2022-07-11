« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1060098 times)

jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11760 on: July 11, 2022, 06:34:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 11, 2022, 12:34:25 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM</a>

Thanks.
rob1966

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11761 on: July 11, 2022, 08:05:38 pm »
In the new EE ad with Trent and Robbo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m9xDrLuuotU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m9xDrLuuotU</a>
robertobaggio37

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11762 on: July 30, 2022, 07:37:15 pm »
Was fantastic today, ran the whole pressing show, hes an unbelievable asset and what a great captain. Can see why hes so appreciated by Klopp and the boys.
ShrewKop

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11763 on: July 30, 2022, 07:46:44 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on July 30, 2022, 07:37:15 pm
Was fantastic today, ran the whole pressing show, hes an unbelievable asset and what a great captain. Can see why hes so appreciated by Klopp and the boys.

He made some really strong attacking runs today. I wonder if that's a new tactic we're deploying this season or new season energy. Either way, he is fantastic today.
Ray K

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11764 on: July 30, 2022, 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June  1, 2019, 10:24:03 pm
Jordan Henderson just lifted the European fucking Cup and fuck everyone who doesn't think that he's boss. He's fucking lifting the European Cup and you c*nts ain't doing that tonight.

Jordan Henderson is a European Champion and the good guys win and fuck it but I'm crying now.

Every time Jordan lifts a trophy reminds me of the time he made me cry.
What a captain he's been.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11765 on: July 30, 2022, 10:04:05 pm »
He's the only captain to lift the PL/CL/FA/LC/CS/USC/CWC. Legend.
jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11766 on: July 30, 2022, 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on July 30, 2022, 07:55:10 pm
Every time Jordan lifts a trophy reminds me of the time he made me cry.
What a captain he's been.

He's a fantastic captain and an even better man.
Nice one, Barney lad!

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11767 on: July 31, 2022, 12:56:16 am »
Great cross under pressure for that early chance that Ederson got a mitt to.
xbugawugax

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11768 on: July 31, 2022, 04:07:42 am »
we all know what to expect with him on the pitch

his consistency has been pretty brilliant year on year.

was all over the pitch tonight and really a manager on the pitch starting the press, covering the angles and some absolutely delicious balls that started our attack or could have ended up in the assist column.

I got a feeling we are going to see an even better captain performance this season with the 5 subs. he could go flat out for the 60 minutes or so without worrying getting knackered. well to be honest he and milly could just run 90 minutes all day but its time to give some of the younger lad a chance :P
BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11769 on: July 31, 2022, 04:40:51 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 31, 2022, 04:07:42 am
we all know what to expect with him on the pitch

his consistency has been pretty brilliant year on year.

was all over the pitch tonight and really a manager on the pitch starting the press, covering the angles and some absolutely delicious balls that started our attack or could have ended up in the assist column.

I got a feeling we are going to see an even better captain performance this season with the 5 subs. he could go flat out for the 60 minutes or so without worrying getting knackered. well to be honest he and milly could just run 90 minutes all day but its time to give some of the younger lad a chance :P

Well he's no Clint Dempsey.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11770 on: July 31, 2022, 04:07:25 pm »
Definitely looked like the old Hendo with his hard running yesterday but still treats the ball like a hot potato a little too frequently in that advanced role.

Ultimately its a trade off whether you want his intensity and physicality or Elliott/Keita's greater composure and technical ability - I suspect Klopp will go with the former more often than not
PaulF

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 10:49:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on July 30, 2022, 10:04:05 pm
He's the only captain to lift the PL/CL/FA/LC/CS/USC/CWC. Legend.
Klopp days he'd have to work on his trophy lifting muscles.
