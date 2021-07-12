« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 873593 times)

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10240 on: July 12, 2021, 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on July 12, 2021, 10:52:46 am
He should be captain. Is already the captain in all but name. I am happy he comes back without any injuries but he could have done much more with this team if he was on the pitch more. Kane is a great forward but a terrible captain. This english squad lacked leadership at times. I hope he gets to captain them in Qatar.

I hope so too but I think Kane will do his thing for a while yet.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10241 on: July 12, 2021, 11:16:29 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on July 12, 2021, 10:52:46 am
Kane is a great forward but a terrible captain. This english squad lacked leadership at times.

Really interested in this take.

Not an England fan so neutral in this but when were the situations were you think the captaincy, or lack on on pitch leadership, let England down?

They looked like a pretty tight and cohesive unit, both on and off the pitch. The captain, and other senior players, play a role in that. I'm sure Henderson was significant in this regard, as probably was Kane and maybe the likes of Sterling, Maguire, Walker.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,731
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10242 on: July 12, 2021, 11:17:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 12, 2021, 09:34:11 am
Yep, he knows the score. I hate them doing that, so disrespectful and it's not most of them have won anything in their careers before.

Pretty sure a lot of our players did it Vs Sevilla and Madrid too from what I remember. Remember Robbo saying he had no intention of ever looking at his losers medal again. And that was a player we just signed from Hull. Normal reaction and nothing wrong with it
« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 11:20:00 am by B0151? »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • Seis Veces
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10243 on: July 12, 2021, 11:28:50 am »
Quote from: B0151? on July 12, 2021, 11:17:56 am
Pretty sure a lot of our players did it Vs Sevilla and Madrid too from what I remember. Remember Robbo saying he had no intention of ever looking at his losers medal again. And that was a player we just signed from Hull. Normal reaction and nothing wrong with it

Yeah, don't see a problem with it to be honest. Imagine how gutted you'd be as a player after losing a final. I'd probably just want to launch mine to be honest.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,551
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10244 on: July 12, 2021, 11:29:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on July 12, 2021, 11:17:56 am
Pretty sure a lot of our players did it Vs Sevilla and Madrid too from what I remember. Remember Robbo saying he had no intention of ever looking at his losers medal again. And that was a player we just signed from Hull. Normal reaction and nothing wrong with it



He dosent have to look at it again. Showing respect and class after a game isnt hard for a classy and respectful coach and the players he teaches to be the same.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10245 on: July 12, 2021, 11:32:56 am »
Since we learn from failure, Hendo could not have had a better vantage point from which to observe one of the great exhibitions of footballing and management failure in recent times.
.
Among the memorable lessons learned on Sunday evenings masterclass in how not to do things that will stand Hendo in great stead as a manager: 

Appoint a captain who has no leadership attributes.

Position the best passer of the ball in the team, who has played in European club finals, on one end of the bench.

Position the best dribbler and play-maker in the team, on the other end of the bench.

Field two defensive midfielders because your centre-halves are an accident waiting to happen. Until it doesnt work anymore.

Watch those midfielders get tired chasing the ball all evening and do nothing about it. Until it doesnt work anymore.

Watch one star striker jog around the field slowly, dead on his feet, and the other one run into dead-ends, and do nothing about it. For 120 minutes.

Let one of the star strikers refuse to take a penalty in the shoot-out.

To take the penalties, with their first touch of the ball, bring on two youngsters one minute before the end of extra time, who have barely played since the tournament began. Watch them both miss.

And for the finale, let a teenager who has never taken a penalty in top flight football take the fifth and decisive penalty, in the nations first tournament final in 55 years.


Class dismissed.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,731
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10246 on: July 12, 2021, 11:37:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 12, 2021, 11:29:48 am


He dosent have to look at it again. Showing respect and class after a game isnt hard for a classy and respectful coach and the players he teaches to be the same.
https://youtu.be/PX5mtKXfbtQ
Couldn't really remember Madrid as I don't watch the ceremonies if we lose myself but found this Vs Seville, a lot of our senior pros taking them off immediately

Respect to Hendo for what he did though but don't get why people care so much about losers medals
« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 11:39:22 am by B0151? »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,551
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10247 on: July 12, 2021, 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: B0151? on July 12, 2021, 11:37:29 am
https://youtu.be/PX5mtKXfbtQ
Couldn't really remember Madrid as I don't watch the ceremonies if we lose myself but found this Vs Seville, a lot of our senior pros taking them off immediately

yet a couple years later, they dont, may have something to do with the manager having had time with them after Seville, where hed only been in the job a few months.

