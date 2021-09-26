« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 928770 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,652
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10800 on: September 26, 2021, 12:46:57 pm »
Then he'd have needed to do that from the left hand side Craig otherwise he'd have impeded the space that Trent occupies when we're attacking. This isn't hard mate, we're pushing our right sided central midfielder on to create space for Trent to play in the position and be more of our central playmaker going forward. If you drop that person deeper they're either playing at right back and getting in Trent's way defensively or they're playing more centrally and getting in Trent's way offensively. Unless of course we're pushing them so deep that we are actually playing with 2 DMs.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10801 on: September 26, 2021, 01:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 26, 2021, 12:46:57 pm
Then he'd have needed to do that from the left hand side Craig otherwise he'd have impeded the space that Trent occupies when we're attacking. This isn't hard mate, we're pushing our right sided central midfielder on to create space for Trent to play in the position and be more of our central playmaker going forward. If you drop that person deeper they're either playing at right back and getting in Trent's way defensively or they're playing more centrally and getting in Trent's way offensively. Unless of course we're pushing them so deep that we are actually playing with 2 DMs.

Then from the central left position then  :butt

And you're right, it's not hard, we've played with 2 central players in every game this season bar yesterday's game, so I find it hard that you are fighting against me saying I'd rather we'd have played with a second central player again (yes, from the left if needed) and that central (left, if needed) player be Henderson.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,652
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10802 on: September 26, 2021, 01:10:04 pm »
Because as usual Craig you're getting stubborn about trying to make a point when you think you're right and not conceding when you've obviously got it wrong.


Play Henderson central left yesterday and he doesn't cross for Jota's goal, Curtis Jones isn't on the pitch to score his goal and we lose 3-1 but please continue.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10803 on: September 26, 2021, 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 26, 2021, 01:10:04 pm
Because as usual Craig you're getting stubborn about trying to make a point when you think you're right and not conceding when you've obviously got it wrong.

Wrong? I'm giving an opinion FFS, there is no right or wrong. There's also a certain amount of irony in you calling me stobborn, thinking they're right and not conceding mate given your replies.

My OPINION is I'd have preferred to have seen Henderson be a second more centrally positioned midfielder rather than he be so far wide right. To make it even more simple I'd have preferred to have seem him play the role Keita played vs Norwich and Burnley, the role Henderson played vs Chelsea and Milan, or the role Thiago played vs Leeds (all of which were more central ahead of a DM).

Yesterday was a total change away from that midfield set up though. The heatmaps from all the games show it. Jones was so far left, and Henderson so far right, both of them far forward, that the centre was left pretty open. I felt Fabinho was left on his own at times because of this, and it showed in how he performed, and it allowed a lot of penetration through the middle.

As said, it's an opinion on what I'd have rather have seen, you can think your opinion is the correct one sure, no problem, but no need to get pissy about it.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10804 on: September 26, 2021, 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 26, 2021, 01:10:04 pm
Play Henderson central left yesterday and he doesn't cross for Jota's goal, Curtis Jones isn't on the pitch to score his goal and we lose 3-1 but please continue.

Cheers MysticRed.

I mean alternatively the whole 90 mins plays out a total other way that we win, or draw still, or get beat. Who knows - you certainly don't.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,652
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10805 on: September 26, 2021, 01:24:47 pm »
Ditto Craig
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10806 on: September 26, 2021, 01:36:12 pm »
I am in Craigs corner, but generally clueless so doesnt matter. But we have some (management) calls to be be made on the midfield now
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10807 on: September 26, 2021, 04:07:00 pm »
I dont think hes looking great the moment but it was a lovely ball for the equaliser.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • Stargazer
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 02:29:01 am »
Why does he insist on whipping that ball into the backpost first time? There's something off about his decision-making recently. We had a counter-attacking opportunity where he had a few easy options to the right without breaking the momentum, but he insteads decides to fizz the ball across to Mane who lost possession on the run. His long passes have been pretty shit recently too. Leave thaat to Virgil or Fabinho mate...
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 02:51:24 am »
He's just not in form right now. Additionally, his defensive positioning seems a bit all over the place at the minute. In the evolution of our system, Klopps has had a preference towards players who can carry the ball and play in small spaces for quick 1-2s with the objective being to open up those deep sitting sides. It just doesn't fit Hendo's strengths. He'll do a job there and possibly grow into the role like he has in every single role he's had to play but in a performance sense, we'll need to have patience with him.

