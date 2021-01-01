« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
If Keita was defended for a poor performance in the same manner thered be derision, ah hes not up to it, cant be trusted against the yard dog teams if he goes missing after a couple of bad tackles, Keita goes missing and cant make a tackle after being tackled himself, not robust enough, needs to be sold.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
Maybe that has something to do with as SamLad says returning from injury and then getting clobbered into by the yard dogs of Burnley. He started off not too badly but trailed off after being down after the knock.

Except he wasn't "clobbered", he miscontrolled the ball and lunged into a tackle injuring himself. I guess he knew he was not playing well and tried to rectify his mistake. Henderson is a top captain and always gives his best, but he had a poor game in a series of sub par performances. No criticism just comment on his current situation. Jurgen trusts him and will pick him when he wants to, I just think that he will be picking him less as we head into next season as he reinvigorates the midfield.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:31:14 pm
Pass completion % is one thing but in general I notice that this season he is trying to play a through ball, a cross or a long diagonal every time he gets the ball. I don't know if this is due to instructions form coaching team. Losing possession constantly like that turns the game into a end to end affair in which any team can come out on top. Sometimes we need to manage the game and build a sustained period of possession.

He is very capable of slowing the tempo of the game. We need to do that more against teams like Burnley that enjoy pressing.

That's an interesting observation, and today he was definitely trying more through balls and crosses. I'm not sure I agree that we need to slow the tempo against teams like Burnley though. Typically, we have struggled with a slow tempo against such sides because they park the bus and we then don't move the ball fast enough to drag players out of position (because we are not quite as adept as Man City at that style of football)?

When Thiago came on we were 1-0 up, so we didn't need to press for a goal, we just needed to control the game, since Burley were not going to be a threat if we played it more safe.

As Burnley are bottom of the table, they had nothing to lose and needed to try and press us, rather than park the bus as they are desperate for 3 pts. In prior seasons they would have been happy to park the bus and play to frustrate and grab a point (or lucky win). With that in mind perhaps Henderson was instructed to play the more difficult/dangerous ball to try and exploit Burnley 'going for it' more than they usually would?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 12:23:15 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm
How hes played this season and especially lately isnt representative of his level as a player.
No idea what the reasons are but hes playing like hes lost confidence or isnt physically right
Regardless the upside is we dont need to play him at the moment so it doesnt affect the team
Thaigo and Fabinho are a world class pairing then Jones, Keita and Elliot are all excellent choices in different ways

Looks like the injury at the back end of last season has taken a big slice of his athleticism with it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 01:03:56 am
He just didnt have a good game today.  I dont see how that can be denied.

https://twitter.com/eplindex/status/1492875328812982290?s=21

Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 05:41:21 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:03:56 am
He just didnt have a good game today.  I dont see how that can be denied.

https://twitter.com/eplindex/status/1492875328812982290?s=21
He Struggled a bunch this season. He a great leader and Captain. It understandable why he played today with everybody fitness and the Amount of games in such a short span. However he realistically should be the 5th choice(Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Jones) when every is fit in CM spots and the main backup at 6. He going to play in games because there is a lot of games overall with midfield needing to be rotated. I know we all love him but he as overall noticeable struggled more to cover up his weaknesses this season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 06:26:45 am
Quote from: Luke1980 on Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
That's an interesting observation, and today he was definitely trying more through balls and crosses. I'm not sure I agree that we need to slow the tempo against teams like Burnley though. Typically, we have struggled with a slow tempo against such sides because they park the bus and we then don't move the ball fast enough to drag players out of position (because we are not quite as adept as Man City at that style of football)?

When Thiago came on we were 1-0 up, so we didn't need to press for a goal, we just needed to control the game, since Burley were not going to be a threat if we played it more safe.

As Burnley are bottom of the table, they had nothing to lose and needed to try and press us, rather than park the bus as they are desperate for 3 pts. In prior seasons they would have been happy to park the bus and play to frustrate and grab a point (or lucky win). With that in mind perhaps Henderson was instructed to play the more difficult/dangerous ball to try and exploit Burnley 'going for it' more than they usually would?

