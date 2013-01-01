« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 543686 times)

Offline Riquende

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 12:35:35 AM »
Quote from: DanA on Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM
He cant dazzle like Messi, he wont look as smooth on the ball as David Silva, but he does the work of two midfielders and oozes leadership. 

If you were trying to fill any given spot in any given midfield we've got other players that have, on paper, got the attributes that are more suited to it than Henderson. But yet somehow he just warrants a place in the XI, every time. He's become the epitome of 'just run about a bit', but where the place you run to is always the place you exactly need to be, either to receive or cut out a pass.
Offline Red Eyed

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 12:59:44 AM »
Back around 11/12 my friends would take the piss for me being a Liverpool fan and for the awful signings we made around that time, I'd end up admitting that Downing, Carroll and Adam were mistakes but Henderson is a good player, to which I was laughed at. And it wasn't just them that thought this, I remember England fans saying they'd already lost when Henderson was named as starting, the narrative simply was that he was shit, even Brendan Rodgers tried to flog him off for Clint Dempsey. I had doubts about him being captain and didn't think he'd still start when Ox and Keita came in, and he's gone and proved me wrong as well, because that's just what Jordan does, he proves doubters wrong, and also runs a lot and does tippy tappy trophy lifts. Top lad.
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 01:05:15 AM »
Just having a winding down pint after the game, he was fucking phenomenal tonight
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 01:27:45 AM »
Hendo's touch map.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 01:35:07 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:27:45 AM
Hendo's touch map.



Looks like he's allergic to penalty boxes.  ;)
Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 01:58:24 AM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 10:51:04 PM
Kloppo on Hendo (and Gini):

"He is exceptional, yes he is outstanding. Gini and Hendo, having to play that number of games there, it's absolutely incredible. If anybody who is with us doesn't see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I can't help you."
Is fucking right.

Let this be an end to the matter
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 02:00:43 AM »
Quickly becoming one of my favourite ever Liverpool players.
Offline jckliew

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 03:03:32 AM »
Imperious!
Offline S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin?

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 03:28:57 AM »
Flawless performance.
Offline Frizzo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 04:30:25 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM
You'd have thought right :) ... but everyones on a hair trigger to turn something into binary criticism and a shit throwing fight

To be fair, that's how I interpreted your comments, but then you came out with "he produced almost nothing on the ball as an 8 for the first period of the season and gave the ball away far too often." which goes beyond him being a relative weak link and into outright criticism - with a dash of a mild misunderstanding of his role there, as others have pointed out.

Klopp said it best, he's a ridiculously important, outstanding footballer, and anyone that doesn't get that by now can't really be helped.

Yes he's been better in the last month but he was far from poor in the early season.
Offline Frizzo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 04:31:22 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 01:58:24 AM
Is fucking right.

Let this be an end to the matter

I doubt it will be, but it's nice to have the best manager in the world state how good he is in no uncertain terms.
Offline DanA

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 07:20:23 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:01:40 PM
"relative weak link" is all he said - surely you see that that person isn't saying he was an actual weak link? Especially when in the same post he gives huge praise for his performances and refers to him as one of our best performers recently (a relative strong link, I guess that means).

Given the way we're playing this season, I would have thought we all accept that a "relative weak link" is still playing pretty well overall.

For what its worth I dont think Henderson is a relative weak link. I think thats been Firmino, CB before Gomez found form, and the other midfielders not named Fabinho or Wijnaldum. I think Henderson has been our 5th best player behind VVD,  Mane, and the two fullbacks.
Offline elbow

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 07:38:13 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:27:45 AM
Hendo's touch map.



Even those dots run funny.

Absolutely superb game. Im loving that ball hes doing at the moment. The one in the CWC and the one Mo nearly scored from tonight. Brilliant.
Online elpistolero7

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 08:11:30 AM »

Be safe Hendo. Don't injure yourself running up to pick up number 19 and number 7 ok?

With love,

The whiskey drinking, referee bribing **** from castle greyskull.
