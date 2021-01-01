« previous next »
He can do a job here and there and his experience is invaluable but he shouldn't be starting every game for us.
Physique masks technique. As he is getting on a bit, there is more emphasis on his technical ability.

It's more effortless for the Modric types to not see a decline in their game in their early-mid 30s because they were never really about physique and power.
It's more effortless for the Modric types to not see a decline in their game in their early-mid 30s because they were never really about physique and power.

Maybe but its also about the role theyre asked to play
Its way way easier to be a 34 year old asked to sit and spray passes from in front of the back 4 than it is to press high and recover to cover a full back for 90

As an aside Modrics game was massively about physical ability - hes as quick over the first few yards as anyone Ive watched live. Tends to be true of a lot of players of his type, Silva was the same


Wasn't his type of game last night. When we have the opposition box surrounded, you either want the likes or Thiago or Kieta on the ball.

He had a stinker last night, but I fully expect him to put in a blinder in the away leg.
Maybe but its also about the role theyre asked to play
As an aside Modrics game was massively about pace - hes as quick over the first few yards as anyone Ive watched live. Tends to be true of a lot of players of his type, Silva was the same

Was gonna say that... nimble feet. Attacking midfielders who have dropped deeper. Alonso was the same.
Was gonna say that... nimble feet. Attacking midfielders who have dropped deeper. Alonso was the same.

Alonso never had acceleration.  ;D
Alonsos was in his head, read the game and saw the space before other players so he never needed that acceleration

Henderson needs to make better choices, last night was the polar opposite of the Everton performance, slow decision making, a first touch that shut down his own space and time on the ball, poor choices on the ball, the passage of play that summed it up for me was when Jones got it wide left, played a smart pass diagonally across a few Arsenal players to an approaching Henderson who someone managed to mess up a lay off, instead chipping it into a height nothing could be done with the ball.... and he also tried another of those stupid sideways volleys that really need fucking off ASAP, it's gotta be one of the lowest percentage shots in football. One of my favourite goals of all time is one (Zidane CL final vs Leverkusen) because its so hard to pull off.

Him and Trent kept moving wide and Tierney was left to defend the space alone time and time again, the space was screaminggggg for a training ground play, advanced player pass back to the fullback, the opposition fullback moves to close the pass leaving a gap for a pass into space that you drill low and hard first time or take further into the box with your first touch and the 2 of them did the Carragher kill the ball first touch over and over letting the space go over and over and over again. We complain City score carbon copy goals but its fucking effective and that's the exact scenario you utilise that. Against a low block exploit the space and attack that corridor defenders hateeeee the ball being smashed into as it's so unpredictable the pass doesn't even need to find a teammate
