« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 877515 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:56:39 pm »
Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,614
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:56:39 pm
Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.

As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,297
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 03:00:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,021
  • Truthiness
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Same as it ever was. Nobody remembers the preliminary stuff when the deal is completed. All part of the game yo, to quote Omar.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,614
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:37 pm
True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).

That's not a surprise. I don't have a problem with it,, you do what you can to gain leverage.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Indeed. I've never had an issue with both sides looking out for their best interests.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,736
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:38:17 pm
I don't know if King has been briefed personally as he's pretty much quoted The Athletic piece almost word for word.

We're not selling Henderson. We wouldn't let Gini go last year with one year left and now Gini has gone with no replacement in. It's not like we'd get silly money for him that's too good to turn down either, he's 31.
To be fair the Athletic article actually said we would have been open to offers for Gini last season
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Either way, contrary to some I dont think theres any chance Klopp hasnt been heavily consulted on this (or on Gini).
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,229
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:56:39 pm
Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.

Probably they see Wijnaldums situation the same as Hendersons
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,697
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:23:21 pm
Either way, contrary to some I dont think theres any chance Klopp hasnt been heavily consulted on this (or on Gini).
Yeah, it would be obvious that the administrators would be presented as the problem because it helps maintain the manager-player relationship for the duration of the stay. Klopp knows the squad has to be refreshed and that there will be difficult decisions, both for clubs and players. If it's true that Henderson is open to a move should a decent offer come in, then good on him for facing up to that.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:43 pm by No666 »
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 03:41:34 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:37:09 pm
Yeah, it would be obvious that the administrators would be presented as the problem because it helps maintain the manager-player relationship for the duration of the stay. Klopp knows the squad has to be refreshed and that there will be difficult decisions, both for clubs and players. If it's true that Henderson is open to a move should a decent offer come in, then good on him for facing up to that.

Yep, I dont think anything happens on the footballing side at the club without Klopps continuous involvement every step of the way.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,512
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:10:25 pm
To be fair the Athletic article actually said we would have been open to offers for Gini last season

Thing is, we have to be because we have so many players contracts expiring. Obviously the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Alisson have to have contracts but the likes of Henderson, Mane, Ox, Keita and Firmino have 2 years left as well. Surely we cannot afford to let all of them leave on a free like Gini?
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:46:27 pm
Thing is, we have to be because we have so many players contracts expiring. Obviously the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Alisson have to have contracts but the likes of Henderson, Mane, Ox, Keita and Firmino have 2 years left as well. Surely we cannot afford to let all of them leave on a free like Gini?

You could argue, every player is open for offers, doesn't mean we have to accept them. We are in a position we haven't been in decades, winning stuff with an elite squad. We are in a position of strength. Fan favourites will be moved on, some before their time or after, only hindsight will determine if it was the right call. Im confident, we have good footballing setup that we can refresh the squad and keep challenging.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,854
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:31:49 pm
Probably they see Wijnaldums situation the same as Hendersons

Or more probably they see them as totally different
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • Up the Reds
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm »
Sell him and get Lucas back on a free.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,556
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:37 pm
True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).
The media is all part of the negotiating process these days unfortunately.

I just ignore it. Better things to do then be getting all in a sweat on twitter about it.
Logged

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 06:00:36 pm »
Paul Joyce reporting on it now

Jordan Hendersons long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt after initial discussions to extend his contract proved problematic.

Liverpool have prioritised talks on new deals with a number of players this summer as they look to keep the nucleus of the squad that propelled Jürgen Klopps side to Champions League and Premier League success.

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are among the players who are in talks, with Liverpool captain Henderson also on the list.

The midfielders deal expires in the summer of 2023 and initial discussions, which began before Englands European Championship campaign, have so far been unproductive.

Henderson turned 31 last month and Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), showed in its handling of Georginio Wijnaldums contract talks that it
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
We can't just get rid of all our midfielders that can do a job anywhere on the pitch. Seems a horrendous decision getting rid of Gini, but Milner going and Henderson possibly up in the air - seems very odd. None of our other midfielders can do that. There's only a handful of midfielders in the world with the versatility these guys have.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:40 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
Henderson's agent negotiating a new deal for his client through the media.

It is ugly, but nothing to be worried about ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 