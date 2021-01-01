« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 905484 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
It is a meritocracy if you consider his overall role at the club on the pitch and off it
Gini was a vice captain and by all reasonable measures, is a better footballer and had a greater impact on the pitch than Hendo.

Just the lack of consistency doesnt sit right with me, given the accepted rationale for the former being let go. To me at any rate, expect most are fine with it being one rule for one, another for someone else in a similar position.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
Gini was a vice captain and by all reasonable measures, is a better footballer and had a greater impact on the pitch than Hendo. Just the lack of consistency raises an eyebrow given the rationale for the former being let go. To me at any rate, expect most are fine with it being one rule for one, another for someone else in a similar position.


I'm not sure thats a fair characterisation - they don't have unlimited money so have to make choices... inevitably it'll be good news for some and bad for others .. its not something they can be consistent with
I expect it'll be a similar story with the front 3

I do think they're making more exceptions on the age / contract length thing because of Klopp's preferences and probably would have a harder line all round if he didn't exist and hadn't had the success he's had.. but I don't have evidence for that just a gut feel
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
Gini was a vice captain and by all reasonable measures, is a better footballer and had a greater impact on the pitch than Hendo.

Just the lack of consistency doesnt sit right with me, given the accepted rationale for the former being let go. To me at any rate, expect most are fine with it being one rule for one, another for someone else in a similar position.

At the risk of setting off the Yorky klaxon.not really sure thats true
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 07:45:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm
Agree with all of that, but it doesnt mean he should get preferential contract treatment IMHO.
How has he got preferential treatment?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:45:10 pm
How has he got preferential treatment?
Cmon, lets not pretend or plead ignorance. Age/contract length argument. Only difference is Hendos captaincy and older age.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
It is a meritocracy if you consider his overall role at the club on the pitch and off it
I'm cynical about football captaincy in most cases it doesn't make a huge difference but I think it does with hm, and it does to Klopp.
And from a footballing point of view picking Thiago and Henderson over Wijnaldam is a defensible position if you could afford 2 but not 3

I probably wouldn't have done it he had perfectly good contract length .. I wouldn't have done Milner either fwiw.. I would also have let Wijnaldum go!
Generally I'm not into midfielders and forwards being on high wages after 31 ish unless your wage bill doesn't matter (ie you're owned by an oil state)

That's basically my concern.  We're not ManC or Chelsea and can't fade a large chunk of wages providing no value.  It's all great to honor those that have done a service to the club but at the end of the day business is business.  I wonder if the worst were to pass and Thiago/Hendo are sucking up ~£450k a week or so to sit on the bench come 2023 how many of these same posters will be screaming about how badly the club got played and FSG out, etc etc?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm
Hes nowhere near the player Gerrard was, but hes still an extremely good player

But like Gerrard (and perhaps more so?) he is the public voice of the soul of the squad.  I find the dignity and compassion he shows whilst being highly competitive quite inspiring.

Aye he never was and never could be in terms of what Gerrard brought.  Gerrard was a true one in a generation player. There's no shame in not being at that level.  Hendo brings something else - he has every yard of Steve's guts and passion for the game, and he has a down to earth, no nonsense approach to how he plays. The team is less when he's absent.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10607 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm
Yah feels like a totally manufactured "crisis"

I don't think you'd give him 3+1 if he wasn't the club captain (ie his age, his playing style, his injury profile etc) - and probably the best 'captain' in the clubs history (don't @ me)  -  .. but he is .. so you do

Yep he probably is. on the pitch and off it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10608 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm
Agree with all of that, but it doesnt mean he should get preferential contract treatment IMHO.

Wijnaldum was offered a contract. he declined to sign it.

We don't know the terms we offered or the terms he wanted. So how you would get to the conclusion that Henderson got preferential treatment and Wijnaldum didn't, is puzzling.

Now had we not offered Wijnaldum a contract because of his age, and then done the exact opposite to henderson, I imagine you'd be correct.

Wijnaldum was the 4th captain behind henderson,milner and Van Dijk. It was important but not as much as you make it out to be.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10609 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm
Cmon, lets not pretend or plead ignorance. Age/contract length argument. Only difference is Hendos captaincy and older age.
Eh? 

I just didnt understand what you meant.

