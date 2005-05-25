« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 859016 times)

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,425
  • ....mmm
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10120 on: June 14, 2021, 11:56:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 14, 2021, 08:00:20 am
I think Jordan will come in for Rice or Phillips at some point and be every morons scapegoat when England go out.

It's written in the stars.
Logged
:D

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,748
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10121 on: June 14, 2021, 11:59:07 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 14, 2021, 11:56:20 am
It's written in the stars.

Ive already seen Keanes shit mine about cars trucks repeated by a few. Like he was one for being good around the camp. And he could have picked on Maguire who seems further away from fitness but somehow didnt. Cant think why.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10122 on: June 17, 2021, 11:22:17 am »


« Last Edit: June 17, 2021, 11:24:00 am by Samie »
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10123 on: June 17, 2021, 11:38:25 am »
Wouldn't be surprised to see Hendo start tomorrow. He'll be needed in a 'derby' game like that.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10124 on: June 17, 2021, 12:36:35 pm »
Blimey legends truly are born in mid June.

Yeah it's my birthday too, give or take a few days.  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,291
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10125 on: June 17, 2021, 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 14, 2021, 11:56:20 am
It's written in the stars.

I don't know now because thankfully Phillips had a good game. Add to that Rice has a bit of a favourite with the media tag around him, the media would go mad if either of them were dropped.
Logged

Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 805
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10126 on: June 17, 2021, 03:34:06 pm »
Probably already posted elsewhere, but I love the little video doing the rounds of Hendo and Grealish having a laugh at Fodens expense ;D
(also couldn't quite figure out how to embed from youtube)  :P
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10127 on: June 17, 2021, 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: ArcticRed on June 17, 2021, 03:34:06 pm
Probably already posted elsewhere, but I love the little video doing the rounds of Hendo and Grealish having a laugh at Fodens expense ;D
(also couldn't quite figure out how to embed from youtube)  :P

Here's the link mate.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1405448848147898368
Logged

Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 805
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10128 on: June 17, 2021, 03:42:30 pm »
Yeah, that's the one. Excellent stuff ;D
Logged

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10129 on: June 17, 2021, 04:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 17, 2021, 11:22:17 am




Just found out we share the same birthday. Happy Birthday, Jordan!
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10130 on: June 17, 2021, 06:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 17, 2021, 03:35:38 pm
Here's the link mate.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1405448848147898368
;D

Part of me is thinking that Grealish was purposely trying to tease Foden.
Whilst Hendo was just genuinely answering the question posed not realising he was involved.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10131 on: June 17, 2021, 06:19:17 pm »
Happy birthday, Skip.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10132 on: June 18, 2021, 01:09:46 am »
Hope Hendo can play Scotland as captain.
Logged
Believer

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10133 on: June 23, 2021, 07:38:37 am »
thought he played really well for England
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10134 on: June 23, 2021, 08:03:48 am »
Hes a beautiful passer of the ball at times isnt he. One pass to saka which was just intercepted was lovely. First time around the corner in the air and curling from the touch line in. Saka would have been away. It wasnt an easy pass and itll go down as a failed pass on the stat sheet but it was a superb attempt to progress us up the pitch and get our attacking players in dangerous positions. You also saw his one real weakness a little bit too in terms of press resistance. He put our defence in trouble once or twice with his tendency to pass the problem on. That was one of the lovely things about Gini, he never did that.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10135 on: June 29, 2021, 04:34:57 pm »
he misses out again...
Rice and Philips get in ahead of him
 even playing with 5 defenders and 2 DCM ... Southgate's has no idea and I think Germany could win tonight.

Trent would have also been on bench the whole tournament.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,856
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10136 on: June 29, 2021, 08:22:35 pm »
Came on as the Milner sub. Calmed everyone down and helped see out the game.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,838
  • Truthiness
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10137 on: June 30, 2021, 08:29:19 pm »


He's just ace, isn't he?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10138 on: July 1, 2021, 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 30, 2021, 08:29:19 pm


He's just ace, isn't he?

He's wonderful. He doesn't seem to have an ounce of ego about him.

He's an excellent captain, so much so that he will always be an underrated player.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,251
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10139 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm »
Well done to Jordan on his first international goal tonight. He looked really good when he came on as sub.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10140 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10141 on: Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm »
Congrats Hendo la
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10142 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm »
He looked fantastic. Cant wait to see him back for us
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10143 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
So happy for him to get that international goal.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10144 on: Yesterday at 10:21:18 pm »
My only celebration of the night. Finally  ;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10145 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »
Did you notice his team mates getting on their bikes any time he looked up? Not bad for someone that "only passes sideways".
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10146 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
A freshened up Hendo, TAA, Robbo, Salah and Mane and of course VvD. What a season we have in store.  8)
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10147 on: Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm »
Get in lad, fucking belting header that. Looks fit and ready for next season!
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 12:22:35 am »
loved the way he pushed Stones away in order to celebrate with his battle roar ;D
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • Boss Tha
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 12:46:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm


Raheem, see that tattoo on my thigh?

Thats the European Cup mate.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 12:46:34 am »
Great for Hendo. Not really interested in England but it will do him a power of good.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 01:02:52 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:46:34 am
Great for Hendo. Not really interested in England but it will do him a power of good.
Only thing I would enjoy about the prospect of England winning is Hendo getting a medal.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 01:20:18 am »
Made up for Hendo. His passion is infectious.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,557
  • JFT 96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10153 on: Today at 01:59:55 am »
He was absolutely determined to score today. Fantastic pro.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10154 on: Today at 02:49:50 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:02:52 am
Only thing I would enjoy about the prospect of England winning is Hendo getting a medal.

I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 03:00:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:49:50 am
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.
It really bothers me Kane is the England captain like why was he the choice when he isn't even the Spurs captain. Really not looking forward to him getting his obligatory "honor" from The Royals if England win.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10156 on: Today at 04:34:25 am »
Henderson's back heel in his own area was the highlight. Others losing their heads under the press from the Ukraine forwards, and Henderson deals with it with authority, calmness, and skill.

What a captain, what a player.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10157 on: Today at 04:41:04 am »
As others have said, don't give a fuck about England. Have an irrational level of dislike for Kane and Mcguire, but absolutely made up for Hendo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Up
« previous next »
 