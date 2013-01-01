Back around 11/12 my friends would take the piss for me being a Liverpool fan and for the awful signings we made around that time, I'd end up admitting that Downing, Carroll and Adam were mistakes but Henderson is a good player, to which I was laughed at. And it wasn't just them that thought this, I remember England fans saying they'd already lost when Henderson was named as starting, the narrative simply was that he was shit, even Brendan Rodgers tried to flog him off for Clint Dempsey. I had doubts about him being captain and didn't think he'd still start when Ox and Keita came in, and he's gone and proved me wrong as well, because that's just what Jordan does, he proves doubters wrong, and also runs a lot and does tippy tappy trophy lifts. Top lad.