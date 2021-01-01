wtf??? people are upset about the timing of announcing renewals? Losers.
It is silly and my honest take would be that it's mostly PR nonsense. They could have quite easily spread the renewals over the next 6-12 months but to strategically mark the renewals during the months of July and August? It is deliberate and it's classic PR. Have you ever seen this sort of surge in activity for renewals at any club over the last 20 years? I mean i've been glued to football news since i was a kid. Something like this would stick in my mind if it did occur. Truly never seen anything like it.The contract renewals of our key assets are essential and it is GOOD news, but to go from haggling with Wijnaldum and then to all of a sudden be free for all with 5 or 6 of our first teamers? Eh? Why the wrangle with Wijnaldum but the extra room for movement with Hendo? One would think they've somehow found a time and place to be flexible with their salary give outs because they're acutely aware, they are cutting short the club in other ways such as player purchasing. That's my honest take anyway.Salah and Mane off to the AFCON for what could be a good 4 weeks. We'll be going into the month of January with an attack consisting of Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Elliott and Origi (not even taking into account the potential for injury to either Firmino or Jota) but yay contract renewals eh?Afternoon fucking_appalled
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Apparently, people still haven't learned that Klopp prefers to wait for the right players, rather than signing some players for the sake of spending money.To be on-topic, delighted that Hendo's new contract is official, he is crucial to how the team plays, and his influence can't be overstated.
I'm looking at it even more simply - put aside the transfer activity or lack of - the renewals needed to be done. Trying to ascribe a nefarious purpose to them based on the timing is childish.
Depressing to see the Henderson fume rise to the top again. As a whole our fan base is schizophrenic
Oh man just came out the transfer thread and you wouldn't know this great news happenedHendooooooo
Yeah, Arsenal did something even more extreme some years ago - they re-signed 5 players all in one session. I'm pretty sure they were all (or mostly) British - I remember Wilshere, Ramsey and our AOC were all in the picture as they sat at tables with a pen in their hand and a contract in front of them, grinning up at the camera.
