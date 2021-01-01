The problem with Hendo in this new role is that he pushes up far too high and ends up playing in the same space as Salah and Trent. I dont know if it is what he is being asked to do but the space he vacates in midfield becomes the out ball almost every time for the opposition and we need more defensive stability on that flank anyway because Salah and Trent are not the most defensive minded individuals themselves. I think he needs to pick his moments more carefully because it does seem to be developing into an exploitable pattern right now.