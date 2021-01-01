« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 876577 times)

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:56:39 pm »
Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,609
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:56:39 pm
Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.

As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,293
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 03:00:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,021
  • Truthiness
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Same as it ever was. Nobody remembers the preliminary stuff when the deal is completed. All part of the game yo, to quote Omar.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,609
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:37 pm
True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).

That's not a surprise. I don't have a problem with it,, you do what you can to gain leverage.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:59:25 pm
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.

Indeed. I've never had an issue with both sides looking out for their best interests.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,736
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:38:17 pm
I don't know if King has been briefed personally as he's pretty much quoted The Athletic piece almost word for word.

We're not selling Henderson. We wouldn't let Gini go last year with one year left and now Gini has gone with no replacement in. It's not like we'd get silly money for him that's too good to turn down either, he's 31.
To be fair the Athletic article actually said we would have been open to offers for Gini last season
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 