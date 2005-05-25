« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 743069 times)

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9360 on: Yesterday at 09:00:36 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:07:35 AM
The best thing about Sunday will be that even if we have 6 first team players out, we will beat Leicester and the league will see just what an immense squad we have.

Thiago will dominate that game.

Exactly the way I see it.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9361 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:04:28 AM
How isn't tightness an injury. An injury means you can move. I know you move a kebab in my mouth often but if your mouth was tight and you couldn't eat your kebab then you are injured.

He's injured.

Anyway:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-injuries-jordan-henderson-news-19285863

Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9362 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 PM »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 09:05:27 PM
Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.

They want to squeeze more games in with the expanded Club World Club.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9363 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 PM »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 09:05:27 PM
Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.
Shish, that's bad!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9364 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:15:49 PM
Shish, that's bad!
Doner you think we should wait before we rule Hendo out?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9365 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:26:36 PM
Doner you think we should wait before we rule Hendo out?
Hopefully the injuries don't skew our results...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Dr.Kano

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9366 on: Yesterday at 09:31:34 PM »
Whatever happens our front three will shawarma all over Leicester.

We should have it wrapped up by half time, with or without Mo Salad.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9367 on: Yesterday at 09:32:47 PM »
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9368 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:32:47 PM
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
Who is going to be important on Sunday, the player who's key? Bob might prove to be that player.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9369 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:38:33 PM
Who is going to be important on Sunday, the player who's key? Bob might prove to be that player.

Did you get this feeling in the pita your stomach?
Logged

Offline LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9370 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 PM »
This guy makes the difference, what a captain, Not many people are born with this desire or passion to be this way regardless of everything thrown in their way. He was kind of a slow bloomer for us but I'd wan't him on the pitch every game. We need him at half time too, I bet he gets his message across? Is there stats on that, us losing, him being a starter and us winning or drawing. I wonder. I tell you what as well, some of the passes he makes now or over the top crosses etc, world class. Thanks for sticking with us Jordan, we were cruel to you, I was too in the past.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9371 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:32:47 PM
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
*Insert Klopp ''What a pitta'' gif*
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline SK8 Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 06:21:34 AM »
Easy for me to say, but maybe time to retire from international football. Gets no praise from the national fans and would prolong his club career where he is rightly idolised.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Up
« previous next »
 