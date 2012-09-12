All good stuff.



There does seem to be an undercurrent of 'the manager is wrong, he can only play as a 6 in this system' though which I still think is a bit wrong, and still not likely to be what we see moving forward. He's been in not great form, he's a bit of a confidence player and I wouldn't be surprised if having a good game against Inter, as a 6, leads to an improvement in form when he's playing further forward too. Its a great thing to have though, he does seem more suited to the 6 considering the talents of Harvey and Naby (assuming Fab and Thiago as stonewallers). I think he can still play both midfield roles to a high level though rather than 'he mustn't play as an 8'.



I think he's more than earned the right not to be written off after every under-par performance with stuff like 'he looks like he's losing his legs on our pitch instead of someone elses, like Paisley said he tried to avoid'