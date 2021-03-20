There is a world cup next year.



I'm going to take exception to this comment - and present it a different way. It could quite conceivably be his last opportunity to represent his country in a Euro's tournament and next year a World Cup. In a short career, I'd imagine he will want to have the opportunity to participate now more than ever, understanding his time is limited.A throwaway comment of 'There is a world cup next year' - sounds like throwing a dog a bone, his footballing career, whether you like it or not - also includes representing his country.Jordan has always given this club 100% - and never at the opportunity cost of playing for his country. I for one, wholly support him representing his country, and would be delighted if he achieved some success on International level.