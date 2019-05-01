« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 658004 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 12:00:27 AM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 26, 2020, 10:19:22 AM
Chris Wilder gave a fantastic interview earlier this season where he spoke about our desire, our work ethic, and our humility, and Jordan epitomises those 3 qualities in every way.  I'll forever remember Jordan for that amazing photo/ video after the end of the Barcelona game at Anfield where he was just completely collapsed having given absolutely everything that he had for this club.  But that moment was even more apt because he was in the background in those pictures.  Others will grab the attention and the praise, but Jordan is always there in the background being the heart and soul of the team.



Good post this. Jordan's story is fantastic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 AM »
I think it all changed at Southampton away last season. He moved his game to the next level that evening and hasn't looked back since.


Logged

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8602 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 AM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on June 26, 2020, 03:58:51 AM
He's our captain, and he's a Champion of England, a Champion of Europe and a Champion of the World.

Fucking legend.

This. What a captain and top man to boot.
Logged
JFT96

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • All is well
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8603 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 PM »
Liverpool&#39;s disappointments of the decade - Sports News

He was once a member of this squad... Now he's World, European and English champion. What a journey he's been on.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8604 on: Yesterday at 01:01:26 PM »


So, it's 1cm extra hight per trophy for our skipper. I would have liked that. Then again, my work rate, ethics and humility compared to Jordan's efforts at the same space of time might have stifeld that extra growth   :-[

Here's hoping, captain reaches at least 1,90cm before hanging his boots  8)
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8605 on: Yesterday at 01:02:00 PM »
Im not going to sit here and say that I never doubted this lad through the years but I can say for 100% certainty I have never been happier to be proved wrong. Proud of you Hendo!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,710
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8606 on: Yesterday at 02:55:51 PM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,710
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8607 on: Yesterday at 03:10:14 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8608 on: Yesterday at 03:38:35 PM »
"have" dammit. "have". :lmao
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8609 on: Yesterday at 07:21:43 PM »
No one deserves this more than Jordan 👍
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8610 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:55:51 PM


Love him, but this is an extremely awkward looking picture
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8611 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Yesterday at 08:49:27 PM
Love him, but this is an extremely awkward looking picture

It's a mock-up of the picture post CL win last year.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8612 on: Yesterday at 11:19:04 PM »
The man is a true leader.  He is not our best player but you only need to look at the way the rest of the boys react to him.

He was way off the finished article when he came here but he has grown, under Stevies tutorship remember, to love this club and to take on the challenge to make this great club great again. Well, he certainly has achieved that!

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool Legend.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8613 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 PM »
Talking to a Manc today, decent enough guy, gave me his congratulations, but then went on to tell me that we need to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere. The blindspot people have for him is unreal
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8614 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 26, 2020, 10:19:22 AM
Chris Wilder gave a fantastic interview earlier this season where he spoke about our desire, our work ethic, and our humility, and Jordan epitomises those 3 qualities in every way.  I'll forever remember Jordan for that amazing photo/ video after the end of the Barcelona game at Anfield where he was just completely collapsed having given absolutely everything that he had for this club.  But that moment was even more apt because he was in the background in those pictures.  Others will grab the attention and the praise, but Jordan is always there in the background being the heart and soul of the team.



He took an almighty whack on the knee in the first half which brought a hushed silence round Anfield. When the camera panned to Klopp it was one of those wry grins as if this was finally the injury too far.

Story goes that he spent the 15 minutes at half time on the exercise bike so that his knee didnt seize up and then went out and left every last drop on the pitch. That picture sums him up. Fucking legend
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8615 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 PM »
You have your fill Henderson, now please pass the armband to TAA.

Just kidding. For a while I did doubt if Henderson would ever come good when Kenny bought him from Sunderland at a hefty price at that time. It wasnt until Rogers 2012/20113 that I was totally convinced this guy bleed red and was totally committed. Now he has truly etched himself into a Liverpool legend
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 01:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:25:23 PM
Talking to a Manc today, decent enough guy, gave me his congratulations, but then went on to tell me that we need to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere. The blindspot people have for him is unreal
I've seen them on the caf, when dissecting our team, still saying it'll be the midfield that let's us down.

They are so stuck in their ways about the game no wonder they can't compete.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • All is well
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 01:18:35 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:06:58 PM
I've seen them on the caf, when dissecting our team, still saying it'll be the midfield that let's us down.

They are so stuck in their ways about the game no wonder they can't compete.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
I feel like there's a lot of rival fans who still think he's 2011 Hendo. I mean if I was a manc I'd also still be stuck in 2011 but come on! :D
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 01:20:44 PM »
I do enjoy when mancs tell us what players we should sell to improve our team. Like when Ferguson told us to sell Suarez. They always have our best interests at heart.

If they keep going on about Jordan, then he must be doing something right. It must be killing them.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 01:35:02 PM »
He's destined to be underappreciated by supporters of other clubs because they're all so entrenched in their bias. To them, appointing Jordan Henderson as our captain was proof of our mediocrity in the first place, watching him lift four trophies in the span of just over a year will kill them because it's irrefutable proof that we were right all along and they were wrong.

He's one of our greatest ever captains, he's led us to winning the two trophies that United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the rest want most. He's still making fools of every idiot that is too blinded by tribalism to recognise and admit that Jordan Henderson proved them wrong. Hopefully he'll carry on proving them wrong, we'll carry on winning trophies and his critics will carry on embarrassing themselves.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 01:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 01:18:35 PM
I feel like there's a lot of rival fans who still think he's 2011 Hendo. I mean if I was a manc I'd also still be stuck in 2011 but come on! :D
Things change, the game develops and what used to be considered a brilliant midfield now doesn't fit in the modern game. 

Or at least in Jurgen's game.

I'm glad nobody seems to understand why we've done so well.  That they can't see what our metronome or fulcrum players bring to the pitch.  Or how we make our "nothing" players look world class.

Whilst they flounder around trying to work it out or overlook their significance the more distance we put between us and them.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 01:37:48 PM »
Some United fans think Fernandes, Pogba and McTominay are the best midfield three in world football. What the fuck do they know?! :D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,322
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 01:43:14 PM »
Lets not pretend its just opposition fans. Until pretty recently he was still getting plenty of stick on here.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,914
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 01:48:26 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 