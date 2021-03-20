Meniscus don't always require surgery, that's just wrong. In fact for some meniscus tears surgery is actually contraindicated as it either makes no difference or makes the matter worse.
Even so Henderson hasn't had a hernia, hasn't had a meniscus tear and has had an injury to his adductor tendon that has been deemed serious enough to warrant surgery. The issue is both the seriousness of the repair and basically biology and healing following surgery.
You also assume none of us truly know what you've mentioned and that there's no background knowledge at all when in fact some of us may know people who'd be surprised if he plays again this season.
I should have made the point clearer. If the meniscus tear is grade level 3-4, as Henderson's injury is for the abductor, than surgery is needed - it is not medically recommended to do nothing. However, the recovery time usually for meniscus tear repair and hernia would be nearly the same on average as that for a low level / grade abductor tear. Hence roughly the 8 weeks suggestion.
Yes, we agree that it is the level / grade of the injury that is important for Henderson's recovery from his abductor tear. I have no privileged information about how severe the injury is to Henderson or what kind of surgery he required. I speak in generalities because that is all most of us know; hence my point about 8 weeks being possible even with surgery if the tear is medium (less than 3 cm).
If you know some insider information I would, and probably other posters would, like to know. I am not being confrontational more curious.