By slowing the tempo I mean that we need to probe for opportunities, play more shorter sideway passes, retain possession and pick our moments to attack. With the quality in our attack and the creativity in the team, we will score goals. But if we keep loosing the ball every few seconds, we give the opponent a chance to attack and lose the chance to build sustained pressure.

What made our 2019-20 team so ruthless was that we barely gave any opponent a sniff. We did this really well against Leicester. Against Burnley and in some of our draws this season (Spurs, Brighton, City, Chelsea(A)) we have been poor at gaining control of the game and dropped points despite scoring 2 goals in each of those games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:42:10 am
Even his long passing ability seems to have vanished completely. What on earth has gone wrong? I mean the decline is pretty horrific.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:42:37 am
When he was a key part of the team did he play this wide and attacking? Talking the year we won the league, I honestly can't remember, if he never then he's completely lost his identity.

He just gets in the way down that side, we have 2 of the most technical players in the world down the right and then he's sat in their final third on the touchline himself and he doesn't have the same ability as the two other lads who can be on the ball instead.

He also has a tendency of trying *something* all the time, how many forced through balls, or switches did he try yesterday?

I feel harsh comparing him to Thiago because he makes 99% of midfielders in the world look stupid in comparison, but the level of control we had when he came off for him was scary, I really don't want to see Henderson in the midfield for a while now we have so many options again, Elliott - Thiago - Fabinho is perfect, with Keita the one to come in to replace if any are coming off.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:55:52 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:42:37 am
When he was a key part of the team did he play this wide and attacking? Talking the year we won the league, I honestly can't remember, if he never then he's completely lost his identity.

He just gets in the way down that side, we have 2 of the most technical players in the world down the right and then he's sat in their final third on the touchline himself and he doesn't have the same ability as the two other lads who can be on the ball instead.

He also has a tendency of trying *something* all the time, how many forced through balls, or switches did he try yesterday?

I feel harsh comparing him to Thiago because he makes 99% of midfielders in the world look stupid in comparison, but the level of control we had when he came off for him was scary, I really don't want to see Henderson in the midfield for a while now we have so many options again, Elliott - Thiago - Fabinho is perfect, with Keita the one to come in to replace if any are coming off.
He always been wider then Gini/Thiago Etc when he plays as he is not comfortable receiving the pass in tight spaces under pressure etc so he leaves to the MF to do it but he always good at winning his Duels and having the Legs to recover. He winning 43% of total duels. 40% of Ground Duels and 53% of Aerial. Title winning season he won 56% total 53% on the ground and 70% in the Air.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:02:51 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:55:52 am
He always been wider then Gini/Thiago Etc when he plays as he is not comfortable receiving the pass in tight spaces under pressure etc so he leaves to the MF to do it but he always good at winning his Duels and having the Legs to recover. He winning 43% of total duels. 40% of Ground Duels and 53% of Aerial. Title winning season he won 56% total 53% on the ground and 70% in the Air.

Interesting, I'd love to see a stat on possession lost because it is fucking insane at this point, either he backs himself to pull off a small percentage past and someone needs to tell him to calm it down, or he simply doesn't trust himself with the ball anymore so panics and hoofs it.

2 out of the midfield 3 is pretty nailed on (Thiago Fabinho) and Elliott looks like he won't be far off cementing himself too.

So he's looking at a battle to be the '4th choice' and I don't fancy him to win that battle between Jones, Keita & Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Of course he will play a lot as most on the above list are injury prone, but it isn't looking good for him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:08:07 am
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:09:08 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:08:07 am
Jokers

Such an amazing insightful post! Wow you're the best #ynwa
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:10:26 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:09:08 am
Such an amazing insightful post! Wow you're the best #ynwa
Sadly I can't return the compliment
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:12:26 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:10:26 am
Sadly I can't return the compliment

You're the best fan ever mate, truly amazing. YNWA!!

