Well ideally, but we know he'll at least stick around for that.
I would expect a physical decline to occur given his age, but surely he is still dealing with some sort of injury?

Either way, given the options we have, I would expect his future to mainly be as a 6.

31 is not really old, I dont expect a physical decline at that age necessarily some of the best players midfielders including are playing at a high level 29-31, I would argue thats probably the peak age for a midfielder.

I think the injuries are a more viable reason, although more than the physical decline its his ability on the ball that has been more obvious for me, there are very few midfielders in this league who would put in a performance where 1 in 2 passes is a incomplete one, we probably need to manage his minutes better but I dont think he should be a first choice midfielder anymore.

His athleticism is pretty much what it already was.

This is how it looks to me as well, but aren't there metrics and stats for this? This seems like the sort of question that should lend itself to actually be 'objectively' measurable, much more so than the need for more creativity from midfield for example, but I never see any stats cited for or against.


Thought Mr Phil (our Phil, Hightown Phil) was good on the free TAW Review show on Henderson (basically the argument that after this season, with us probably buying one more quality centre mid, Henderson will effectively become the 4th choice option and rotate in doing a more than passable impersonation of the other roles whenever he's needed. Thought that sounded about right to me.

It's easy to forget how we were talking about him after the Everton away game. If you read from this post, he's the reincarnation of Stevie. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18054341#msg18054341
In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. competeed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completetion. Had 1 dribble which was succesful. He won 1 ground duel out of 4. Won 0 aerial duels(out of 2) Lost Possession 23 times with 2 fouls. Had no blocked shots, tackles or interceptions..
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate). Won 3 out of 8 ground duels, 2 out of 2 on Arial Duels, lost Possession 14 times, 4 fouls 1 blocked shot and 0 intereptions.
