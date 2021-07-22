In an age where every bit of information is so easy to acquire or check, I find it puzzling how people embarrass themselves stating things so wrong. The only correct figure you put forward, was that form last season. In the 19-20 season, he played 30 PL games, 40 overall. In the 18-19 season, he played 32 PL games, 44 overall. You can check that information over here:



https://www.transfermarkt.es/jordan-henderson/leistungsdaten/spieler/61651/plus/0?saison=2019



So yes, if his injury proneness is the main argument against his new contract, I find that more puzzling than your post.



I saw that and thought it was a bit low as well and yeah, you're right about the Premier League games, I checked them as well on the official site just to make sure.Even so, I don't think it's just playing games that the coaching staff value, they place a lot of emphasis on other things, both on and off the pitch things, it's why Milner and Lallana are/were so highly thought of and valued, despite not playing that many games. In that respect, it's a no brainer to get him signed to a new contract, although obviously like 99% of other clubs, the financial side also needs to be considered and I get why both sides might not agree immediately on that.