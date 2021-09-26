Thiago should be starting when he's fit. Then it's a fight between Henderson, Keita and Jones for the 3rd midfield role iny opinion. Henderson is out of form. It happens.



The worry coming into this season was our midfield. Thiago and Keita, based on prior history, are unlikely to be consistently available for a run of games above 4-5. Certainly not available at the same time.We're facing the same challenges in midfield that Firmino and Mane faced in the forward line. Bar exception (Salah), whenever we've overplayed players their form has dropped. And when I say overplay, I mean that they're pencilled in to play 2-3 times a week, several weeks in a row, due to the fact we don't have a strong enough option from the bench to give them a breather. I honestly believe that Mane, Salah, and Firmino, will have their best season today because their is a fourth option in Jota that is capable of pushing all of them for a starting spot. They won't have to play themselves out of bad form.Right now, Henderson is playing alongside Jones, and has played even when not in the best of form, because we lack an alternative. If Keita or Tiago were available, Henderson would have been rested for at least one of the last few games. Additionally, knowing their is a competitor on the bench that's capable of taking your starting spot, is an excellent motivation to up your game.We needed that extra midfielder. Even in our run, even when we were winning, the midfield has been our weakest aspect of our team this season. I really hope Keita and Tiago are available for the rest of the season as they might offer the single biggest boost for Henderson's form.