But preferential treatment over Gini?  Well gini wasnt the captain so it isnt apples for apples. Gini also wasnt English which makes a difference.  At some point you have to refresh the squad, some players you move on, some you keep.  Not always an easy call. 
We are also saying this in total ignorance of wage demands etc etc.

We know that Gini is now earning circa £300k pw.  Is Henderson on that? I suspect no where near.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10610 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Eh? 

I just didnt understand what you meant.

But preferential treatment over Gini?  Well gini wasnt the captain so it isnt apples for apples. Gini also wasnt English which makes a difference.  At some point you have to refresh the squad, some players you move on, some you keep.  Not always an easy call. 
We are also saying this in total ignorance of wage demands etc etc.

We know that Gini is now earning circa £300k pw.  Is Henderson on that? I suspect no where near.

That and again, we offered Gini a deal, he didn't like it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 12:28:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Eh? 

I just didnt understand what you meant.

But preferential treatment over Gini?  Well gini wasnt the captain so it isnt apples for apples. Gini also wasnt English which makes a difference.  At some point you have to refresh the squad, some players you move on, some you keep.  Not always an easy call. 
We are also saying this in total ignorance of wage demands etc etc.

We know that Gini is now earning circa £300k pw.  Is Henderson on that? I suspect no where near.

Also, Gini would have taken less money here apparently, but he wanted a longer contract. Henderson has just turned 31 and weve offered 3 years which isnt excessive. Also, Im willing to bet the club would love to see him become a coach after his playing career, so all in all a 3 year (+ 1) contract for our club captain and all-round Mr. LFC, is reasonable. Imagine the effect on the club if he walked next summer.

 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 12:34:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:28:06 am
Gini would have taken less money here apparently, but he wanted a longer contract. It seems we have a cutoff, which is smart given the clubs such as Barca now stuck with players well into their 30s on long expensive contracts.
Do we? What do you think that is exactly? Since the club has committed to Henderson playing for us until he is 34/35, same as Milner, and on a high salary commensurate with his standing. Whereas it appears we didnt go beyond 32/33 for Gini who was by all accounts on a significantly lower salary and was asking for parity with a similar extension/renewal.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 12:48:37 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:34:22 am
Do we? What do you think that is exactly? Since the club has committed to Henderson playing for us until he is 34/35, same as Milner, and on a high salary commensurate with his standing. Whereas it appears we didnt go beyond 32/33 for Gini who was by all accounts on a significantly lower salary and was asking for parity with a similar extension/renewal.

I am not disagreeing with you Rossi but I think the homegrown rule plays a part.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 01:00:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:48:37 am
I am not disagreeing with you Rossi but I think the homegrown rule plays a part.
Not for me Al, especially when we have the human colander Adrian signing a new 2 year contract until hes 36.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 01:04:08 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:34:22 am
Do we? What do you think that is exactly? Since the club has committed to Henderson playing for us until he is 34/35, same as Milner, and on a high salary commensurate with his standing. Whereas it appears we didnt go beyond 32/33 for Gini who was by all accounts on a significantly lower salary and was asking for parity with a similar extension/renewal.

Id already deleted that part, on revision, before youd replied... I think it depends on context: homegrown, position and other aspects. E.g. Adrian as a keeper, but also he works well with Alisson in training, which is an important aspect.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10616 on: Today at 08:08:05 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:34:22 am
Do we? What do you think that is exactly? Since the club has committed to Henderson playing for us until he is 34/35, same as Milner, and on a high salary commensurate with his standing. Whereas it appears we didnt go beyond 32/33 for Gini who was by all accounts on a significantly lower salary and was asking for parity with a similar extension/renewal.
Has there been any reliable reporting on what we offered and what Wijnaldum wanted from us? All we have is Henderson has been given a 1 year extension with a possible second (I'm assuming a pay rise as well) and that Wijnaldum left for PSG.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10617 on: Today at 08:18:46 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:08:05 am
Has there been any reliable reporting on what we offered and what Wijnaldum wanted from us? All we have is Henderson has been given a 1 year extension with a possible second (I'm assuming a pay rise as well) and that Wijnaldum left for PSG.

Nah there hasn't.

