Jordan Henderson

Glad he is our captain end of

Roy Keane being an attention seeking sound byte shocker

Maybe he would be happier if Henderson walked out on his country on the eve of the tournament like he did.
Quote from: paulrazor
Glad he is our captain end of

Roy Keane being an attention seeking sound byte shocker

Maybe he would be happier if Henderson walked out on his country on the eve of the tournament like he did.

Maybe just bitter that Hendo put in a MOTM performance and lifted a CL as captain, and the one Keane won he had to watch from the sidelines because he didn't have the composure not to get booked in a semi.
Quote from: jillc
What could have made anyone think that Clint Dempsey would have been a step forward anyway? I always do a double take when I read that sentence about how we almost swopped the two of them.  :o
Dempsey was coming off his best season, scoring 17 from 37 in the league from midfield, and we apparently topped out our bid at £3 million. He presumably would have been a de facto second striker behind Suarez, or would have replaced Dirk (we ended up signing Borini instead, before picking up Sturridge in January).

I remember thinking at the time the speculation was bizarre since he was 29 and clearly never going to get better, while Henderson was a young prospect who'd been played out of position. I doubt it was that close to going through though, if the club really wanted to get shot of Hendo they'd have sent him on loan somewhere or made it clear he wasn't in the manager's plans.
It's such an amazing story, you really have to think how mentally driven he is to overcome that adversity of being farmed out to Fulham and fighting to win back his place. Brendan took a bit of time, but he changed his tune fairly quickly and he's always been a regular under Klopp save for the odd few months.

To took probably until 2017-2018 until the a lot of the media and other fanbases stopped directly comparing him to Gerrard. It was always a bit of lazy comparison to me, that stopped at the fact they were both white, English and played in midfield. Must have been really hard for him in those first couple of years.
I still don't understand how the majority of fans don't rate him. Idiots. As long as he knows we bloody love him that's all that matters.
Also thank Hendo for Big Virj. Virj said they share the same agent so he was calling him before to come here.
Quote from: fucking appalled
Its almost Leicester-esque on an individual level.

They lost a play off game in injury time, from their own penalty to win the game. Three seasons later they won the Premier League. For Hendo, he was literally offered to Fulham in a swap for Clint fucking Dempsey. At that point, if you'd said this lad is going to stay, he's going to become one of Liverpools greatest captains ever, he's going to win player of the year awards and he's going to lift the Champions League and Premier League with this club you'd have rolled around on the floor laughing.

True sliding doors moment that.
Quote from: PaulF
True sliding doors moment that.

So Jordan is our:

do any think Hendo starts first game for England? is he fit enough to start

 For me it does not matter as I do not support England team.
yes interested to see how Liverpool players perform for their countries
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.
Great vid, what a leader Hendo has become. All the lowpoints only suceeded in making him stronger and more of a presence.

He has the challenge of recovering from his injury to leading back into contention next season. I think he's up for it.

Thanks for the 10 years my captain.
Quote from: dutchkop
do any think Hendo starts first game for England? is he fit enough to start

 For me it does not matter as I do not support England team.
yes interested to see how Liverpool players perform for their countries


If he's fit, he should start.  If he's not fit, he shouldn't be there.
I think he's a better captain than Gerrard - Stevie G is obviously a different class as a player - and even if he couldn't do magic tricks round the pool table, he should go. He'd keep everything in line at least.
