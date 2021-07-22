When the context changes, expectations change.
If Gini is now on 310,000 a week pre-tax, all agents of players who are starters at LFC will revisit their expectations of what their client should be paid. Why not? Thats their job.
If a player wants to stay at LFC on half what PSG would pay them, I am sure the owners will be happy. If not, and theyre in their thirties, its probably Goodbye, and thanks for the fish.
Whatever happens, Hendo will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for the club, and one of its greatest captains. A leader on an off the field, who makes those around him better.
A rarity in a sport where the stars tend to be Twitter-follower types who seem to play for individual awards and personal endorsements, rather than the team.