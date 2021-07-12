Since we learn from failure, Hendo could not have had a better vantage point from which to observe one of the great exhibitions of footballing and management failure in recent times.
.
Among the memorable lessons learned on Sunday evenings masterclass in how not to do things that will stand Hendo in great stead as a manager:
Appoint a captain who has no leadership attributes.
Position the best passer of the ball in the team, who has played in European club finals, on one end of the bench.
Position the best dribbler and play-maker in the team, on the other end of the bench.
Field two defensive midfielders because your centre-halves are an accident waiting to happen. Until it doesnt work anymore.
Watch those midfielders get tired chasing the ball all evening and do nothing about it. Until it doesnt work anymore.
Watch one star striker jog around the field slowly, dead on his feet, and the other one run into dead-ends, and do nothing about it. For 120 minutes.
Let one of the star strikers refuse to take a penalty in the shoot-out.
To take the penalties, with their first touch of the ball, bring on two youngsters one minute before the end of extra time, who have barely played since the tournament began. Watch them both miss.
And for the finale, let a teenager who has never taken a penalty in top flight football take the fifth and decisive penalty, in the nations first tournament final in 55 years.
Class dismissed.