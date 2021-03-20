« previous next »
Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 12:15:15 am »
Gareth Southgate going on about how hes worried Henderson will run out of time to get match fit for the Euros.

Of course, knowing our luck he wont be back in time for us this season but hell be back for the fucking Euros. This season can fuck right off.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,693
  • YNWA
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 12:20:42 am »
Southgate can fuck off.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 20, 2021, 01:35:08 pm
Yeah, that was my understanding too. Hopefully all is going well with his recovery.

Seems its worse than we thought.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,016
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 10:38:15 am »
Its exactly what we were told. 

Might play before the end of the season...
Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:15 am
Its exactly what we were told. 

Might play before the end of the season...

Absolutely - it always looked like he could possibly come back at the tail end of the season, no sooner, so could struggle to get to peak match fitness in time for the Euros. He will play a couple of games and inevitably shoulder all the blame when England lose in spectacularly lacklustre style, despite Sterling, Kane, Rashford, Mount and Maguire all playing absolute shite.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:15 am
Its exactly what we were told. 

Might play before the end of the season...

Well no as he was only meant to be out until the end of this international break.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,665
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:46:36 am
Well no as he was only meant to be out until the end of this international break.

Fordy its well known by now that the new guy tends to hold them back for longer to stop them from re-injuring themselves, so it's entirely to be expected. I never expected anything else.
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 am »
I'm pretty sure Pearce reported Henderson would be out for 6-8 weeks and that was on Feb 26th. If it's 8 weeks then he will hopefully be ready for the 1st leg of the CL Semi Final  :)
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,759
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 am »
6-8 weeks was an extremely ambitious timeline
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,494
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 12:02:16 pm »
We could have loads of players not at the Euros. Good chance that Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk dont go and with no proper tournament for Salah, Mane, Keita then we could have a decent cohort resting.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 12:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:20:42 am
Southgate can fuck off.

Could be one of Jordan's last opportunities to play for his country in an International tournament. Whatever my thoughts are on International football, I suspect he'd relish the opportunity. So on that basis, and that basis alone - I hope he recovers in time to be available for selection.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,494
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:28:54 pm
Could be one of Jordan's last opportunities to play for his country in an International tournament. Whatever my thoughts are on International football, I suspect he'd relish the opportunity. So on that basis, and that basis alone - I hope he recovers in time to be available for selection.

There is a world cup next year.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 01:26:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
There is a world cup next year.

I'm going to take exception to this comment - and present it a different way. It could quite conceivably be his last opportunity to represent his country in a Euro's tournament and next year a World Cup. In a short career, I'd imagine he will want to have the opportunity to participate now more than ever, understanding his time is limited.

A throwaway comment of 'There is a world cup next year' - sounds like throwing a dog a bone, his footballing career, whether you like it or not - also includes representing his country.

Jordan has always given this club 100% - and never at the opportunity cost of playing for his country. I for one, wholly support him representing his country, and would be delighted if he achieved some success on International level.



Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9853 on: Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:20:28 am
6-8 weeks was an extremely ambitious timeline

 Depends upon the severity of the tear; 8 weeks is possible, with 12-14 weeks max if no set-backs.

As for the Euro's -yes Henderson can make it in that time frame but it will take him about 3 games to get back to match fitness. So will Southgate risk it? Henderson is an important player for Southgate's England team so maybe. Personally, I would prefer Henderson to maybe play a few games at the end of the season and then rest over the summer - fit and raring to go for next season!   
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9854 on: Yesterday at 01:41:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
There is a world cup next year.

November-December 2022. Quite a bit more than a year from now.
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,759
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9855 on: Yesterday at 01:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm
Depends upon the severity of the tear; 8 weeks is possible, with 12-14 weeks max if no set-backs.

As for the Euro's -yes Henderson can make it in that time frame but it will take him about 3 games to get back to match fitness. So will Southgate risk it? Henderson is an important player for Southgate's England team so maybe. Personally, I would prefer Henderson to maybe play a few games at the end of the season and then rest over the summer - fit and raring to go for next season!   

It was severe enough for surgery, 6-8 weeks was an ambitious timeline. Those aren't just my words or thoughts either...
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,494
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9856 on: Yesterday at 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm
Depends upon the severity of the tear; 8 weeks is possible, with 12-14 weeks max if no set-backs.

As for the Euro's -yes Henderson can make it in that time frame but it will take him about 3 games to get back to match fitness. So will Southgate risk it? Henderson is an important player for Southgate's England team so maybe. Personally, I would prefer Henderson to maybe play a few games at the end of the season and then rest over the summer - fit and raring to go for next season!   

