Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:46:31 pm
Every player will have periods when they aren't at their best. It should be part of a football fan's outlook to expect that and take it in your stride. What exactly is there to gain from bleating and whinging about it?
Retweets.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:46:31 pm
Every player will have periods when they aren't at their best. It should be part of a football fan's outlook to expect that and take it in your stride. What exactly is there to gain from bleating and whinging about it?

And yes, players are usually better in one position than another, but if they are asked by their manager to player a position they are not as proficient in then they will play it. They may not be as good in that role but the manager will know that has still asked them to play it. And they'll do so without compliant; shame some fans can't do the same.

No, no, no, no!

That's not how the modern world works mate.

Everything and everyone in some people's orbit has to be absolutely, never put a foot or hair wrong, perfect otherwise they've let them down sooooo badly they'll never, ever be able to forgive them, or give them the benefit of any doubt or trust them to make their sad little lives whole again.

Those of us brought up to stand by our team, it's players or anyone else connected with the club, through every storm..... we're the sad ones who are just happy to accept any old shit.

We're not doing it right!!!
Miles better lately (as in Weds and tonight), but the narrative in here is fucking hilarious. He's been crap for large parts of this year.  Pointing that out is not disrespectful nor does two good games make it wrong. I'm glad he looks somewhere near his best again as it makes a big difference when he is. I love the guy. Not sure why that needs to be said though.
I must have been living under a rock because I didn't know Hendo was getting stick.

He's the title and CL winning captain of the best Liverpool team in nearly 40 years, people need to realise that this is a golden era, we won't always be this fucking brilliant so just enjoy it, enjoy this team, to be a 'glass half empty' type at a time like this says more about them than it does about Jordan Henderson.
Was back to his best.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:32:47 pm
I must have been living under a rock because I didn't know Hendo was getting stick.

He's the title and CL winning captain of the best Liverpool team in nearly 40 years, people need to realise that this is a golden era, we won't always be this fucking brilliant so just enjoy it, enjoy this team, to be a 'glass half empty' type at a time like this says more about them than it does about Jordan Henderson.

Are people actually moaning? We are a wonderful football team to watch these days. Ive been a Red for over 60 yrs. Kicked a ball around with Emlyn when we were young in Barrow. He lifted big ears and all of that but I cant honestly remember a time when I loved, not just our incredible manager but every player in our squad.
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Are people actually moaning? We are a wonderful football team to watch these days. Ive been a Red for over 60 yrs. Kicked a ball around with Emlyn when we were young in Barrow. He lifted big ears and all of that but I cant honestly remember a time when I loved, not just our incredible manager but every player in our squad.
Says it all.
Had a great game with a belter of an assist..
Has looked brilliant as a 6 the last 2 games.  Shows what options we have when everyone is fit. 
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:26:17 am
Had a great game with a belter of an assist..
And an underrated hockey assist for the first too.
He played very well as the 6 the last 2 games. I much prefer him being used there to help Fabinho manage Minutes. Fabinho can handle a lot of minutes but having somebody who can perform well to him a rest is very good.
What a pass that was for Lucho's goal. Eye of the needle stuff.
