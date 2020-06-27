« previous next »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 26, 2020, 10:19:22 AM
Chris Wilder gave a fantastic interview earlier this season where he spoke about our desire, our work ethic, and our humility, and Jordan epitomises those 3 qualities in every way.  I'll forever remember Jordan for that amazing photo/ video after the end of the Barcelona game at Anfield where he was just completely collapsed having given absolutely everything that he had for this club.  But that moment was even more apt because he was in the background in those pictures.  Others will grab the attention and the praise, but Jordan is always there in the background being the heart and soul of the team.



Good post this. Jordan's story is fantastic.
I think it all changed at Southampton away last season. He moved his game to the next level that evening and hasn't looked back since.


Quote from: Desert Red Fox on June 26, 2020, 03:58:51 AM
He's our captain, and he's a Champion of England, a Champion of Europe and a Champion of the World.

Fucking legend.

This. What a captain and top man to boot.
Liverpool&#39;s disappointments of the decade - Sports News

He was once a member of this squad... Now he's World, European and English champion. What a journey he's been on.
So, it's 1cm extra hight per trophy for our skipper. I would have liked that. Then again, my work rate, ethics and humility compared to Jordan's efforts at the same space of time might have stifeld that extra growth   :-[

Here's hoping, captain reaches at least 1,90cm before hanging his boots  8)
Im not going to sit here and say that I never doubted this lad through the years but I can say for 100% certainty I have never been happier to be proved wrong. Proud of you Hendo!
"have" dammit. "have". :lmao
No one deserves this more than Jordan 👍
Quote from: Samie on June 27, 2020, 02:55:51 PM


Love him, but this is an extremely awkward looking picture
Quote from: IanZG on June 27, 2020, 08:49:27 PM
Love him, but this is an extremely awkward looking picture

It's a mock-up of the picture post CL win last year.
The man is a true leader.  He is not our best player but you only need to look at the way the rest of the boys react to him.

He was way off the finished article when he came here but he has grown, under Stevies tutorship remember, to love this club and to take on the challenge to make this great club great again. Well, he certainly has achieved that!

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool Legend.
Talking to a Manc today, decent enough guy, gave me his congratulations, but then went on to tell me that we need to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere. The blindspot people have for him is unreal
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 26, 2020, 10:19:22 AM
Chris Wilder gave a fantastic interview earlier this season where he spoke about our desire, our work ethic, and our humility, and Jordan epitomises those 3 qualities in every way.  I'll forever remember Jordan for that amazing photo/ video after the end of the Barcelona game at Anfield where he was just completely collapsed having given absolutely everything that he had for this club.  But that moment was even more apt because he was in the background in those pictures.  Others will grab the attention and the praise, but Jordan is always there in the background being the heart and soul of the team.



He took an almighty whack on the knee in the first half which brought a hushed silence round Anfield. When the camera panned to Klopp it was one of those wry grins as if this was finally the injury too far.

Story goes that he spent the 15 minutes at half time on the exercise bike so that his knee didnt seize up and then went out and left every last drop on the pitch. That picture sums him up. Fucking legend
You have your fill Henderson, now please pass the armband to TAA.

Just kidding. For a while I did doubt if Henderson would ever come good when Kenny bought him from Sunderland at a hefty price at that time. It wasnt until Rogers 2012/20113 that I was totally convinced this guy bleed red and was totally committed. Now he has truly etched himself into a Liverpool legend
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 27, 2020, 11:25:23 PM
Talking to a Manc today, decent enough guy, gave me his congratulations, but then went on to tell me that we need to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere. The blindspot people have for him is unreal
I've seen them on the caf, when dissecting our team, still saying it'll be the midfield that let's us down.

They are so stuck in their ways about the game no wonder they can't compete.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:06:58 PM
I've seen them on the caf, when dissecting our team, still saying it'll be the midfield that let's us down.

They are so stuck in their ways about the game no wonder they can't compete.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
I feel like there's a lot of rival fans who still think he's 2011 Hendo. I mean if I was a manc I'd also still be stuck in 2011 but come on! :D
I do enjoy when mancs tell us what players we should sell to improve our team. Like when Ferguson told us to sell Suarez. They always have our best interests at heart.

