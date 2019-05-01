He's destined to be underappreciated by supporters of other clubs because they're all so entrenched in their bias. To them, appointing Jordan Henderson as our captain was proof of our mediocrity in the first place, watching him lift four trophies in the span of just over a year will kill them because it's irrefutable proof that we were right all along and they were wrong.



He's one of our greatest ever captains, he's led us to winning the two trophies that United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the rest want most. He's still making fools of every idiot that is too blinded by tribalism to recognise and admit that Jordan Henderson proved them wrong. Hopefully he'll carry on proving them wrong, we'll carry on winning trophies and his critics will carry on embarrassing themselves.