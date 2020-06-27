Rival fans may underrate Hendo because he isn't a "flash" player - in their eyes.

If they're being a bit generous, they may just about stretch to saying, "he's only a good player because he's playing in a Klopp team."



Simple response to that is: he was a very decent player in our earlier teams under Rodgers.

And, he's not too shabby for England either.



The bottom line is people tend to make up their mind very early and stick their blindfolds on.



No one can argue that Jordan doesn't have the following in his locker:

1. The ability to lead on and off the pitch (what makes it even more impressive is that he doesn't come across as a born leader, more so someone who has been given the responsibility to lead and has grown into the role because he sees it as his duty and calling)

2. Natural humility and humbleness

3. A first-rate engine

4. Bags of technical ability

5. An eye and the ability to pick an incisive short/medium/long range pass

6. The ability to read the game

7. The willingness to do whatever his manager asks of him

8. The ability to pop up anywhere on the pitch to link play together and keep the pressure on

9. He has also got a pretty decent eye for goal on him (check out his goals)



In short, he's pretty much got it all. Maybe he's not a renowned tackler of the ball, but his pressing takes care of the opposition most times.



What he doesn't have is a fancy South American name.

If he had all of the above and was name something like Jairzinho Horaciones, I'm sure he'd be more widely lauded by the blinkered blurts of the world.



