This guy makes the difference, what a captain, Not many people are born with this desire or passion to be this way regardless of everything thrown in their way. He was kind of a slow bloomer for us but I'd wan't him on the pitch every game. We need him at half time too, I bet he gets his message across? Is there stats on that, us losing, him being a starter and us winning or drawing. I wonder. I tell you what as well, some of the passes he makes now or over the top crosses etc, world class. Thanks for sticking with us Jordan, we were cruel to you, I was too in the past.