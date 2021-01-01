« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 963917 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
He skied a few, thought he did alright to be honest. Usually that triangle with him Salah and Trent works well but I felt the other two were more off than Jordan.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
He was ok apart from switching off for the goal. He brings us energy and pressing and we never relied on him for goals anyway. Our attackers had enough chances to win the game.
Maybe I was watching a different game, but he was not okay by any stretch of the imagination.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
I think only Thiago and Fabinho are the guaranteed starters in our midfield, I dont think Henderson has the quality to be held In the same regards regardless of everything else good about him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11043 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
I just hate him as the most advanced midfielder given our options 
He rarely plays an out and out bad game (although tonight was close) and hes always great off the ball but hes just not a good final third player and never really has been.
His best position remains the 6. I get what were doing with the right hand side and clearly it has merit in a lot of a lot of games however against a low block hes a passenger in the final third because hes just not a threat to create
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11044 on: Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm
I think only Thiago and Fabinho are the guaranteed starters in our midfield, I dont think Henderson has the quality to be held In the same regards regardless of everything else good about him.

I love the moment we lose a game Henderson gets comments like these. Thiago, Henderson and Fab is our best midfield by far.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
I love the moment we lose a game Henderson gets comments like these. Thiago, Henderson and Fab is our best midfield by far.

Well Ive never thought this, Thiago and Fabinho yes, then the other player whether Henderson  Keita Jones Elliot or whoever depends on the game. I still want to see Thiago Fabinho and Keita on a more regular basis to be honest.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
I just hate him as the most advanced midfielder given our options 
He rarely plays an out and out bad game (although tonight was close) and hes always great off the ball but hes just not a good final third player and never really has been.
His best position remains the 6. I get what were doing with the right hand side and clearly it has merit in a lot of a lot of games however against a low block hes a passenger in the final third because hes just not a threat to create

Hes not good off the ball at the moment.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11047 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
Like clockwork.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11048 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm
Well Ive never thought this, Thiago and Fabinho yes, then the other player whether Henderson  Keita Jones Elliot or whoever depends on the game. I still want to see Thiago Fabinho and Keita on a more regular basis to be honest.

What has Keira actually done here to justify the blind faith that people like you have in him? He did very little when he came on.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11049 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
It seems his legs are gone in recent games. He is not running properly after about 30 minutes and his stamina is lacking.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11050 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
It seems his legs are gone in recent games. He is not running properly after about 30 minutes and his stamina is lacking.

Was off with a cold, came back and put a big performance in the cup midweek then looked off it today.
Probably not in peek shape  after illness and also 31 so recovery takes longer.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11051 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
Disgusting? Don't be a prick.

He was a disgrace tonight imo
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11052 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm »
28 % pass completion. Not great in fairness . Probably could have done with a rest but we were not really blessed with options coming into the game.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11053 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
What has Keira actually done here to justify the blind faith that people like you have in him? He did very little when he came on.
Chill Jill, were at the Jordan has had a couple of poor games and hes no longer of the required quality phase. This will revert back to the mean when he hits another streak of good form, or it will evolve into the we should have let him run his contract down phase if it doesnt. The important thing to remember is that like all cyclical things in life, and Henderson appraisal is definitely one of them, you should never let it bring go you down when the pendulum is in the negative part of the spectrum. Just sit tight and wait for the negative voices to be shut down, like they always are.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11054 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Redsandpackersfan on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
He was a disgrace tonight imo

Disgrace?

He just had a bad game

 citys bank roll making nights like tonight near impossible to get away with is a disgrace
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11055 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm
Chill Jill, were at the Jordan has had a couple of poor games and hes no longer of the required quality phase. This will revert back to the mean when he hits another streak of good form, or it will evolve into the we should have let him run his contract down phase if it doesnt. The important thing to remember is that like all cyclical things in life, and Henderson appraisal is definitely one of them, you should never let it bring go you down when the pendulum is in the negative part of the spectrum. Just sit tight and wait for the negative voices to be shut down, like they always are.

What do you disagree with about what I said?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11056 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
What has Keira actually done here to justify the blind faith that people like you have in him? He did very little when he came on.

He did I just like him more as an advance midfielder at times in games like this where the opposition simply sit back , better dribbler, better in tight spaces, probably more of a goal threat also. Really I cant wait to have Elliot back.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 12:00:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
What do you disagree with about what I said?
Well, I disagree with the notion that Thiago is somehow above the rest of the midfielders youre comparing him. Sure, hes a different level of footballer, that in theory should bring the team more creativity and press resistance, but in practice, I dont think thats been the case, and I also dont think he has outperformed Henderson or Naby this season. Did you forget than on his last match he gave away the ball like candy, and cost us a goal, and almost two if it wasnt for Alisson?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 12:03:36 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
He skied a few, thought he did alright to be honest. Usually that triangle with him Salah and Trent works well but I felt the other two were more off than Jordan.

