Henderson sought Downing’s advice after the new manager told him he could leave Anfield, just one season after being signed, to join Fulham.“The transfer deadline was a couple of days away and there had been rumours of Jordan going there with Clint Dempsey coming the other way,” he says. “Before we played Hearts (in the Europa League play-off round), Jordan asked me what I thought he should do. He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go.“I said, ‘Do you want to go?’. He said, ‘No’. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didn’t want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.“I told him, ‘Well, there’s your answer. Just tell them you want to stay and fight. The club can’t force you to go somewhere you don’t want to go. So if you want to stay, you stay. Prove them wrong’.“That night, he didn’t have a great game. I knew his confidence had been affected. He was still a young lad. He wasn’t in the team for a while, but he got his head down and fought his way back in. He gained Brendan’s trust and ended up playing ahead of all those players who were brought in.“I’m so glad he stayed. He’s had an amazing career at Liverpool. He’s come through a lot. It all started with a really tough first couple of years. I’m sure that made him into the player he is today.”