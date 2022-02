Maybe that has something to do with as SamLad says returning from injury and then getting clobbered into by the yard dogs of Burnley. He started off not too badly but trailed off after being down after the knock.



Except he wasn't "clobbered", he miscontrolled the ball and lunged into a tackle injuring himself. I guess he knew he was not playing well and tried to rectify his mistake. Henderson is a top captain and always gives his best, but he had a poor game in a series of sub par performances. No criticism just comment on his current situation. Jurgen trusts him and will pick him when he wants to, I just think that he will be picking him less as we head into next season as he reinvigorates the midfield.