I would expect a physical decline to occur given his age, but surely he is still dealing with some sort of injury?



Either way, given the options we have, I would expect his future to mainly be as a 6.



31 is not really old, I dont expect a physical decline at that age necessarily some of the best players midfielders including are playing at a high level 29-31, I would argue thats probably the peak age for a midfielder.I think the injuries are a more viable reason, although more than the physical decline its his ability on the ball that has been more obvious for me, there are very few midfielders in this league who would put in a performance where 1 in 2 passes is a incomplete one, we probably need to manage his minutes better but I dont think he should be a first choice midfielder anymore.