If they keep going on about Jordan, then he must be doing something right. It must be killing them.
He's destined to be underappreciated by supporters of other clubs because they're all so entrenched in their bias. To them, appointing Jordan Henderson as our captain was proof of our mediocrity in the first place, watching him lift four trophies in the span of just over a year will kill them because it's irrefutable proof that we were right all along and they were wrong.

He's one of our greatest ever captains, he's led us to winning the two trophies that United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the rest want most. He's still making fools of every idiot that is too blinded by tribalism to recognise and admit that Jordan Henderson proved them wrong. Hopefully he'll carry on proving them wrong, we'll carry on winning trophies and his critics will carry on embarrassing themselves.
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 01:18:35 PM
I feel like there's a lot of rival fans who still think he's 2011 Hendo. I mean if I was a manc I'd also still be stuck in 2011 but come on! :D
Things change, the game develops and what used to be considered a brilliant midfield now doesn't fit in the modern game. 

Or at least in Jurgen's game.

I'm glad nobody seems to understand why we've done so well.  That they can't see what our metronome or fulcrum players bring to the pitch.  Or how we make our "nothing" players look world class.

Whilst they flounder around trying to work it out or overlook their significance the more distance we put between us and them.

Some United fans think Fernandes, Pogba and McTominay are the best midfield three in world football. What the fuck do they know?! :D
Lets not pretend its just opposition fans. Until pretty recently he was still getting plenty of stick on here.
Still cant believe Southgate made the mouth breather England captain over our guy, the most successful current captain going.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 02:05:09 PM
Still cant believe Southgate made the mouth breather England captain over our guy, the most successful current captain going.

England all about the south init.

Remember when Scott Parker was picked over Gerrard  :D :D
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:08:31 PM
England all about the south init.

Remember when Scott Parker was picked over Gerrard  :D :D

It was based on a popularity contest at the time. Not on who can actually lead. Youre right, the southern based press had a big hand in that
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:08:31 PM
England all about the south init.

Remember when Scott Parker was picked over Gerrard  :D :D

Remember when Scott Parker was named footballer of the year from a relegated team?
I wonder if he will keep his trophy lift routine?
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 27, 2020, 11:25:23 PM
Talking to a Manc today, decent enough guy, gave me his congratulations, but then went on to tell me that we need to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere. The blindspot people have for him is unreal

I had almost the same conversation in February. Old school Manc my missus knows from going the game was very complimentary but then says "you need to get rid of Henderson" :butt.

If Hendo didn't get that red v City in 2014, we'd have won the league back then.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:21:28 PM
Remember when Scott Parker was named footballer of the year from a relegated team?
A brave call that
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:30 PM
I had almost the same conversation in February. Old school Manc my missus knows from going the game was very complimentary but then says "you need to get rid of Henderson" :butt.

If Hendo didn't get that red v City in 2014, we'd have won the league back then.
I can only put it down to people not actually seeing what he brings to the game, and being hidebound in their ideas of what a midfield has to do. Or in the case of Mancs maybe they are embarrassed that their Dark Overlord failed to see the talent in the lad and wrote him off, and so continue to diss Hendo on his behalf.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:15:45 PM
I can only put it down to people not actually seeing what he brings to the game, and being hidebound in their ideas of what a midfield has to do. Or in the case of Mancs maybe they are embarrassed that their Dark Overlord failed to see the talent in the lad and wrote him off, and so continue to diss Hendo on his behalf.

Clearly. I think everyone is blinded by the top class qualities we have. Alisson, VVD, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane,... those could be the spine of any side. And then we add Robertson and TAA. It's easy to see why Henderson is not seen as this natural key player. What everyone misses is the incredible journey he's made and what kind of character he needed for that. He was about to get sold to Fulham and he has managed to go from there to winning big titles as captain. That doesn't happen by accident.
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 02:40:57 PM
I wonder if he will keep his trophy lift routine?

