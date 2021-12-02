Well
having read some National media Ive come on here being very interested to see what the view is on Jordans comments from yesterday regarding player welfare, interestingly backed up by Guardiola today, and murmourings of a player strike. And very surprised Im not seeing any discussion on it.
So apologies if there is a discussion somewhere else on the forum that Ive missed, if not,Ill stick my head above the parapet to start a discussion off
If you dont fancy it anymore Jordan..
.Tescos are recruiting, its £9 an hour, You will get the public clambering and breathing all over you, but I think theres a £20 voucher as a Christmas bonus to compensate, and the shelf stacking can be a bit tedious after a few hours but the crack can be good, especially on the midnight to 7 shift, So dip your bread lad, pack that Premiership footballer shit in and get yourself there
and Bring your mates with you
Ducks