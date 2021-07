If he was called Hendersinho, you would consider him world class as well.



Not really. I don't know how you define 'world class' but Hendo's qualities are of a different order. On the pitch he plays it simple, offers energy and the encouragement the team needs. He rarely scores 31 in 321 appearances or assists (47) but offers lots of short and repetitive passes with the occasional quick and incisive pass. His world class qualities are as a captain on and of the pitch but he is not in the same league as truly world class midfielders like Souness and Gerrard. At 31 I think he isn't going to get any better and is probably going to have to accept that he is no longer a first pick.