I bet you even go the games!!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:13:08 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:12:26 am
You're the best fan ever mate, truly amazing. YNWA!!
And don't you forget it!!!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:20:37 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:02:51 am
Interesting, I'd love to see a stat on possession lost because it is fucking insane at this point, either he backs himself to pull off a small percentage past and someone needs to tell him to calm it down, or he simply doesn't trust himself with the ball anymore so panics and hoofs it.

2 out of the midfield 3 is pretty nailed on (Thiago Fabinho) and Elliott looks like he won't be far off cementing himself too.

So he's looking at a battle to be the '4th choice' and I don't fancy him to win that battle between Jones, Keita & Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Of course he will play a lot as most on the above list are injury prone, but it isn't looking good for him.
Possession Lost per game in 19/20 is 12.9 is now 13.7 this year.
Naby per game in 19/20 is 6.3, this year 6.6.Fabinho this year is 8.8, 19/20 is 8.6. Thiago is 9.6 this year was 10.4 last season and his last season in Germany was 10.1. Gini last season was 5.7 and the title winning year was 7.1
I'm pretty sure that stat also includes losing the ball trying though ball and crosses etc. So it can be a player being risky at times too or just clearing the ball in a spot where passing risk is really bad. dont love Raw number per game stats overall but just noting that for that stat.
Would think the Ideal MF for Liverpool is 2 of Thiago, Keita, Elliott or Jones preferable with Naby or Thiago with one of the other 3. Henderson should have a place at times you need to rotate he was used pretty ideal today for that get him 60 hope it good enough to be leading or draw get Thiago on too win or close out the game, I understand he not was not good but Klopp or training staff didn't want to play Jones again after starting(rest), Elliott coming back from a terrible injury against a side that doesn't play Football and Thiago was not starting 3 games in a row.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:52:39 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
If Keita was defended for a poor performance in the same manner thered be derision, ah hes not up to it, cant be trusted against the yard dog teams if he goes missing after a couple of bad tackles, Keita goes missing and cant make a tackle after being tackled himself, not robust enough, needs to be sold.

Agreed mate, we absolutely must make sure the slagging off of our players is even handed.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:25:42 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:52:39 am
Agreed mate, we absolutely must make sure the slagging off of our players is even handed.

Sometimes its better to just acknowledge the obvious and encourage folk to continue to support the team and want the best for the player. Henderson lost the ball as many times after his knock as before yesterday so the defence, which was stupid and ironically just ended up making Henderson look bad, was wrong anyway.

Itd be a big call not to start him Wednesday. He came off after 60 so shouldnt be too tired. I think hell probably start alongside Fabinho and Thiago.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:38:30 am
It was a poor performance v Burnley obviously. But reports of his decline are exaggerated. Henderson's main weakness is the same now as it's always been - he doesn't like receiving the ball under pressure and he isn't a natural turner on the ball. The contrast with Thiago is massive, but the contrast with Elliot is pretty stark too. Our midfield is now increasingly stocked with players who turn naturally and are press-resistant. That was what was so amazing in Morton when he played his first games. He knew that side of the game. A consequence of all this is that Henderson's historic weakness appears more exaggerated.

But elsewhere Henderson still competes and often still excels. His athleticism is pretty much what it already was. His desire to move around the pitch and link play is the same as ever. His stamina hasn't dimmed. His leadership qualities keep improving.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 09:40:46 am
We need his leadership. Personally, I think yesterday was a case of Klopp rushing back Henderson too early, because, you guessed it, Klopp values leadership.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 10:00:55 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:30 am
It was a poor performance v Burnley obviously. But reports of his decline are exaggerated. Henderson's main weakness is the same now as it's always been - he doesn't like receiving the ball under pressure and he isn't a natural turner on the ball. The contrast with Thiago is massive, but the contrast with Elliot is pretty stark too. Our midfield is now increasingly stocked with players who turn naturally and are press-resistant. That was what was so amazing in Morton when he played his first games. He knew that side of the game. A consequence of all this is that Henderson's historic weakness appears more exaggerated.

