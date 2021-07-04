« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 862918 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10160 on: July 4, 2021, 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  4, 2021, 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

Sure Harry with take the title recently vacated by the other Harry.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10161 on: July 4, 2021, 11:25:13 am »
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10162 on: July 4, 2021, 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2021, 02:49:50 am
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.

It wouldn't happen as Hendo is not petty that way, he would still let Kane pick up the trophy as he has been made captain. That's the thing about Jordan he thinks about the team and not himself in isolation.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10163 on: July 4, 2021, 12:21:52 pm »
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10164 on: July 4, 2021, 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  4, 2021, 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10165 on: July 4, 2021, 12:45:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  4, 2021, 11:25:13 am
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
He must be immensely proud of himself, and we know of course how much his family will be proud of him as well.
Quote from: kavah on July  4, 2021, 12:21:52 pm
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
Indeed mate. It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that. Did you see that smile on his kipper :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10166 on: July 4, 2021, 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on July  4, 2021, 12:45:36 pm
He must be immensely proud of himself, and we know of course how much his family will be proud of him as well. Indeed mate. It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that. Did you see that smile on his kipper :)

He even pushed John Stones away in his celebration. Trent is right by the way, he is the most angriest when celebrating a goal.  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10167 on: July 4, 2021, 01:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  4, 2021, 12:26:24 pm
I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
My mistake I thought it was after only the first Wimbledon.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10168 on: July 4, 2021, 01:29:10 pm »
Looked miles better than either Rice or Phillips when he came on, was progressive, forward thinking and scored. Must start VS Denmark
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10169 on: July 4, 2021, 02:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  4, 2021, 12:26:24 pm
I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...

And a Davis Cup too almost single handedly.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10170 on: July 4, 2021, 03:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on July  4, 2021, 01:29:10 pm
Looked miles better than either Rice or Phillips when he came on, was progressive, forward thinking and scored. Must start VS Denmark
Was seriously impressed, barely played in months but you'd never know by looking at him!

Ageing like wine he is, getting better and better.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10171 on: July 4, 2021, 04:15:58 pm »
I mean he should be starting over Rice, and would be you imagine if he had been playing a majority of the season. Swap him in there and the team looks stronger straight from the off and actually has a leader
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10172 on: July 4, 2021, 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July  4, 2021, 04:15:58 pm
I mean he should be starting over Rice, and would be you imagine if he had been playing a majority of the season. Swap him in there and the team looks stronger straight from the off and actually has a leader

Southgate has rightly managed Henderson well. Normally we see national team managers rush players back, but Southgate hasn't.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10173 on: July 5, 2021, 12:57:58 am »
Quote from: John C on July  4, 2021, 12:45:36 pm
It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that.
Italian, probably  ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10174 on: July 5, 2021, 06:09:15 am »
Quote from: OOS on July  4, 2021, 04:24:34 pm
Southgate has rightly managed Henderson well. Normally we see national team managers rush players back, but Southgate hasn't.

Bang on. Plus the team is winning with Rice and Philips starting. We of all people should know the value of a midfield that does the job asked of them very effectively without being particularly impressive at progressing the ball etc. Having said that, he should start from now on in place of Philips.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10175 on: July 5, 2021, 08:07:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  4, 2021, 12:49:36 pm
He even pushed John Stones away in his celebration. Trent is right by the way, he is the most angriest when celebrating a goal.  ;D
That photo of him. The look in his eyes. You'd not want to get in the way of that!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10176 on: July 5, 2021, 08:29:56 am »
Sharing again because, why not? :D

 



Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10177 on: July 5, 2021, 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  4, 2021, 03:00:41 am
It really bothers me Kane is the England captain like why was he the choice when he isn't even the Spurs captain. Really not looking forward to him getting his obligatory "honor" from The Royals if England win.

I think everyone realises that Kane, whilst respected in the camp, is the ceremonial captain because it means a lot to him. Henderson is the leader.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10178 on: July 5, 2021, 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  5, 2021, 08:29:56 am
Sharing again because, why not? :D

 





Costa backing away is great! No one there to help "Yeah that's right - good thing they are holding me back"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10179 on: July 5, 2021, 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July  5, 2021, 06:31:28 pm
Costa backing away is great! No one there to help "Yeah that's right - good thing they are holding me back"

He shat himself when Hendo fronted him up
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10180 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 am »
Sterling's is the best. Tries to kick off then realises it's Henderson and flaps it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10181 on: Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm »
The Athletic saying his  groin injury was the same as Stevie had, the one he was never the same after, where the adductor is torn from the bone.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10182 on: Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm »
Well of course that's why he needed surgery. Henderson isn't as explosive as Gerrard though, and rehab/surgical techniques have progressed substantially since then, he'll be fine.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10183 on: Today at 12:34:15 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
The Athletic saying his  groin injury was the same as Stevie had, the one he was never the same after, where the adductor is torn from the bone.

Its not affected his heading.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  4, 2021, 11:27:46 am
It wouldn't happen as Hendo is not petty that way, he would still let Kane pick up the trophy as he has been made captain. That's the thing about Jordan he thinks about the team and not himself in isolation.

He asked Klopp and Milner to lift the UCL trophy with him, but they refused. Kane being made captain was a political move by Southgate, to keep the goal scorer and other people happy. I wouldnt be surprised if he had a chat with Henderson about the fact he doesnt need an armband to be a leader. Its clear the whole squad look up to him, especially the younger lads.
