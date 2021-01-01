What could have made anyone think that Clint Dempsey would have been a step forward anyway? I always do a double take when I read that sentence about how we almost swopped the two of them.

Dempsey was coming off his best season, scoring 17 from 37 in the league from midfield, and we apparently topped out our bid at £3 million. He presumably would have been a de facto second striker behind Suarez, or would have replaced Dirk (we ended up signing Borini instead, before picking up Sturridge in January).I remember thinking at the time the speculation was bizarre since he was 29 and clearly never going to get better, while Henderson was a young prospect who'd been played out of position. I doubt it was that close to going through though, if the club really wanted to get shot of Hendo they'd have sent him on loan somewhere or made it clear he wasn't in the manager's plans.