Its all pure guesswork and conjecture. What we do know is Wijnaldum ran his contract down, and then signed for about £300k a week at PSG for 3 years. If we're just going by what we do know, it actually seems Gini just wanted a nice big last 'competitive' contract and was always very unlikely to get what he wanted here.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10618 on: Today at 08:25:04 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:18:46 am
Nah there hasn't.

Its all pure guesswork and conjecture. What we do know is Wijnaldum ran his contract down, and then signed for about £300k a week at PSG for 3 years. If we're just going by what we do know, it actually seems Gini just wanted a nice big last 'competitive' contract and was always very unlikely to get what he wanted here.

Got lucky with the PSG offer as he was already going to Barca on half that amount but they stalled on the deal
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 08:45:54 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:25:04 am
Got lucky with the PSG offer as he was already going to Barca on half that amount but they stalled on the deal
Bingo.

So we know he was happy with £150k (slightly more net given disparity between Spanish tax and UK) whilst his LFC salary by all accounts was a relatively paltry £75k basic. Its disingenuous to suggest he was a mercenary who ran his contract down for a big fat 300k a week at PSG, when everything hed said for the past year (and I believe he was genuine) was that he desperately wanted to stay. Klopp was likewise desperate for him to stay too.

Given Milner and Henderson are each on around that £150k/w, you can reasonably surmise from that that it was length of contract (given Gini was about to turn 30) that was the sticking point not the salary. For whatever reason, FSG werent prepared to offer that (taking him to 33) as a matter of ruthless principle, yet seemingly have no issue paying Henderson until hes 34/35, his captaincy (and Englishness if some of you are correct although Im not convinced) overruling his arguably inferior qualities as a CM, older age and significantly worse injury record, all compared to the younger, fitter, and overall better footballer Wijnaldum.

Look Im really glad Henderson isnt going anywhere next summer (I doubt hed have walked anyway as Pearce suggested, hes not the type) and I dont want to start anything here regarding Hendo, but its interesting the denial or lack of acknowledgment of what is a clear and obvious case of an exception being made to the new rule literally weeks after it was cited as being cold hard business sense, which led to Pearces article in the first place.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
What is the exception? From the way it's being reported Henderson is getting a 1 year guaranteed extension and a possible 2nd. Wijnadlum I'm guessing wanted 3-5. Maybe Wijnaldum wouldn't agree to the playing time related extra year, maybe he always wanted to chance in on a free transfer (it worked out well) Again there's a lot of guessing and no facts though as there is no actual reliable reporting on his contract situation beyond we didn't agree a deal, he left, he ended up at PSG.

If Henderson signed his new deal he'd be 33 by the time the season ends on the guranteed deal, 34 if he triggers the further year. That seems pretty fair?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:45:54 am
Bingo.

So we know he was happy with £150k (slightly more net given disparity between Spanish tax and UK) whilst his LFC salary by all accounts was a relatively paltry £75k basic. Its disingenuous to suggest he was a mercenary who ran his contract down for a big fat 300k a week at PSG, when everything hed said for the past year (and I believe he was genuine) was that he desperately wanted to stay. Klopp was likewise desperate for him to stay too.

Given Milner and Henderson are each on around that £150k/w, you can reasonably surmise from that that it was length of contract (given Gini was about to turn 30) that was the sticking point not the salary. For whatever reason, FSG werent prepared to offer that (taking him to 33) as a matter of ruthless principle, yet seemingly have no issue paying Henderson until hes 34/35, his captaincy (and Englishness if some of you are correct although Im not convinced) overruling his arguably inferior qualities as a CM, older age and significantly worse injury record, all compared to the younger, fitter, and overall better footballer Wijnaldum.

Look Im really glad Henderson isnt going anywhere next summer (I doubt hed have walked anyway as Pearce suggested, hes not the type) and I dont want to start anything here regarding Hendo, but its interesting the denial or lack of acknowledgment of what is a clear and obvious case of an exception being made to the new rule literally weeks after it was cited as being cold hard business sense, which led to Pearces article in the first place.

I've highlighted bits in bold that you're either guessing at, or just aren't true.

Depends what you want to believe, doesn't it?

For example:
Quote
It now seems, however, that Wijnaldum wont be following their lead, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that he has decided to go to PSG instead.

That is because the French club have offered him wages worth more than twice what Barca had tabled.

Wijnaldum is set to accept PSGs proposal of a contract until 2024 because Barcelona have no intention of increasing their offer, which had been agreed in principle two weeks ago.

