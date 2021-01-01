It is silly and my honest take would be that it's mostly PR nonsense. They could have quite easily spread the renewals over the next 6-12 months but to strategically mark the renewals during the months of July and August? It is deliberate and it's classic PR. Have you ever seen this sort of surge in activity for renewals at any club over the last 20 years? I mean i've been glued to football news since i was a kid. Something like this would stick in my mind if it did occur. Truly never seen anything like it.



The contract renewals of our key assets are essential and it is GOOD news, but to go from haggling with Wijnaldum and then to all of a sudden be free for all with 5 or 6 of our first teamers? Eh? Why the wrangle with Wijnaldum but the extra room for movement with Hendo? One would think they've somehow found a time and place to be flexible with their salary give outs because they're acutely aware, they are cutting short the club in other ways such as player purchasing. That's my honest take anyway.



Salah and Mane off to the AFCON for what could be a good 4 weeks. We'll be going into the month of January with an attack consisting of Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Elliott and Origi (not even taking into account the potential for injury to either Firmino or Jota) but yay contract renewals eh?



Maybe, just maybe Gini wanted a huge increase and Henderson doesn't? Maybe Gini indicated he wanted to go abroad and Henderson hasn't? Maybe Klopp is more keen to keep Henderson than he was Gini? We'll probably never know 99% of what goes on behind the scenes but surely tying down all our key players is good news?I am baffled that some think it is a cunning ploy to divert us all from no new players coming in. Utterly baffling. I am not sure FSG give a shit what the fans think about anything, why would they be arsed about staging Henderson's contract renewal for deadline day??