When the book is written he will be known as the Gerrard of his generation who could rarely keep the ball down when shooting. I suspect if he had the ability to keep his shots down his legendary status would be totally secure now (albeit it is secure)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:00:40 am
Well, I disagree with the notion that Thiago is somehow above the rest of the midfielders youre comparing him. Sure, hes a different level of footballer, that in theory should bring the team more creativity and press resistance, but in practice, I dont think thats been the case, and I also dont think he has outperformed Henderson or Naby this season. Did you forget than on his last match he give away the ball like it was candy, and cost us one goal, and almost two if it wasnt for Alisson?

Yeah we wont ever agree if you dont think Thiago has been better than a Henderson this season, we probably see the game in different ways..... What I do know is that we are unbeaten with Thiago and Fab as the pivot, so its actually more than in theory, he offers the team more creativity  press resistance and even in some cases more solidity.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:36 am
When the book is written he will be known as the Gerrard of his generation who could rarely keep the ball down when shooting. I suspect if he had the ability to keep his shots down his legendary status would be totally secure now (albeit it is secure)

The Gerrard of his generation is Belgian and plays for City but I get your point, plus hes totally a legend and one of the best captains in the history of this club, no doubts.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:04:56 am
Yeah we wont ever agree if you dont think Thiago has been better than a Henderson this season, we probably see the game in different ways..... What I do know is that we are unbeaten with Thiago and Fab as the pivot, so its actually more than in theory, he offers the team more creativity  press resistance and even in some cases more solidity.
I think the idea of Thiago Alcántara, an idea Im very fond of, heavily outweighs his actual performances. Sure, its beautiful see him control a ball, see his body faints, his close control and his passing (when its on), but I dont think we have seen anything remotely close to his best this season. Although obviously injuries and Covid havent helped.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11062 on: Today at 01:49:45 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:13:54 am
I think the idea of Thiago Alcántara, an idea Im very fond of, heavily outweighs his actual performances. Sure, its beautiful see him control a ball, see his body faints, his close control and his passing (when its on), but I dont think we have seen anything remotely close to his best this season. Although obviously injuries and Covid havent helped.

No idea what youve been watching - Thiagos been mostly great this season on and off the ball and pretty clearly our best midfielder
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11063 on: Today at 01:56:14 am »
Quote from: Redsandpackersfan on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
He was a disgrace tonight imo

Hello Cheesehead, still think Matip is terrible on the ball old pal?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11064 on: Today at 02:14:12 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
He did very little when he came on.

I think he did ok. 

36 passes (92%)
1 chance created
3 ground duels won
1 aerial duel won
3 tackles

Not sure why people have to put down one player to justify their faith in another player but I guess thats how it works. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11065 on: Today at 03:05:58 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:14:12 am
I think he did ok. 

36 passes (92%)
1 chance created
3 ground duels won
1 aerial duel won
3 tackles

Not sure why people have to put down one player to justify their faith in another player but I guess thats how it works. 
Yeah, it's bloody annoying and lazy and reactive. One of the things I hate the most in fandom.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11066 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Volleys were irritating - he wouldnt have tried 3 identical volleys like that if we were playing City. Otherwise I dont think he was our biggest problem and he still gave us some intensity in midfield.

Again, a questionable sub.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11067 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:50:14 am
Volleys were irritating - he wouldnt have tried 3 identical volleys like that if we were playing City. Otherwise I dont think he was our biggest problem and he still gave us some intensity in midfield.

Again, a questionable sub.

Dont think it was questionable. The midfielders were poor on the ball.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11068 on: Today at 08:54:44 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:51:47 am
Dont think it was questionable. The midfielders were poor on the ball.
All the energy was sapped out of the midfield and it made us unable to mount any pressure after going down. Keita and Milner were not the solutions.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11069 on: Today at 08:55:03 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:13:54 am
I think the idea of Thiago Alcántara, an idea Im very fond of, heavily outweighs his actual performances.

Hahaha at least we seeing some humour despite the defeat. Good stuff.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11070 on: Today at 08:56:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:54:44 am
All the energy was sapped out of the midfield and it made us unable to mount any pressure after going down. Keita and Milner were not the solutions.

In hindsight they were not but Keita had claims to start so it was hardly a mad shout to bring him on. Henderson did nothing with the ball and deserved to come off. All the midfielders were poor.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11071 on: Today at 09:00:28 am »
Quote from: Redsandpackersfan on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
He was a disgrace tonight imo

Bad game yes. Disgrace? Kindly fuck off with that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11072 on: Today at 09:02:59 am »
The problem with Hendo in this new role is that he pushes up far too high and ends up playing in the same space as Salah and Trent. I dont know if it is what he is being asked to do but the space he vacates in midfield becomes the out ball almost every time for the opposition and we need more defensive stability on that flank anyway because Salah and Trent are not the most defensive minded individuals themselves. I think he needs to pick his moments more carefully because it does seem to be developing into an exploitable pattern right now.