That doesn't paint a picture of someone happy with Barcelonas contract offer, does it?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 09:10:22 am »
@ fucking

If memory serves me correctly it seemed he was happy to double his wages going to Barca and would have if they hadnt stalled with the transfer , Yes he accepted PSGs offer over Barca but only because that was on the table due to Barca stalling on the deal .Im sure he had a deal lined up with Barca weeks even months before PSG came on the scene and would have been tied up well before PSG made a offer.
Obviously the situation Barca were in financially and Wijnaldums  age had them in no rush to get it done , to myself shows he was willing to accept £150k and imo would have off us with a longer contract offered.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 09:15:15 am »
This is great news. Possibly instead of debating what happened with Gini we could consider that the club have learned somethign and focussed on priority contract renewals this year.
 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 09:17:38 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:10:22 am
@ fucking

If memory serves me correctly it seemed he was happy to double his wages going to Barca and would have if they hadnt stalled with the transfer , Yes he accepted PSGs offer over Barca but only because that was on the table due to Barca stalling on the deal .

And that seems likely to you....? He was happy to join Barca for £150k a week, but because it stalled only then was he happy to accept £300k a week from PSG....?

We all love Gini, and he'll be missed, but the whole process seems to make it pretty obvious that he's a footballer who was looking for the biggest contract of his life to 'finish off' his top level career and thats why he's joined PSG for such huge money. We gave Milner a contract extension at 33, we're giving Henderson one at 31, we gave VVD one at 30. The idea that FSG just refused to give Gini one, considering his consistency and injury history, is pure deflection away from the uncomfortable truth that an important player during our success has chosen to follow the money to an oil club instead of staying here.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10625 on: Today at 09:20:10 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:58:35 am
I've highlighted bits in bold that you're either guessing at, or just aren't true.

Depends what you want to believe, doesn't it?

For example:
That doesn't paint a picture of someone happy with Barcelonas contract offer, does it?
He accepted a deal with Barcelona on 150k a week. Landed on his feet when PSG came in and - as reported - doubled their offer, and taking advantage of the uncertainty given the emerging shitshow unfolding at Camp Nou.

That Romano quote seems deliberately aimed (if Im being cynical, briefed perhaps?) at painting Gini as a mercenary who welched on an agreement. Likewise, you can choose to believe what is reported or not, rather than biased opinion.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10626 on: Today at 09:21:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:17:38 am
pure deflection away from the uncomfortable truth
On this we agree. Just a different one.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10627 on: Today at 09:30:43 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:20:10 am
He accepted a deal with Barcelona on 150k a week. Landed on his feet when PSG came in and - as reported - doubled their offer, and taking advantage of the uncertainty given the emerging shitshow unfolding at Camp Nou.

That Romano quote seems deliberately aimed (if Im being cynical, briefed perhaps?) at painting Gini as a mercenary who welched on an agreement. Likewise, you can choose to believe what is reported or not, rather than biased opinion.

Indeed :D

Wijnaldum was literally the only player so far, since Emre Can, that we haven't been able to agree a contract extension for. He's younger than some players we've extended contracts of. He's got a better injury record than pretty much anyone we've extended the contract of. We extended Adam Lallanas contract literally so he could 'be around' when we won the league. And he's ended up running his contract down and joining an oil club for £300k a week. I'm not sure how naive you have to be to think this is down to some 'policy' FSG have around contract extensions when all the evidence is right in front of you. I guess you thought McManaman and Owen both really wanted to stay as well?

Its like when Hulk Hogan went to WCW for the megabucks. No-one really wants to believe Ginimania is rooted in chasing the money ;)

Anyway.....back on topic, we all look forward to Hendomania running wild for a few more years
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10628 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:20:10 am
He accepted a deal with Barcelona on 150k a week. Landed on his feet when PSG came in and - as reported - doubled their offer, and taking advantage of the uncertainty given the emerging shitshow unfolding at Camp Nou.

That Romano quote seems deliberately aimed (if Im being cynical, briefed perhaps?) at painting Gini as a mercenary who welched on an agreement. Likewise, you can choose to believe what is reported or not, rather than biased opinion.
Weekly wage isn't going to be close to the total money he (or his agent) gets out of any deal.
