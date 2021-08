Gini was a vice captain and by all reasonable measures, is a better footballer and had a greater impact on the pitch than Hendo. Just the lack of consistency raises an eyebrow given the rationale for the former being let go. To me at any rate, expect most are fine with it being one rule for one, another for someone else in a similar position.





I'm not sure thats a fair characterisation - they don't have unlimited money so have to make choices... inevitably it'll be good news for some and bad for others .. its not something they can be consistent withI expect it'll be a similar story with the front 3I do think they're making more exceptions on the age / contract length thing because of Klopp's preferences and probably would have a harder line all round if he didn't exist and hadn't had the success he's had.. but I don't have evidence for that just a gut feel