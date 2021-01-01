« previous next »
If Keita was defended for a poor performance in the same manner thered be derision, ah hes not up to it, cant be trusted against the yard dog teams if he goes missing after a couple of bad tackles, Keita goes missing and cant make a tackle after being tackled himself, not robust enough, needs to be sold.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
Maybe that has something to do with as SamLad says returning from injury and then getting clobbered into by the yard dogs of Burnley. He started off not too badly but trailed off after being down after the knock.

Except he wasn't "clobbered", he miscontrolled the ball and lunged into a tackle injuring himself. I guess he knew he was not playing well and tried to rectify his mistake. Henderson is a top captain and always gives his best, but he had a poor game in a series of sub par performances. No criticism just comment on his current situation. Jurgen trusts him and will pick him when he wants to, I just think that he will be picking him less as we head into next season as he reinvigorates the midfield.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:31:14 pm
Pass completion % is one thing but in general I notice that this season he is trying to play a through ball, a cross or a long diagonal every time he gets the ball. I don't know if this is due to instructions form coaching team. Losing possession constantly like that turns the game into a end to end affair in which any team can come out on top. Sometimes we need to manage the game and build a sustained period of possession.

He is very capable of slowing the tempo of the game. We need to do that more against teams like Burnley that enjoy pressing.

That's an interesting observation, and today he was definitely trying more through balls and crosses. I'm not sure I agree that we need to slow the tempo against teams like Burnley though. Typically, we have struggled with a slow tempo against such sides because they park the bus and we then don't move the ball fast enough to drag players out of position (because we are not quite as adept as Man City at that style of football)?

When Thiago came on we were 1-0 up, so we didn't need to press for a goal, we just needed to control the game, since Burley were not going to be a threat if we played it more safe.

As Burnley are bottom of the table, they had nothing to lose and needed to try and press us, rather than park the bus as they are desperate for 3 pts. In prior seasons they would have been happy to park the bus and play to frustrate and grab a point (or lucky win). With that in mind perhaps Henderson was instructed to play the more difficult/dangerous ball to try and exploit Burnley 'going for it' more than they usually would?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm
How hes played this season and especially lately isnt representative of his level as a player.
No idea what the reasons are but hes playing like hes lost confidence or isnt physically right
Regardless the upside is we dont need to play him at the moment so it doesnt affect the team
Thaigo and Fabinho are a world class pairing then Jones, Keita and Elliot are all excellent choices in different ways

Looks like the injury at the back end of last season has taken a big slice of his athleticism with it.
He just didnt have a good game today.  I dont see how that can be denied.

https://twitter.com/eplindex/status/1492875328812982290?s=21

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:03:56 am
He just didnt have a good game today.  I dont see how that can be denied.

https://twitter.com/eplindex/status/1492875328812982290?s=21
He Struggled a bunch this season. He a great leader and Captain. It understandable why he played today with everybody fitness and the Amount of games in such a short span. However he realistically should be the 5th choice(Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Jones) when every is fit in CM spots and the main backup at 6. He going to play in games because there is a lot of games overall with midfield needing to be rotated. I know we all love him but he as overall noticeable struggled more to cover up his weaknesses this season.
Quote from: Luke1980 on Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
That's an interesting observation, and today he was definitely trying more through balls and crosses. I'm not sure I agree that we need to slow the tempo against teams like Burnley though. Typically, we have struggled with a slow tempo against such sides because they park the bus and we then don't move the ball fast enough to drag players out of position (because we are not quite as adept as Man City at that style of football)?

When Thiago came on we were 1-0 up, so we didn't need to press for a goal, we just needed to control the game, since Burley were not going to be a threat if we played it more safe.

As Burnley are bottom of the table, they had nothing to lose and needed to try and press us, rather than park the bus as they are desperate for 3 pts. In prior seasons they would have been happy to park the bus and play to frustrate and grab a point (or lucky win). With that in mind perhaps Henderson was instructed to play the more difficult/dangerous ball to try and exploit Burnley 'going for it' more than they usually would?

By slowing the tempo I mean that we need to probe for opportunities, play more shorter sideway passes, retain possession and pick our moments to attack. With the quality in our attack and the creativity in the team, we will score goals. But if we keep loosing the ball every few seconds, we give the opponent a chance to attack and lose the chance to build sustained pressure.

What made our 2019-20 team so ruthless was that we barely gave any opponent a sniff. We did this really well against Leicester. Against Burnley and in some of our draws this season (Spurs, Brighton, City, Chelsea(A)) we have been poor at gaining control of the game and dropped points despite scoring 2 goals in each of those games.
Even his long passing ability seems to have vanished completely. What on earth has gone wrong? I mean the decline is pretty horrific.
When he was a key part of the team did he play this wide and attacking? Talking the year we won the league, I honestly can't remember, if he never then he's completely lost his identity.

He just gets in the way down that side, we have 2 of the most technical players in the world down the right and then he's sat in their final third on the touchline himself and he doesn't have the same ability as the two other lads who can be on the ball instead.

He also has a tendency of trying *something* all the time, how many forced through balls, or switches did he try yesterday?

I feel harsh comparing him to Thiago because he makes 99% of midfielders in the world look stupid in comparison, but the level of control we had when he came off for him was scary, I really don't want to see Henderson in the midfield for a while now we have so many options again, Elliott - Thiago - Fabinho is perfect, with Keita the one to come in to replace if any are coming off.
