Henderson sought Downings advice after the new manager told him he could leave Anfield, just one season after being signed, to join Fulham.The transfer deadline was a couple of days away and there had been rumours of Jordan going there with Clint Dempsey coming the other way, he says. Before we played Hearts (in the Europa League play-off round), Jordan asked me what I thought he should do. He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go.I said, Do you want to go?. He said, No. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didnt want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.I told him, Well, theres your answer. Just tell them you want to stay and fight. The club cant force you to go somewhere you dont want to go. So if you want to stay, you stay. Prove them wrong.That night, he didnt have a great game. I knew his confidence had been affected. He was still a young lad. He wasnt in the team for a while, but he got his head down and fought his way back in. He gained Brendans trust and ended up playing ahead of all those players who were brought in.Im so glad he stayed. Hes had an amazing career at Liverpool. Hes come through a lot. It all started with a really tough first couple of years. Im sure that made him into the player he is today.