But elsewhere Henderson still competes and often still excels. His athleticism is pretty much what it already was. His desire to move around the pitch and link play is the same as ever. His stamina hasn't dimmed. His leadership qualities keep improving.
this is very fair only thing I will say his ball winning overall has got worse that doesnt help with his weaknesses
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 10:18:32 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:40:46 am
We need his leadership. Personally, I think yesterday was a case of Klopp rushing back Henderson too early, because, you guessed it, Klopp values leadership.

Who needs his leadership though? We have a team of world stars who are used to winning, a lot of them captain their international teams too.

As a club captain he is perfect and definitely gets us, but on the pitch we have plenty of leaders who I doubt look to Jordan Henderson to inspire.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 10:58:57 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:00:55 am
this is very fair only thing I will say his ball winning overall has got worse that doesnt help with his weaknesses

It's his loss of control that I've found the most shocking. He can't seem to trap a ball, a heap of his interactions seem to be toeing it to someone or just getting his foot onto something that's no where near him. I don't know if he's just started to stand out in a team with so many elegant controllers of the ball [trent, mo, thiago etc.] or if it's decline but it was noticeable yesterday and against Chelsea that his touch just seems way, way off. I love the absolute bones of the man but over the last few months it looks like he's losing his legs on our pitch, rather than someone elses, to paraphrase Bob Paisley.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 11:05:25 am
A little gremlin entered his game some time last season and has now become quite an exaggerated tic. It's the standard way he receives a ball when there's no pressure on. Taking a pass on the right instep he drags the ball closer to his body by moving his right foot backwards. This does two things. It slows him down because it introduces unnecessary movement to the ball. And it turns his entire body 90 degrees so that the next pass has to be to his right. 

Oddly enough I saw Rhys Williams controlling the ball in exactly the same way in the Under-whatever match against Leeds recently. "You've learnt that from Hendo" was my first thought. My second was "Stop it!"
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:02 am by Yorkykopite »
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 11:40:43 am
I thought after the Everton game he would kick on because he was top class in that game but that game seems to have been an outlayer for him this season. He possibly could be injured and is just getting through games - with everyone coming back maybe we can give him some rest . He has been on the end of a few nasty tackles in the past few games so that wont help. He needs to Jack in the International shite if he wants to keep his career going at club level . He is good bloke and can definitely play to a much higher standard then he has this season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 12:10:13 pm
I think he is carrying a knock. Hopefully, he can shake it off in the next few days because almost certainly he is starting against Inter.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 12:11:24 pm
Being asked to push out wide is doing him no favours because it limits his space to operate in even more, and his technique is exposed.

Been saying it for a while now, but he's a 6 these days and should be Fabinho's back up in that role, and then back up to either of the other two midfield slots if we're in a pinch.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 12:25:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:30 am
It was a poor performance v Burnley obviously. But reports of his decline are exaggerated. Henderson's main weakness is the same now as it's always been - he doesn't like receiving the ball under pressure and he isn't a natural turner on the ball. The contrast with Thiago is massive, but the contrast with Elliot is pretty stark too. Our midfield is now increasingly stocked with players who turn naturally and are press-resistant. That was what was so amazing in Morton when he played his first games. He knew that side of the game. A consequence of all this is that Henderson's historic weakness appears more exaggerated.

But elsewhere Henderson still competes and often still excels. His athleticism is pretty much what it already was. His desire to move around the pitch and link play is the same as ever. His stamina hasn't dimmed. His leadership qualities keep improving.

I'm not sure this is right. Statistically at least it doesn't appear to be right, although they don't tell you everything. And he seems to be struggling to get behind the ball in certain moments, although that may always have been a thing. I can't believe it was though, as an athlete he's been absolutely extraordinary for us. Even in 13/14 he did such an incredible job covering the pitch. If he'd been on the pitch for the final few games I think we would have won it that year.