I mean, its not important, but just pointing out you where wrong about Robbo and the most recent lost final, when they mostly kept them on it seems, as they thanked the fans.

It just lacks such grace to do it, just a shit look for these players to rip the medals off, often when they are on the podium still, its not hard to keep them on for a few short minutes. They can fling them in the bin in the changing rooms after for all anyone cares. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,731
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10248 on: July 12, 2021, 11:51:12 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 12, 2021, 11:41:26 am
yet a couple years later, they dont, may have something to do with the manager having had time with them after Seville, where hed only been in the job a few months.

I mean, its not important, but just pointing out you where wrong about Robbo and the most recent lost final, when they mostly kept them on it seems, as they thanked the fans.

It just lacks such grace to do it, just a shit look for these players to rip the medals off, often when they are on the podium still, its not hard to keep them on for a few short minutes. They can fling them in the bin in the changing rooms after for all anyone cares.
I guess it really just depends on your own views. Football is more about raw emotions for me than anything. I like to see that players hate losing. I would be the same personally. The players must have been absolutely devastated. They just lost on penalties! They deserve to be given slack rather than people looking to have a go after maybe the most devastating loss of their careers.

Henderson is definitely setting a great example and it shows the depth of his character for sure. That we can agree on. Using that to have a go at other people after such a moment not as strong as him I don't agree.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10249 on: July 12, 2021, 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on July 12, 2021, 11:37:29 am
https://youtu.be/PX5mtKXfbtQ
Couldn't really remember Madrid as I don't watch the ceremonies if we lose myself but found this Vs Seville, a lot of our senior pros taking them off immediately

Respect to Hendo for what he did though but don't get why people care so much about losers medals

As long as they give them, it's respectful to keep them. I mean, to some players it means a lot although they took them off immediately. Pickford for example probably will never reach a final again in his career!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,782
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10250 on: July 12, 2021, 01:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 12, 2021, 12:52:35 pm
As long as they give them, it's respectful to keep them. I mean, to some players it means a lot although they took them off immediately. Pickford for example probably will never reach a final again in his career!

Was Pickford able to remove his himself, or did he need help?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 am »
Reports suggesting this morning he will get a new contract to end his career here.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Reports suggesting this morning he will get a new contract to end his career here.

Perfect and just how it should be 👍
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,284
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Reports suggesting this morning he will get a new contract to end his career here.

Would hope so. Which reports are these?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 12:18:57 pm »
Henderson sought Downings advice after the new manager told him he could leave Anfield, just one season after being signed, to join Fulham.

The transfer deadline was a couple of days away and there had been rumours of Jordan going there with Clint Dempsey coming the other way, he says. Before we played Hearts (in the Europa League play-off round), Jordan asked me what I thought he should do. He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go.I said, Do you want to go?. He said, No. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didnt want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.

I told him, Well, theres your answer. Just tell them you want to stay and fight. The club cant force you to go somewhere you dont want to go. So if you want to stay, you stay. Prove them wrong.

That night, he didnt have a great game. I knew his confidence had been affected. He was still a young lad. He wasnt in the team for a while, but he got his head down and fought his way back in. He gained Brendans trust and ended up playing ahead of all those players who were brought in.

Im so glad he stayed. Hes had an amazing career at Liverpool. Hes come through a lot. It all started with a really tough first couple of years. Im sure that made him into the player he is today.

https://theathletic.com/2706952/2021/07/17/downing-on-retirement-rodgers-persuading-henderson-to-stay-at-liverpool-and-watching-elliott-close-up/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 12:24:55 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:18:57 pm
Henderson sought Downings advice after the new manager told him he could leave Anfield, just one season after being signed, to join Fulham.

The transfer deadline was a couple of days away and there had been rumours of Jordan going there with Clint Dempsey coming the other way, he says. Before we played Hearts (in the Europa League play-off round), Jordan asked me what I thought he should do. He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go.I said, Do you want to go?. He said, No. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didnt want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.

I told him, Well, theres your answer. Just tell them you want to stay and fight. The club cant force you to go somewhere you dont want to go. So if you want to stay, you stay. Prove them wrong.

That night, he didnt have a great game. I knew his confidence had been affected. He was still a young lad. He wasnt in the team for a while, but he got his head down and fought his way back in. He gained Brendans trust and ended up playing ahead of all those players who were brought in.

