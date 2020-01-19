« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 562093 times)

Offline Bread

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7760 on: January 19, 2020, 11:23:34 PM »
Wouldn't mind seeing him have a pop from distance more often you know. I absolutely backed him to score with that effort; even with his left foot. Man knows how to strike a football.

Will never forget his 30 yard curler at Stamford Bridge with Courtois getting nowhere near it.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7761 on: January 19, 2020, 11:58:51 PM »
He's more willing to turn on the ball now and the difference is huge.
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 AM »
He's having a phenomenonal season. He has been faultless since Fabinho has been out. Great leader.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 12:40:09 AM »
he deserves all the plaudits he can get.

Funnily enough, I remember a former UK ambassador to my country, a West Ham supporter, who was 100% critical of Henderson on social media - always had a sly dig at him when your national team played.

He ain't said a thing about Hendo for quite a while ;)
Offline PIPA23

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 AM »
he was incredible... again and again.
Offline rushyman

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 01:21:19 AM »
I was just looking at an old game. Our first win at the Emirates in 2011

He was there battling scrapping, putting out fires. Forward a decade to today. Mo scores second and he collapsed with the effort hed put in.  Shouldve had league title already. Twice

The lads now a club legend
Offline JackWard33

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 01:49:38 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 19, 2020, 11:58:51 PM
He's more willing to turn on the ball now and the difference is huge.

Hes the exact same player he was when back when you loathed him
Same strengths ... same weaknesses ..... Mostly strengths - just the narrative has changed
Offline Frizzo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 19, 2020, 11:58:51 PM
He's more willing to turn on the ball now and the difference is huge.

He's always been a great player. He's definitely improved, but the idea that his improvement is all down to one thing about his game that you noticed that somehow all of his professional managers and coaches overlooked for 10 years is pretty humorous.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 AM »
Quote from: Bread on January 19, 2020, 11:23:34 PM
Wouldn't mind seeing him have a pop from distance more often you know. I absolutely backed him to score with that effort; even with his left foot. Man knows how to strike a football.

Will never forget his 30 yard curler at Stamford Bridge with Courtois getting nowhere near it.

Or his curler against city at Anfield. He rarely scores but when he does they're usually worldies or scrappy ugly goals and I absolutely love it.

When he and Gini score you can see how much it means to them they go mental.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 03:50:08 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:49:38 AM
Hes the exact same player he was when back when you loathed him
Same strengths ... same weaknesses ..... Mostly strengths - just the narrative has changed

His performances have been much better since about March 2019 and he is more willing to play through a press lately than he was for a long time. Are you saying he hasn't improved at all for years or hasn't changed his game one bit? And don't put words into my mouth about "loathing" him. I never did. I found his play on the ball frustrating as he routinely played the pass back to where it came from when under the slightest pressure.
Offline Frizzo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 03:50:08 AM
His performances have been much better since about March 2019 and he is more willing to play through a press lately than he was for a long time. Are you saying he hasn't improved at all for years or hasn't changed his game one bit? And don't put words into my mouth about "loathing" him. I never did. I found his play on the ball frustrating as he routinely played the pass back to where it came from when under the slightest pressure.

It's as much nonsense now as it was when you used to say it. There were as many endless stats and evidence to disprove the "sideways passing" misnomer years back as there are now.

If you read opposition fans opinions they're still peddling it. It's like bullshit propaganda. You fell for it, you can't admit to yourself you fell for it.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 04:03:36 AM »
Quote from: Frizzo on Yesterday at 03:54:10 AM
It's as much nonsense now as it was when you used to say it. There were as many endless stats and evidence to disprove the "sideways passing" misnomer years back as there are now.

If you read opposition fans opinions they're still peddling it. It's like bullshit propaganda. You fell for it, you can't admit to yourself you fell for it.

Endless stats? Please share them then. "Sideways passing" or not, Henderson's press resistance isn't the best. That's what I think he has improved on recently.
Offline Frizzo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 04:12:01 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 04:03:36 AM
Endless stats? Please share them then. "Sideways passing" or not, Henderson's press resistance isn't the best. That's what I think he has improved on recently.

They were shared ad nauseum. Go back through the thread if you must. He had a higher or equal % of forward passes to the other elite 6s (Kante et al) back in his first spell there. Plus a higher completion percentage and long pass rate.

