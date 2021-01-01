« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

newterp
Today at 12:58:17 am
Cogent fucking strike!
Lastrador
Today at 01:00:56 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks?
Great hit but thought the goal masked a below average performance. Understandably still working towards top fitness and rhythm.
You must have some serious high standard if you thought that was a below average performance. I thought his passing was brilliant throughout: outside the foot, first time, through balls, short, long, he had all in his locker tonight, and he was always positive. His offensive movement was brilliant and his defensive output and work rate was great as always. He had some iffy moments, that mishit that luckily didnt count especially, but nothing bad enough that would stain an otherwise excellent performance.
disgraced cake
Today at 01:04:46 am
SHIT! Did you see that? He must have a foot like a traction engine!
4pool
Today at 01:39:21 am
Captains performance.
jckliew
Today at 02:36:00 am
WHTTAHIT!
Gifted Right Foot
Today at 02:40:49 am
I've missed his casual run into a batshit crazy scream goal celebration.  A thing of beauty. 
afc turkish
Today at 02:46:14 am
Quote from: Kekule


That said he is an angry goal scorer isnt he, theres usually a Ffffuuuucccckkk something or other yelled after hes tucked one away.

One of my favo(u)rite things about Hendo, how pissed off he gets after lashing the ball into the net... :D