Im so glad he stayed. Hes had an amazing career at Liverpool. Hes come through a lot. It all started with a really tough first couple of years. Im sure that made him into the player he is today.

https://theathletic.com/2706952/2021/07/17/downing-on-retirement-rodgers-persuading-henderson-to-stay-at-liverpool-and-watching-elliott-close-up/

Thanks for sharing - must be Downing's biggest contribution to the club
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,277
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:58:52 am
Would hope so. Which reports are these?

In the Mirror I think.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,284
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm
In the Mirror I think.

Thanks. It's the same paper that Van Dijk called out yesterday though so still not sure.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 05:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:24:55 pm
Thanks for sharing - must be Downing's biggest contribution to the club
What an assist!
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,346
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Reports suggesting this morning he will get a new contract to end his career here.

Get that contract sorted now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,161
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:31:47 pm
Get that contract sorted now.
I get the feeling, but that contract can be sorted after the window closes; there are higher priorities. The Captain will sign a new contract even if his old one just ran out.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 08:05:29 am »
David ornstein 🙈" owners don't want many older players " WELL THEN BUY SOME THEN . if they don't sort his contract I want owners gone . Some amount swear words I could use now
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 08:36:49 am »
Jordan Henderson and Liverpool  a contract dilemma causing a lot of uncertainty

Negotiations havent broken down and sources stress that dialogue is ongoing but its both a complicated and sensitive situation. The reality is that Liverpools owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) currently has bigger priorities to address in the squad.

PSG and Atletico would be interested

If this was Klopps call alone, then talks over an extension would have been a formality and an agreement would already have been signed. But Wijnaldums exit underlined that the Liverpool manager doesnt have complete control when it comes to contracts. If he did, the Netherlands international would still be at Anfield because Klopp was desperate to keep him.

Liverpools ownership doesnt simply do whatever Klopp wants and the manager accepts that as a healthy state of affairs. Wijnaldum knew how highly the German rated him but left because he didnt feel valued enough by the club itself.

FSG views 2022 as the year to really start refreshing and regenerating the squad. It believes that by then, the financial impact of the pandemic will have receded and the market will be more settled.

Henderson hasnt rejected an offer from Liverpool but, clearly, if what is currently on the table was acceptable then a deal would already have been signed.

Klopps captain, who is due to report back for pre-season training in early August after a post-Euro 2020 holiday, is too highly respected to just let the situation drag on for another 12 months and allow his deal to enter its final year.

https://theathletic.com/2713743/2021/07/19/jordan-henderson-and-liverpool-a-contract-dilemma-causing-a-lot-of-uncertainty/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
well f...


are they blind? Henderson and many other top athletes can play until they are 35-38 now...

he should be a priority to keep...he is the heart of our team and was missed everytime not playing..

« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:49 am by PIPA23 »
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Reports suggesting this morning he will get a new contract to end his career here.

Legend. My favourite player of all time after Kenny.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Yeah, if you can't make an exception for your captain, then I don't know what to say. Would be a big mistake to sell him. Given we're having a sell to buy policy, who are you even gonna replace him with for the amount we make from his sale?

There's still time so hope it gets sorted out during the course of the season, although going by that last sentence in the article, we'll probably end up selling him in January if we can't agree a new deal. FFS
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,194
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 08:58:17 am »
Doesn't really make sense why either side would have leaked this.

I cant see Henderson allowing that to happen and obviously it doesnt look good on the clubs part (if true). Also, the story says talks started a few weeks ago - hardly the end of the world if theres no agreement yet?

Still 2 years left on his deal, so its not a massive worry.

Just seems a rather strange to story to come out with already?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 09:05:29 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:46:25 am
well f...


are they blind? Henderson and many other top athletes can play until they are 35-38 now...

he should be a priority to keep...he is the heart of our team and was missed everytime not playing..

It's a delicate balancing act. Our squad has a lot of key players at or around a very similar age and just keeping them all because "top athletes can play until they are 35-38" is a one way street to absolute disaster when they inevitably drop off. You can't just look at what a player can do now when you're deciding if you want to pay them brewsters for the next 3 or 4 years. Let's not forget he picks up injuries too. FSG are quite right to be very cautious with contracts for players around 30 years old.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,489
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
I actually have some sympathy with FSG on this one. The Henderson contract isnt a certainty.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 