I don't have the time, nor the inclination to trawl back through and find them, as I don't care whether you accept you were wrong about him or not.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 06:44:39 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:49:38 AM
Hes the exact same player he was when back when you loathed him
Same strengths ... same weaknesses ..... Mostly strengths - just the narrative has changed

Yep.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 06:48:16 AM »
My MOTM
Offline fridge

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7775 on: Yesterday at 07:03:45 AM »
Don't know if somebody has already mentioned it but thank God he knocked Fulham back when Rodgers tried to get rid of him. Hendo PLUS cash for Dempsey   :-\
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7776 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 AM »
He's our captain - end of.

You don't earn that through being shit  :wave

Love the guy - in a none gay way, of course.



Offline Dan6times

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7777 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 AM »
If he continues this form until the end of the season and tops it with lifting the premier league  and the Fa cup or dare i say it Big Ears he will win player of the year and will be favorite for the ballon do'r
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7778 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 AM »
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 08:40:16 AM
If he continues this form until the end of the season and tops it with lifting the premier league  and the Fa cup or dare i say it Big Ears he will win player of the year and will be favorite for the ballon do'r

He wont.

But he should certainly be in the running for PFA Player of the Year.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7779 on: Yesterday at 08:47:43 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:41:47 AM
He wont.

But he should certainly be in the running for PFA Player of the Year.

If running is one of the requirement for the award he should win hands down. He never stops.
Offline Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7780 on: Yesterday at 08:55:03 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:41:47 AM
He wont.

But he should certainly be in the running for PFA Player of the Year.

Has to be Hendo or Van Dijk.

Ballon D'or usually goes based on CL (Van Dijk just missed out to Messi)
Offline Nick110581

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7781 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 AM »
He is playing like a man possessed.

Wonder if he moves forward when Fab comes in?
Offline Magix

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7782 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 AM »
I think Henderson's press resistance is helped by better teammates and a much more polished system around him - in short, he's even better amongst the best.
Offline Abin465

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7783 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 AM »
Absolutely loved the run he put in on a counter towards the end. Outpaced the Manu player over a 40 yards and then collapsed after making the pass. Brilliant effort.

Felt our midfield bossed theirs like champions
Offline DanA

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7784 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:49:38 AM
Hes the exact same player he was when back when you loathed him
Same strengths ... same weaknesses ..... Mostly strengths - just the narrative has changed

He had a spell where the foot injury held him back but I agree it's the exact same player just playing better now that we have the right players around him and a style of football that suits him.
Offline Bobbyf9kungfu

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7785 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 AM »
Hes definitely improved over the past 18 months or so and anyone saying different has the blinkers on. Ever since lifting the cl he has gained a swagger/arrogance about himself which says Im the boss on this pitch and his game has been the better for it.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7786 on: Yesterday at 10:55:20 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 03:50:08 AM
His performances have been much better since about March 2019 and he is more willing to play through a press lately than he was for a long time. Are you saying he hasn't improved at all for years or hasn't changed his game one bit? And don't put words into my mouth about "loathing" him. I never did. I found his play on the ball frustrating as he routinely played the pass back to where it came from when under the slightest pressure.

you get much more cred on here if you say "sure he's always been playing like this, exactly the same, just you refused to see it....." etc

for me has become braver in wanting to receive the ball under pressure/in tighter spaces and looks more comfortable in possession - i think this coincides with Fabinho coming into the team and maybe inspiring Henderson to improve in this area
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7787 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 10:55:20 AM
you get much more cred on here if you say "sure he's always been playing like this, exactly the same, just you refused to see it....." etc

for me has become braver in wanting to receive the ball under pressure/in tighter spaces and looks more comfortable in possession - i think this coincides with Fabinho coming into the team and maybe inspiring Henderson to improve in this area

It doesnt really matter. Hes playing really well and representing the club as captain superbly.