When Klopp spoke about his injury he wasn’t positive at all and I am sure he talked about hoping he would be back this season. That didn’t scream of a belief he would be back within two months.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9857 on: Yesterday at 03:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:20:28 am
6-8 weeks was an extremely ambitious timeline

Henderson is an overachiever
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,710
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9858 on: Yesterday at 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
Absolutely - it always looked like he could possibly come back at the tail end of the season, no sooner, so could struggle to get to peak match fitness in time for the Euros. He will play a couple of games and inevitably shoulder all the blame when England lose in spectacularly lacklustre style, despite Sterling, Kane, Rashford, Mount and Maguire all playing absolute shite.

How come you've forgotten Pickford?

Unforgivable.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,112
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9859 on: Yesterday at 03:26:13 pm »
I'm sure Klopp said a while ago out of the long-term injuries maybe Hendo plays the CL final if we reach it so I don't know how this is a surprise. I could be wrong that he said that like.
Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9860 on: Yesterday at 04:55:12 pm »
Hopefully none of our lads go with England. Gang of bellends
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9861 on: Yesterday at 05:02:19 pm »
i still dont get why he picked Kane to C a team that had Jordon in possession of the armband.

Total moron. or media savant or something. You can make an argument kanes the best player but best leader? He doesnt even get a touch on that. 

I would like Jordan to get a good long rest and come back fit as a fiddle in pre season.
Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9862 on: Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:41:38 pm
It was severe enough for surgery, 6-8 weeks was an ambitious timeline. Those aren't just my words or thoughts either...

 The issue is not so much the surgery, as meniscus tears and hernias usually require surgery but the lay-off is up to 8 weeks, but how bad the tear was. If a medium tear then 8 weeks is possible but if a large, complex tear that requires reconstructive surgery,  12-14 weeks is more likely.

 Also what type of surgery was needed - if an open repair than it takes longer to heal but keyhole surgery has a quicker healing time, as the skin does not need to regenerate a bigger area and close the wound. 

 As none of us truly knows all the above I have mentioned -I would go for a 12-14 week lay-off, which would mean Henderson's return would be against Crystal Palace or the European cup final. 



 
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,759
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9863 on: Yesterday at 05:24:24 pm »
Meniscus don't always require surgery, that's just wrong. In fact for some meniscus tears surgery is actually contraindicated as it either makes no difference or makes the matter worse.

Even so Henderson hasn't had a hernia, hasn't had a meniscus tear and has had an injury to his adductor tendon that has been deemed serious enough to warrant surgery. The issue is both the seriousness of the repair and basically biology and healing following surgery.

You also assume none of us truly know what you've mentioned and that there's no background knowledge at all when in fact some of us may know people who'd be surprised if he plays again this season.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9864 on: Yesterday at 05:25:13 pm »
Wow. That's two totally different fixtures! Maybe against crystal palace for a top four finish makes it relatively important. Wouldn't want anyone to have to play those as first game back. Am sure Jordan could boss it though.
Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 12:15:15 am
Gareth Southgate going on about how hes worried Henderson will run out of time to get match fit for the Euros.
Good. Hopefully the dickhead doesn't pick Trent either so they both get a nice rest over the summer.
Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9866 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:24:24 pm
Meniscus don't always require surgery, that's just wrong. In fact for some meniscus tears surgery is actually contraindicated as it either makes no difference or makes the matter worse.

Even so Henderson hasn't had a hernia, hasn't had a meniscus tear and has had an injury to his adductor tendon that has been deemed serious enough to warrant surgery. The issue is both the seriousness of the repair and basically biology and healing following surgery.

You also assume none of us truly know what you've mentioned and that there's no background knowledge at all when in fact some of us may know people who'd be surprised if he plays again this season.


 I should have made the point clearer. If the meniscus tear is grade level 3-4, as Henderson's injury is for the abductor, than surgery is needed - it is not medically recommended to do nothing. However, the recovery time usually for meniscus tear repair and hernia would be nearly the same on average as that for a low level / grade abductor tear. Hence roughly the 8 weeks suggestion.

Yes, we agree that it is the level / grade of the injury that is important for Henderson's recovery from his abductor tear. I have no privileged information about how severe the injury is to Henderson or what kind of surgery he required. I speak in generalities because that is all most of us know; hence my point about 8 weeks being possible even with surgery if the tear is medium (less than 3 cm). 

If you know some insider information I would, and probably other posters would, like to know. I am not being confrontational more curious.





Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9867 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,048
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9868 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:20:42 am
Southgate can fuck off.

Is always the right answer.
Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9869 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
We can control what happens as if we lose to Madrid then we have no point in rushing him back.

I said this to someone about VVD and it is the same principle with Henderson if ANY of them step onto the pitch they WILL be called up for Holland/England.

My biggest worry is Van Djik and some of the comments the Dutch manager is making almost putting pressure on him to play.
