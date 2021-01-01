Paul Joyce reporting on it now



Jordan Hendersons long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt after initial discussions to extend his contract proved problematic.



Liverpool have prioritised talks on new deals with a number of players this summer as they look to keep the nucleus of the squad that propelled Jürgen Klopps side to Champions League and Premier League success.



Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are among the players who are in talks, with Liverpool captain Henderson also on the list.



The midfielders deal expires in the summer of 2023 and initial discussions, which began before Englands European Championship campaign, have so far been unproductive.



Henderson turned 31 last month and Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), showed in its handling of Georginio Wijnaldums contract talks that it