Those who were the most critical in the past will do mental gymnastics to convince themselves they were in the right. The manager has constantly valued him massively and constantly expressed how odd it is that people, especially our own fans, dont (or havent) see the same.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7788 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 AM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 10:55:20 AM
you get much more cred on here if you say "sure he's always been playing like this, exactly the same, just you refused to see it....." etc

for me has become braver in wanting to receive the ball under pressure/in tighter spaces and looks more comfortable in possession - i think this coincides with Fabinho coming into the team and maybe inspiring Henderson to improve in this area

Exactly! The suggestion that a player has improved under a world-class manager has become akin to blasphemy.
Offline Jookie

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7789 on: Yesterday at 12:13:33 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM
It doesnt really matter. Hes playing really well and representing the club as captain superbly.

Those who were the most critical in the past will do mental gymnastics to convince themselves they were in the right. The manager has constantly valued him massively and constantly expressed how odd it is that people, especially our own fans, dont (or havent) see the same.

He's definitely improved over the last 18 months. Think the run in to last season and how he's grown in stature and confidence since the CL win has helped.

His improvement hasn't been massive though. He hasn't gone from a player not good enough for our squad or starting line up to someone who now is.

For me, he's gone from a very good player worthy of being an important member of our squad to arguably one of the best midfielders in the league this season. Struggling to think of anyone who has dominated the midfield as much as him in the last 2 months. De Bruyne is a very good player who kills teams with moments of brilliant creativity. However, Henderson has be incessant the last few months. His desire to impose himself on a game and bend an opposition to his will has been frightening. He's been stunning in midfield at a time when many were genuinely (and rightfully) concerned that we could come unstuck during Fabinho's extended absence over the busy December and January period.

Not sure he's Player of the Year material currently but if he continues this run of form for another month or 2 he'd have to be in the running. He's been in our Top 5 players easily so far this season. Not sure anyone would disagree with this.
Offline tubby

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7790 on: Yesterday at 12:42:06 PM »
He's developed an arrogance and authority to his game over the past year or so, that's the only real difference for me.
Offline Vinay

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7791 on: Yesterday at 01:36:14 PM »
If he becomes england Captain this summer, I will support England at the Euro20.
Offline tornado

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7792 on: Yesterday at 04:16:29 PM »
Anybody has distance/sprints stats, etc on Hendo to see how it compares to the average liverpool team and league in general? On a per 90 basis and also overall (dont think he has missed many this year).
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7793 on: Yesterday at 05:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 01:36:14 PM
If he becomes england Captain this summer, I will support England at the Euro20.

haha I said the same to my mate. I'm not arsed otherwise lol
Offline Red Eyed

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7794 on: Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM »
Imagine stripping him of the captaincy and giving it to Harry Kane, shambles.
Offline 12C

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7795 on: Yesterday at 06:19:55 PM »
Early in the first half, United seeing a bit of the ball, Robbo not at his best and gave it away a couple of times.
Our Captain decides to take the game by the scruff. He roars across the middle of the park like a lion chasing and harrying the antelopes of United until he wins the ball totally putting the wind up their midfield, he then spent 5 minutes on Robbos wing letting him get his shit together whilst he played as a winger.
Pure Souness that.
Our captain, our leader.
Write his name with pride.
Offline rebel23

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7796 on: Yesterday at 07:55:32 PM »
Offline Legs

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7797 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM »
I think he is putting himself into a very strong position for player of the year.

I felt a month or so Mane..Vardy..KDB were in the mix but the performances he has put in over the last six weeks have been incredible and I make him favourite at this minute in time.

Fantastic player and he can cover some miles to say he runs in a funny way  :)
Offline Supersuarez7

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7798 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 PM »
I think Klopp has brought out the best in Hendo as he has done with the entire squad. I remember when we brought him in and he was being touted as the next Gerrard maybe that was a lot to live up to and he got played out of position a lot under Rodgers, I think he lost his confidence also which seems to have been put back under Klopp and we're now seeing his peak and also his leadership qualities to the point he is just playing his natural game and isn't trying to live up to hype or expectations, rather he's enjoying his football these last couple of years and showing what most of us knew he had to offer.
Online Silverbird

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7799 on: Today at 02:55:20 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:41:47 AM
He wont.

But he should certainly be in the running for PFA Player of the Year.

I dont mind who wins as long as hes a Liverpool player. Hows the voting done? Given the number of Liverpool players in the running, high chance they will take votes from each other whereas the only obvious non Liverpool player in the running would be KDB.
