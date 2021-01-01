What do you disagree with about what I said?
Well, I disagree with the notion that Thiago is somehow above the rest of the midfielders youre comparing him. Sure, hes a different level of footballer, that in theory should bring the team more creativity and press resistance, but in practice, I dont think thats been the case, and I also dont think he has outperformed Henderson or Naby this season. Did you forget than on his last match he gave away the ball like candy, and cost us a goal, and almost two if it wasnt for Alisson?