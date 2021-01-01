I would expect a physical decline to occur given his age, but surely he is still dealing with some sort of injury?
Either way, given the options we have, I would expect his future to mainly be as a 6.
31 is not really old, I dont expect a physical decline at that age necessarily some of the best players midfielders including are playing at a high level 29-31, I would argue thats probably the peak age for a midfielder.
I think the injuries are a more viable reason, although more than the physical decline its his ability on the ball that has been more obvious for me, there are very few midfielders in this league who would put in a performance where 1 in 2 passes is a incomplete one, we probably need to manage his minutes better but I dont think he should be a first choice midfielder anymore.