We are changing tactically and our patterns of play are evolving with the times. Some players will take a little more time to adjust to the new setup.
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10810 on: Today at 04:06:42 am »
He is about half step slower in every aspect of him game in the last few games. Hope it is due to his fitness not his age! I really hate his curve ball pass to the left when he gets the ball at the top of the box, no good results ever come out of that pass but he just keeps doing it! I rather wish him shoot at that position and hopefully some kind of friendly deflections could happen!
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10811 on: Today at 08:17:02 am »
Thiago should be starting when he's fit. Then it's a fight between Henderson, Keita and Jones for the 3rd midfield role iny opinion. Henderson is out of form. It happens.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10812 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
52% pass accuracy in the first half and not tracking runners . He pressed a bit in the second half but he was poor again . Fabhino is having to cover the whole midfield to plug gaps . He has been dire this season  , looks way off the pace maybe that is why there was a bit of reluctance to offer him a new contract, the stats men see him slowing up .
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:16:10 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 08:47:53 am
52% pass accuracy in the first half and not tracking runners . He pressed a bit in the second half but he was poor again . Fabhino is having to cover the whole midfield to plug gaps . He has been dire this season  , looks way off the pace maybe that is why there was a bit of reluctance to offer him a new contract, the stats men see him slowing up .

Its sad but his career here is pretty much over as a starter when his engine goes and its always covered up for his relatively lower technical skill. But weve doubted him before. Perhaps at 31 its too much to ask him to play 3 times a week full pelt.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 09:25:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:17:02 am
Thiago should be starting when he's fit. Then it's a fight between Henderson, Keita and Jones for the 3rd midfield role iny opinion. Henderson is out of form. It happens.

The worry coming into this season was our midfield. Thiago and Keita, based on prior history, are unlikely to be consistently available for a run of games above 4-5. Certainly not available at the same time.
We're facing the same challenges in midfield that Firmino and Mane faced in the forward line. Bar exception (Salah), whenever we've overplayed players their form has dropped. And when I say overplay, I mean that they're pencilled in to play 2-3 times a week, several weeks in a row, due to the fact we don't have a strong enough option from the bench to give them a breather. I honestly believe that Mane, Salah, and Firmino, will have their best season today because their is a fourth option in Jota that is capable of pushing all of them for a starting spot. They won't have to play themselves out of bad form.

Right now, Henderson is playing alongside Jones, and has played even when not in the best of form, because we lack an alternative. If Keita or Tiago were available, Henderson would have been rested for at least one of the last few games. Additionally, knowing their is a competitor on the bench that's capable of taking your starting spot, is an excellent motivation to up your game.

We needed that extra midfielder. Even in our run, even when we were winning, the midfield has been our weakest aspect of our team this season. I really hope Keita and Tiago are available for the rest of the season as they might offer the single biggest boost for Henderson's form.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 26, 2021, 04:07:00 pm
I dont think hes looking great the moment but it was a lovely ball for the equaliser.
Worst half of football I've ever seen from him, but then second half he turns it around. Hendo's character is what sets him aside from other players, him a Millie will give 110% that's for sure.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 02:29:01 am
Why does he insist on whipping that ball into the backpost first time? There's something off about his decision-making recently. We had a counter-attacking opportunity where he had a few easy options to the right without breaking the momentum, but he insteads decides to fizz the ball across to Mane who lost possession on the run. His long passes have been pretty shit recently too. Leave thaat to Virgil or Fabinho mate...
His backpost cross used to be quite effective a few seasons ago but it seems teams have wised up to it.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 10:23:54 am »
I don't think he's an 8 for us anymore. Now that's a dangerous thing to say because I was very sceptical when he first started playing there after Fabinho displaced him as the 6 and he proved me wrong but physically he seems to be on the decline (the eye test and the stats at the moment aren't positive on that front) and his technical limitations are more obvious.
Logged

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 10:44:25 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:53:48 am
Worst half of football I've ever seen from him, but then second half he turns it around. Hendo's character is what sets him aside from other players, him a Millie will give 110% that's for sure.