Very likely to I think - also think we'll be seeing it on a couple more occasions at least over the next 3 or 4 years
Great tweet I saw relating to Jordon's Champions 20 twitter, back of his jersey said "Tremenderson" ;D

EDIT: found it!

Rival fans may underrate Hendo because he isn't a "flash" player - in their eyes.
If they're being a bit generous, they may just about stretch to saying, "he's only a good player because he's playing in a Klopp team."

Simple response to that is: he was a very decent player in our earlier teams under Rodgers.
And, he's not too shabby for England either.

The bottom line is people tend to make up their mind very early and stick their blindfolds on.

No one can argue that Jordan doesn't have the following in his locker:
1. The ability to lead on and off the pitch (what makes it even more impressive is that he doesn't come across as a born leader, more so someone who has been given the responsibility to lead and has grown into the role because he sees it as his duty and calling)
2. Natural humility and humbleness
3. A first-rate engine
4. Bags of technical ability
5. An eye and the ability to pick an incisive short/medium/long range pass
6. The ability to read the game
7. The willingness to do whatever his manager asks of him
8. The ability to pop up anywhere on the pitch to link play together and keep the pressure on
9. He has also got a pretty decent eye for goal on him (check out his goals)

In short, he's pretty much got it all. Maybe he's not a renowned tackler of the ball, but his pressing takes care of the opposition most times.

What he doesn't have is a fancy South American name.
If he had all of the above and was name something like Jairzinho Horaciones, I'm sure he'd be more widely lauded by the blinkered blurts of the world.

Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:09:54 AM
Rival fans may underrate Hendo because he isn't a "flash" player - in their eyes.
If they're being a bit generous, they may just about stretch to saying, "he's only a good player because he's playing in a Klopp team."

Simple response to that is: he was a very decent player in our earlier teams under Rodgers.
And, he's not too shabby for England either.

The bottom line is people tend to make up their mind very early and stick their blindfolds on.

No one can argue that Jordan doesn't have the following in his locker:
1. The ability to lead on and off the pitch (what makes it even more impressive is that he doesn't come across as a born leader, more so someone who has been given the responsibility to lead and has grown into the role because he sees it as his duty and calling)
2. Natural humility and humbleness
3. A first-rate engine
4. Bags of technical ability
5. An eye and the ability to pick an incisive short/medium/long range pass
6. The ability to read the game
7. The willingness to do whatever his manager asks of him
8. The ability to pop up anywhere on the pitch to link play together and keep the pressure on
9. He has also got a pretty decent eye for goal on him (check out his goals)

In short, he's pretty much got it all. Maybe he's not a renowned tackler of the ball, but his pressing takes care of the opposition most times.

What he doesn't have is a fancy South American name.
If he had all of the above and was name something like Jairzinho Horaciones, I'm sure he'd be more widely lauded by the blinkered blurts of the world.



Nice post. The bit in bold is very true. But I truly wouldn't have it any other way.

As an American, one of my favorite things about the club (and the city too) is the reputation of ignoring what everyone else thinks or says, married to the determination to do things in our own way. It has lead to this current success and underpinned many of the past triumphs. I feel that Jordan really embodies this as well.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:09:54 AM

What he doesn't have is a fancy South American name.
If he had all of the above and was name something like Jairzinho Horaciones, I'm sure he'd be more widely lauded by the blinkered blurts of the world.

Our Bitter chums have regularly referred to him as "Horrendouson".

Witty, hey?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:39:38 PM
Our Bitter chums have regularly referred to him as "Horrendouson".

Witty, hey?
Yeah I started hearing this "Horrendous-son" insult a few years back.
I think I first heard it coming from Man Utd fans when they used to argue that - at that time - Cleverly (yes, Cleverly!) was the better midfielder!
It was a stupid claim then. And I don't need to comment how ridiculous it it is now.
I don't follow ex-Utd players with any interest, but where is Cleverley now????? I dunno. Honest question! I'm assuming he's playing in the Championship or something.

Here's a good question..
Apart from are Jordan, are there any other players who've also followed a similar career trajectory?
i.e. from promising young footballer to very successful captain/influential player - whilst being slagged off by rival fans.
