Seem to remember it being quite challenging getting Henderson's last extension signed. Maybe his representatives are just tough negotiators.
As they should be. Every player should be looking out for themselves. It's a business.
True, but it really shouldn't be played out in the media (from either side).
I don't know if King has been briefed personally as he's pretty much quoted The Athletic piece almost word for word.We're not selling Henderson. We wouldn't let Gini go last year with one year left and now Gini has gone with no replacement in. It's not like we'd get silly money for him that's too good to turn down either, he's 31.