All our players give it their all. They wouldnt be in the team otherwise.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:57 pm by liverbnz »
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 10:49:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:59:39 am
His backpost cross used to be quite effective a few seasons ago but it seems teams have wised up to it.

Everyone knows its happening thats why. His ability on the ball in tight spaces is probably not his greatest strength and he probably knows thishence this is the best thing for he can do (in his mind) I.e. get rid of it (more or less).

On a separate notehis legs were probably his best attribute over the yearsgiven the injuries hes had recently and his age theres a possibility they arent what they were. I guess time will tell. Hopefully its not too late before we (or he) realises.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 10:52:41 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 10:49:23 am
Everyone knows its happening thats why. His ability on the ball in tight spaces is probably not his greatest strength and he probably knows thishence this is the best thing for he can do (in his mind) I.e. get rid of it (more or less).

On a separate notehis legs were probably his best attribute over the yearsgiven the injuries hes had recently and his age theres a possibility they arent what they were. I guess time will tell. Hopefully its not too late before we (or he) realises.
He's a good player but his limitations in possession show when we don't have a technical midfielder in there that can dominate and bear the attacking burden like Thiago, Ox or Keïta. Jones and Elliott are babies.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 11:11:39 am »
I'd always want Hernderson in the squad. But right now he shouldn't be first choice.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 11:25:53 am »
Think he's been pretty bad so far this season to be kind, had some good moments with the assist at Brentford, goal v Milan etc but as a 90min player it's not pretty. Hopefully he adapts and improves through the season. Will probably have to be back at 6 v Watford anyway which he's usually class at.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:11:39 am
I'd always want Hernderson in the squad. But right now he shouldn't be first choice.
He needed to protect Milner and left him exposed time and time again . This was his best attribute before closing down and harassing to cause the mistake . It has been missing this season and add to that his hoofing and floated balls to City caused us unnecessary  pressure yesterday during that first half . We needed control in the midfield from him and it just wasn't there . You feel shit criticizing him because he is a great bloke but he is just not with it so far this season- he is not the only one by the way ,Jota has been poor in his all round play. 
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Has he agreed a new 4 year contract then?

Seems a bit generous given his age and current injury issues
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10825 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:54 am
I don't think he's an 8 for us anymore. Now that's a dangerous thing to say because I was very sceptical when he first started playing there after Fabinho displaced him as the 6 and he proved me wrong but physically he seems to be on the decline (the eye test and the stats at the moment aren't positive on that front) and his technical limitations are more obvious.

I agree, although not too sure on the physical side of things yet. It's clear that Jurgen is looking to push our 8's higher and wider than in previous seasons but the role doesn't particularly suit him.

His only strong performance of the season was home to Burnley in the 6. No coincidence.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:34 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
He's been poor, first touch, not really up to speed.  Hope he bins England off and puts everything into the tail end of his career.
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 12:44:24 pm »
not his his best game. Hendersons form seems to have dropped off quite a lot since last season.

He needs to focus on the game and stop shouting at the referees as well. Not a good example.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:20:26 pm
It's clear that Jurgen is looking to push our 8's higher and wider than in previous seasons but the role doesn't particularly suit him.

His only strong performance of the season was home to Burnley in the 6. No coincidence.

Exactly what I was saying last week. He just really isn't suited to the higher, wider role IMO and is much much better when playing deeper and slightly more central.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:46:05 pm
Exactly what I was saying last week. He just really isn't suited to the higher, wider role IMO and is much much better when playing deeper and slightly more central.

Yep - Elliott's injury was a huge blow because Jurgen's tweak in tactics were really starting to pay off in that game. He clearly tweaked it back at half-time yesterday and we looked much better for it, although it does frustrate me how open we remain after taking a lead in games.

I don't think Hendo will get away with playing as badly as that first half again in all honesty. We can add mitigations like the role he's being asked to play and the opponent he was up against, but the bottom line is that he was truly horrific. We've seen him have periods like this in nearly every season though and he always bounces back with a great run of form.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:28 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 01:02:21 pm »
Hendo's effectiveness as an 8 in our system lies in his mobility and ability to track back, and offer tireless defensive cover. At his best, the threat of Foden and on the left would have been nullified, but due to loss of form - or worse, loss of mobility - he wasn't much help on the right.

