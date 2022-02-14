On FBref Henderson is at 82%, Keita at 86.8% and Thiago is at 87.6%. Are you going from somewhere else? There's definitely contextual reasons for that though, like you say. The problem isn't so much over the whole of this season mind. He's played really well at points. It's more the last couple of months.
That was from squawka to do quick side-by-side comparisons of three or four players. Fbref seems to be showing 83.3%? Anyway - yes, his overall accuracy is a bit lower - but it will be, if he's playing more forward/long passes.
I agree and said in both previous posts, he's out of form and looks a bit off, physically; but if we're to critically analyse players, it should be honest and accurate (subject to which site you get stats from
). Judging by LFC twitter recently, Henderson hasn't hit a successful pass since 2020, while all the other midfielders are creating several chances a game after tackling back, carrying the ball the length of the pitch doing keepy-ups.
Thiago is brilliant - when he's fit, and sharp. Keita is - for probably the first time - a reasonable, viable alternative to start a key game over our captain. I suspect he still won't, though.