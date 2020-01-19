It doesnt really matter. Hes playing really well and representing the club as captain superbly.



Those who were the most critical in the past will do mental gymnastics to convince themselves they were in the right. The manager has constantly valued him massively and constantly expressed how odd it is that people, especially our own fans, dont (or havent) see the same.



He's definitely improved over the last 18 months. Think the run in to last season and how he's grown in stature and confidence since the CL win has helped.His improvement hasn't been massive though. He hasn't gone from a player not good enough for our squad or starting line up to someone who now is.For me, he's gone from a very good player worthy of being an important member of our squad to arguably one of the best midfielders in the league this season. Struggling to think of anyone who has dominated the midfield as much as him in the last 2 months. De Bruyne is a very good player who kills teams with moments of brilliant creativity. However, Henderson has be incessant the last few months. His desire to impose himself on a game and bend an opposition to his will has been frightening. He's been stunning in midfield at a time when many were genuinely (and rightfully) concerned that we could come unstuck during Fabinho's extended absence over the busy December and January period.Not sure he's Player of the Year material currently but if he continues this run of form for another month or 2 he'd have to be in the running. He's been in our Top 5 players easily so far this season. Not sure anyone would disagree with this.