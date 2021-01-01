« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 915080 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm
wtf??? people are upset about the timing of announcing renewals? Losers.

 ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 02:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 12:17:57 pm
It is silly and my honest take would be that it's mostly PR nonsense. They could have quite easily spread the renewals over the next 6-12 months but to strategically mark the renewals during the months of July and August? It is deliberate and it's classic PR. Have you ever seen this sort of surge in activity for renewals at any club over the last 20 years? I mean i've been glued to football news since i was a kid. Something like this would stick in my mind if it did occur. Truly never seen anything like it.

The contract renewals of our key assets are essential and it is GOOD news, but to go from haggling with Wijnaldum and then to all of a sudden be free for all with 5 or 6 of our first teamers? Eh? Why the wrangle with Wijnaldum but the extra room for movement with Hendo? One would think they've somehow found a time and place to be flexible with their salary give outs because they're acutely aware, they are cutting short the club in other ways such as player purchasing. That's my honest take anyway.

Salah and Mane off to the AFCON for what could be a good 4 weeks. We'll be going into the month of January with an attack consisting of Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Elliott and Origi (not even taking into account the potential for injury to either Firmino or Jota) but yay contract renewals eh?

Afternoon fucking_appalled :wave

Maybe, just maybe Gini wanted a huge increase and Henderson doesn't? Maybe Gini indicated he wanted to go abroad and Henderson hasn't? Maybe Klopp is more keen to keep Henderson than he was Gini? We'll probably never know 99% of what goes on behind the scenes but surely tying down all our key players is good news?

I am baffled that some think it is a cunning ploy to divert us all from no new players coming in. Utterly baffling. I am not sure FSG give a shit what the fans think about anything, why would they be arsed about staging Henderson's contract renewal for deadline day??
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm
wtf??? people are upset about the timing of announcing renewals? Losers.

Apparently, people still haven't learned that Klopp prefers to wait for the right players, rather than signing some players for the sake of spending money.

To be on-topic, delighted that Hendo's new contract is official, he is crucial to how the team plays, and his influence can't be overstated.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 02:27:37 pm
Apparently, people still haven't learned that Klopp prefers to wait for the right players, rather than signing some players for the sake of spending money.

To be on-topic, delighted that Hendo's new contract is official, he is crucial to how the team plays, and his influence can't be overstated.

I'm looking at it even more simply - put aside the transfer activity or lack of - the renewals needed to be done. Trying to ascribe a nefarious purpose to them based on the timing is childish.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm »
People always look for nefarious reasons. Notice when some players aren't playing or aren't on the bench, there's always some conspiracy theory as to why they aren't involved.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 02:50:32 pm »
Anyway, Jordan Henderson eh? Good player...
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 03:05:01 pm »
Depressing to see the Henderson fume rise to the top again. As a whole our fan base is schizophrenic
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 03:53:51 pm »
This reminds me of what happened to Neco after we sold Hoever. Embarrassing behaviour.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:35:07 pm
I'm looking at it even more simply - put aside the transfer activity or lack of - the renewals needed to be done. Trying to ascribe a nefarious purpose to them based on the timing is childish.

Transfer dorks, childish?

Surely not...
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Yesterday at 03:05:01 pm
Depressing to see the Henderson fume rise to the top again. As a whole our fan base is schizophrenic

I think the people who spout on social media might be a bit confused, but from what I see at the match Hendo is very well respected. I recall his early days and we were split as to his performances and general ability, but once Jurgen turned him into the top player he is we appreciate the guy for the player he is and the captain he has become.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Yesterday at 03:05:01 pm
Depressing to see the Henderson fume rise to the top again. As a whole our fan base is schizophrenic

Eh?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 05:31:06 pm »
Great news. Top player and captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 05:42:45 pm »
Excellent news!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 05:47:22 pm »
Congrats Skipper 👏👏👏
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm »
Can't believe people are still going on about Gini. The bottom line is virtually every key player has signed a new contract in the last 2 years. The only anomaly was Gini, the club can't make everyone happy all of the time but we can't blame them for sticking to their structure.

Gini probably would've got a decent 2 year extention 2 years ago if he wanted.

Hendo has got exactly that, glad it's been sorted let's just be happy that he's going nowhere.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm »
Brilliant news, it just feels right.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm »
Oh man just came out the transfer thread and you wouldn't know this great news happened

Hendooooooo
« Reply #10737 on: Yesterday at 09:10:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm
Oh man just came out the transfer thread and you wouldn't know this great news happened

Hendooooooo

You wouldn't know it happened in this thread if you were looking at it earlier
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10738 on: Yesterday at 09:23:22 pm »
Great news. Nice one Hendo.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 10:31:22 pm »
Made up. Such a better team when he is fit and driving the team on.

Plus, best trophy lift in world football. When we see those tippy toes come May, everyone will have long forgotten the transfer window squabbles.

Bring it home, Hendo.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10740 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
Great news. An amazing captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10741 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm »
Marvellous news. Congrats skip, well deserved
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 12:11:33 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 12:17:57 pm
It is silly and my honest take would be that it's mostly PR nonsense. They could have quite easily spread the renewals over the next 6-12 months but to strategically mark the renewals during the months of July and August? It is deliberate and it's classic PR. Have you ever seen this sort of surge in activity for renewals at any club over the last 20 years? I mean i've been glued to football news since i was a kid. Something like this would stick in my mind if it did occur. Truly never seen anything like it.

The contract renewals of our key assets are essential and it is GOOD news, but to go from haggling with Wijnaldum and then to all of a sudden be free for all with 5 or 6 of our first teamers? Eh? Why the wrangle with Wijnaldum but the extra room for movement with Hendo? One would think they've somehow found a time and place to be flexible with their salary give outs because they're acutely aware, they are cutting short the club in other ways such as player purchasing. That's my honest take anyway.

Salah and Mane off to the AFCON for what could be a good 4 weeks. We'll be going into the month of January with an attack consisting of Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Elliott and Origi (not even taking into account the potential for injury to either Firmino or Jota) but yay contract renewals eh?

Afternoon fucking_appalled :wave
Yeah, Arsenal did something even more extreme some years ago - they re-signed 5 players all in one session. I'm pretty sure they were all (or mostly) British - I remember Wilshere, Ramsey and our AOC were all in the picture as they sat at tables with a pen in their hand and a contract in front of them, grinning up at the camera.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 01:29:03 am »
What an odd turn this thread has taken.

Congrats to the skipper on his new contract.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 01:39:50 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:11:33 am
Yeah, Arsenal did something even more extreme some years ago - they re-signed 5 players all in one session. I'm pretty sure they were all (or mostly) British - I remember Wilshere, Ramsey and our AOC were all in the picture as they sat at tables with a pen in their hand and a contract in front of them, grinning up at the camera.

Real madrid have just literally resigned 6 of their players this summer. Nobody bats an eyelid, but we do it and our own fans can't fucking stop yapping about it as if it's the wrong thing to do.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 04:41:13 am »
Chill a bit kay...  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE</a>