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm »
Think he'll be fine as an 8 against most teams, but City and us both compressed the space in midfield by pressing so high, which meant Henderson really struggled.  His lack of technique is amplified in situations like that and he ends up playing blind passes in behind or lofted 5 yard passes because he can't get the ball under control and create a bit of space for himself.  Jones looked much more comfortable in that environment on he ball.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:02:21 pm
Hendo's effectiveness as an 8 in our system lies in his mobility and ability to track back, and offer tireless defensive cover. At his best, the threat of Foden and on the left would have been nullified, but due to loss of form - or worse, loss of mobility - he wasn't much help on the right.

2 games a week has taken its toll. If he was rested mid week then I am sure he would be able to contribute a lot more with his work rate.

I think the moment Thiago, Keita and Harvey is back, no midfielder should be playing more than 120mins of football per week. Our club better be investing again soon because it is no fun for anyone to see our team give others a head start and nervously limp into top 4 with 5 games remaining. Let last season not be repeated.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 08:47:53 am
52% pass accuracy in the first half and not tracking runners . He pressed a bit in the second half but he was poor again . Fabhino is having to cover the whole midfield to plug gaps . He has been dire this season  , looks way off the pace maybe that is why there was a bit of reluctance to offer him a new contract, the stats men see him slowing up .

This is really the big issue for me and one of the main reasons why we've looked so exposed and easy to play through, as I noted it in the post-match thread yesterday. Hendo and Fabinho are not a very good combination at the moment. I love him to bits and was thrilled he signed a new contract because I think his presence is extremely important to us, but I don't think he should be starting alongside Fab in that role. On the other hand, Hendo has always been a fighter who has defied the odds time and time again, and I wouldn't put it past him to turn this around. It's a long season and he has plenty of games and time to do so.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,439
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
He has played too many games running, that's not helping at the moment. I hope he gives up his international career and then he can concentrate on playing just for the club and they can manage his games better.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,439
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:45:47 pm
2 games a week has taken its toll. If he was rested mid week then I am sure he would be able to contribute a lot more with his work rate.

I think the moment Thiago, Keita and Harvey is back, no midfielder should be playing more than 120mins of football per week. Our club better be investing again soon because it is no fun for anyone to see our team give others a head start and nervously limp into top 4 with 5 games remaining. Let last season not be repeated.

Keita is already back and sitting on the bench, if Klopp was going to use him, he would be doing so by now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 06:18:48 pm »
Hendo is a vital player at the club still and will play a role for a few years yet.

He might end up in the Milner role later down the line I could see him as an emergency RB !
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,368
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 06:21:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:11:29 pm
He has played too many games running, that's not helping at the moment. I hope he gives up his international career and then he can concentrate on playing just for the club and they can manage his games better.
Think he might after the next World Cup, but given how close England were to winning the Euros he wont want to pass up an opportunity to possibly win something with them.

He did look tired I thought in the second half and could have done with being replaced in the last 20 mins, but its always a fine line with Jordan as when hes not on the pitch we often miss his drive and leadership.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
  • Italians do it better
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:15:18 pm
Think he'll be fine as an 8 against most teams, but City and us both compressed the space in midfield by pressing so high, which meant Henderson really struggled.  His lack of technique is amplified in situations like that and he ends up playing blind passes in behind or lofted 5 yard passes because he can't get the ball under control and create a bit of space for himself.  Jones looked much more comfortable in that environment on he ball.
I don't think is a lack of technique per se, but a lack of quick feet that has always hindered Hendo's effectiveness in close spaces. Henderson doesn't lack for technique in my book, a player who can pull the kind of passes he usually does can't be described as such, and his first touch and close control (while not Zidanesque) are always quite decent and efficient, but he definitely lacks the skill and agility on the ball to be effective on those little pockets of space he's been getting on lately.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
  • Italians do it better
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10839 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm »
Has to be said though, the quickness and fury with which Hendo's detractors come to dismiss him after every drop of form, never ceases to amaze me. At some point they will be right, he won't be good enough to start for this club his whole career, but reading some of the comments in here it would seem he was headed to the glue factory instead of being one of the best midfielders in the league, which he still is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Up
« previous next »
 