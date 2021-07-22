« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
July 22, 2021, 06:50:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 22, 2021, 09:36:39 am

There is an  article from Spain lnvolving him in a swap deal with Saul

I cant see it myself

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/atletico-de-madrid/liverpool-lanza-oferta-saul-11926471





We may have started that in the RAWK transfer thread in a bored, immature moment.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 22, 2021, 07:13:22 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 22, 2021, 10:49:27 am
Giving both Firmino boys a new contract would be madness.

;D

Re: Jordan Henderson
July 22, 2021, 07:28:53 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on July 22, 2021, 03:18:56 pm
I wish this story would go away already. It's just sheer lunacy.
Well, it has agent talk all over it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 22, 2021, 07:47:42 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 22, 2021, 10:45:01 am
I very much doubt that all of Mane, Salah, Firmino, Van Dijk, Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson and Henderson will all get new contracts. It just doesn't make sense to do that.

Proper scouser, Bobby. In the queue twice prolly wearing a muzzy, a permed wig and a pair of ray bans
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 23, 2021, 06:10:55 am
Quote from: No666 on July 22, 2021, 06:50:58 pm
We may have started that in the RAWK transfer thread in a bored, immature moment.

That should be our tagline
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 23, 2021, 10:40:20 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on July 21, 2021, 04:40:59 pm
You mean the years where he played 40 and 44 games? Where we won the CL and the Premier League? Where he was the FWA Footballer of the Year, Liverpool Fans' Player of the Season, PFA Footballer of the Year runner-up, and in the PFA and ESM Teams of the Year, those years?


Hendo has managed 20, 25 and 21 PL Games last 3 seasons due to injuries.  Closer to 1/2  a season than a full one.  No wonder the club are being careful.

Anyways that wasn't my point the idea that the club's lack of CHs injured him was.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 01:25:46 am
Quote from: josemisuncle on July 23, 2021, 10:40:20 pm
Hendo has managed 20, 25 and 21 PL Games last 3 seasons due to injuries.  Closer to 1/2  a season than a full one.  No wonder the club are being careful.

Anyways that wasn't my point the idea that the club's lack of CHs injured him was.
In an age where every bit of information is so easy to acquire or check, I find it puzzling how people embarrass themselves stating things so wrong. The only correct figure you put forward, was that form last season. In the 19-20 season, he played 30 PL games, 40 overall. In the 18-19 season, he played 32 PL games, 44 overall. You can check that information over here:

https://www.transfermarkt.es/jordan-henderson/leistungsdaten/spieler/61651/plus/0?saison=2019

So yes, if his injury proneness is the main argument against his new contract, I find that more puzzling than your post.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 07:02:46 am
Quote from: Lastrador on July 24, 2021, 01:25:46 am
In an age where every bit of information is so easy to acquire or check, I find it puzzling how people embarrass themselves stating things so wrong. The only correct figure you put forward, was that form last season. In the 19-20 season, he played 30 PL games, 40 overall. In the 18-19 season, he played 32 PL games, 44 overall. You can check that information over here:

https://www.transfermarkt.es/jordan-henderson/leistungsdaten/spieler/61651/plus/0?saison=2019

So yes, if his injury proneness is the main argument against his new contract, I find that more puzzling than your post.

I saw that and thought it was a bit low as well and yeah, you're right about the Premier League games, I checked them as well on the official site just to make sure.

Even so, I don't think it's just playing games that the coaching staff value, they place a lot of emphasis on other things, both on and off the pitch things, it's why Milner and Lallana are/were so highly thought of and valued, despite not playing that many games. In that respect, it's a no brainer to get him signed to a new contract, although obviously like 99% of other clubs, the financial side also needs to be considered and I get why both sides might not agree immediately on that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 07:43:49 am
Can't imagine Hendo leaving us.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 09:00:53 am
Is that true, hes only started 19 league games over the last four years? No wonder were sandbagging on a new contract.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 09:17:02 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 24, 2021, 09:00:53 am
Is that true, hes only started 19 league games over the last four years? No wonder were sandbagging on a new contract.

No, 9 of those were off the bench
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 12:20:38 pm
Quote from: him_15 on July 24, 2021, 07:43:49 am
Can't imagine Hendo leaving us.

I can. He doesnt owe us anything and if he finds a deal better elsewhere then we are we to blame him?
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 12:22:07 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on July 24, 2021, 12:20:38 pm
I can. He doesnt owe us anything and if he finds a deal better elsewhere then we are we to blame him?

Sounds a wee bit mercenary for Hendo. He'd have to really be forced into this position
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 01:30:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 18, 2021, 12:24:55 pm
Thanks for sharing - must be Downing's biggest contribution to the club
haha I remember watching his debut and he almost scored a maradona esque goal. I don't think he ever did anything useful again for Liverpool
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 01:33:44 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on July 24, 2021, 01:30:13 pm
haha I remember watching his debut and he almost scored a maradona esque goal. I don't think he ever did anything useful again for Liverpool

He got Man of the Match in the 2012 League Cup final, which I'd say was his best achievement whilst he was here.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 02:54:15 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on July 24, 2021, 01:30:13 pm
haha I remember watching his debut and he almost scored a maradona esque goal. I don't think he ever did anything useful again for Liverpool

I've always thought if that goal went in he would have had a much different career at Liverpool.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 05:49:20 pm
Downing was never made for the big time. Just reading his piece there about being overawed and letting it get to him. That is not the mark of a top player sorry to say.

At least Andy Carroll had a set.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 06:03:24 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on July 24, 2021, 05:49:20 pm
Downing was never made for the big time. Just reading his piece there about being overawed and letting it get to him. That is not the mark of a top player sorry to say.

At least Andy Carroll had a set.

A set? of beers? bad haircuts? injuries?
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 09:30:59 pm
Downing never had the mentality to make it at a club of this stature.
Re: Jordan Henderson
July 24, 2021, 11:46:13 pm
Been watching on LFC Goal Rush - Henderson

It's a fucking lovely watch.

You just get swept away you do. He always meant it

He always got it

It's plucky and fun seeing them goals 2014-16

But when it comes 2019 - remember he had a wee drought? - they  very few but he fuckin RATTLES it in

His goals are stupendous. Quite often outside the box which is what you want from a midfielder

Here's to more from you, chief.

Captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:12:43 am
 
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 22, 2021, 07:47:42 pm
Proper scouser, Bobby. In the queue twice prolly wearing a muzzy, a permed wig and a pair of ray bans

Ha ha  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:39:31 am
When the context changes, expectations change.

If Gini is now on 310,000 a week pre-tax, all agents of players who are starters at LFC will revisit their expectations of what their client should be paid. Why not? Thats their job.

If a player wants to stay at LFC on half what PSG would pay them, I am sure the owners will be happy.  If not, and theyre in their thirties, its probably Goodbye, and thanks for the fish.

Whatever happens, Hendo will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for the club, and one of its greatest captains. A leader on an off the field, who makes those around him better.

A rarity in a sport where the stars tend to be Twitter-follower types who seem to play for individual awards and personal endorsements, rather than the team.
