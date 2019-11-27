« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7440
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:02:22 AM
That's harsh as fuck on Gini. Every single player out there for us last night had an absolutely outstanding game.
There was one moment when Leicester had a promising attack developing at the edge of the area and Wijnaldum appeared from nowhere, stole the ball, kept it under prssure, passed it to (I think Gomez) then immediately moved to make himself available for an outball and effected a clearance, all in a matter of seconds, and done with aplomb. As usual Gini's contributions are somewhat overlooked.

All three midfielders played their part effectively
Red Eyed

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7441
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Lofty Ambitions

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7442
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 10:07:48 AM
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Firmino was forced upon him. No wonder he lost his head a bit. What a bunch of useless players he had to deal with  ;D
mickeydocs

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7443
JH has become a tremendous captain and leader in a team of leaders.
His form is tremendous. Hopefully will be fit for the weekend.
ThePoolMan

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7444
Being captain after Gerrard left is a huge burden for any player to bear. But Henderson has done it so well and not only led the team well but he has raised his game until he has become a midfielder who can play the #6 or the #8 role to such a high level that he has slotted in for Fabinho or Wijnaldum seamlessly a nd produced match winning performances. All kudos to him!
Mister men

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7445
As i read this morning "if you think Jordan Henderson isn't a great player then this game isn't for you".

santa tubbytits

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7446
Been playing at a really high level since the back end of last season.
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7447
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:45:43 AM
Your Joking arent you? Be lucky to live past 26 with that gait and the way he runs!

Part of no one's wet dream midfield...
Bobinhood

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7448
Legend

Bigger the game the better he plays and he drives the team on by sheer force of will.
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7449
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 10:38:53 PM
Think you have to see him in person to truly appreciate the sideways passing, incapability of turning, poor captaincy and then youll really feel the urge to have a truly Chelsea-esque wet dream midfield.

I know you are trolling as usual but I think it is still worthwhile replying to your points.

Firstly Henderson is now far more aggressive in his passing. I think it took him a while to adapt to the 6 role and he was far too cautious with his passing. I think the arrival of Fabinho has helped him immensely. He gets to see a natural 6 play day in day out in training and probably more importantly he has done what great characters do, he has met the challenge and improved hugely.

Secondly turning on the ball. Again Henderson has improved in this regard. He used to telegraph his movements receiving the ball best illustrated by Madrid players using him receiving the ball with his back to goal as a trigger to press our right side. He has got much better at dropping his shoulder and turning in to space. Probably as a result of getting used to the role and the training he receives. 

Then let's look at his captaincy. He took over from Gerrard which was always going to be tough for anyone and for me Henderson struggled a bit at first. That was accompanied by learning a new role as well as adapting to the way Klopp wanted us to play. For me Henderson was overly cautious at first in the 6 role and that was reflected in his captaincy. However he has really kicked and grown brilliantly into the role. Probably helped by the number of leaders we now have. It reminds me of the 70's and 80's when we had a team of leaders. I think we now have numerous players who would be worthy captains.

Personally I think Hendo has been on a journey and has become a far better player and leader. As Klopp would say a mentality monster, who has worked so hard to get where he is now.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7450
Thanks for that Al, consider myself told and Ill now become a big Henderson fan as opposed to how I was so shamefully anti him before :)
Magix

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7451
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:49 PM
I know you are trolling as usual but I think it is still worthwhile replying to your points.

Firstly Henderson is now far more aggressive in his passing. I think it took him a while to adapt to the 6 role and he was far too cautious with his passing. I think the arrival of Fabinho has helped him immensely. He gets to see a natural 6 play day in day out in training and probably more importantly he has done what great characters do, he has met the challenge and improved hugely.

Secondly turning on the ball. Again Henderson has improved in this regard. He used to telegraph his movements receiving the ball best illustrated by Madrid players using him receiving the ball with his back to goal as a trigger to press our right side. He has got much better at dropping his shoulder and turning in to space. Probably as a result of getting used to the role and the training he receives. 

Then let's look at his captaincy. He took over from Gerrard which was always going to be tough for anyone and for me Henderson struggled a bit at first. That was accompanied by learning a new role as well as adapting to the way Klopp wanted us to play. For me Henderson was overly cautious at first in the 6 role and that was reflected in his captaincy. However he has really kicked and grown brilliantly into the role. Probably helped by the number of leaders we now have. It reminds me of the 70's and 80's when we had a team of leaders. I think we now have numerous players who would be worthy captains.

Personally I think Hendo has been on a journey and has become a far better player and leader. As Klopp would say a mentality monster, who has worked so hard to get where he is now.

Well said, mate. Agree with every word.
Dubred

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7452
You could imagine Balotelli would get a bloody nose now if he behaved the way he did over that penalty with present day captain Hendo  ;D
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7453
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 12:40:13 PM
Thanks for that Al, consider myself told and Ill now become a big Henderson fan as opposed to how I was so shamefully anti him before :)

Missing the point spectacularly. As usual in player threads things became far too polarised. Views became entrenched and over amplified. There were justifiable criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game. He has worked incredibly hard on his game, grown as a player and for me what has finally topped it off is the belief that winning trophies brings.

That is what players with a great mentality do. For me Henderson is player on a higher level now and has grown as a captain. That wouldn't of happened if he had done what some posters in here did and pretended those weaker areas of his game didn't exist.
groove

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7454
He is certainly a much, much better player than when Klopp first came here. I agree a lot of the old criticisms I had aren't valid anymore. He's much more accomplished in possession, particularly with his back to goal where he really used to struggle. Gone are the days where he would first time lay off to a centre back because he didn't trust his feet enough to get on the half-turn. His pass selection is much better, he goes hiding less often. And he's retained his drive and mentality throughout it all.

I used to be one of his biggest critics, but I feel much less frustration watching him play now. Can't wait to see him lift that trophy, touch wood.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7455
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:03:59 PM
Missing the point spectacularly. As usual in player threads things became far too polarised. Views became entrenched and over amplified. There were justifiable criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game. He has worked incredibly hard on his game, grown as a player and for me what has finally topped it off is the belief that winning trophies brings.

That is what players with a great mentality do. For me Henderson is player on a higher level now and has grown as a captain. That wouldn't of happened if he had done what some posters in here did and pretended those weaker areas of his game didn't exist.

Oh I get your point completely Al. Hes really good now but I was still right to slag him off. The criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated, at no point has he been a weak point of our team or standing out like a sore thumb like some have consistently stated. And there are some (well, one) who still criticises.

Id suggest the main change is the confidence to do what hes always been capable of, and he actually did quite often before anyway. But he was still criticised way over an acceptable amount for someone performing how he was. That hes now reached a higher level which makes it pretty much impossible to slate him, unless youre a loonie, doesnt change the fact that you and others were indeed wrong with your pretty scathing criticism in the past.

Even in these last few posts youve got someone accusing him of hiding in the past, but he doesnt do it anymore. He never did, at all. Hes got a great mentality, not just shown now but in the past in the fact of ridiculous criticism no doubt linked to the raft of flops he came in with. Whether you like to admit it or not, he was inexplicably grouped with the likes of Carroll, Downing and Charlie fucking Adam and had a much, much larger mountain to climb with certain supporters because of it.

But yes youre right and we can all agree, hes boss :)
Magix

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7456
The problem with the criticisms of old was people writing him off completely, the ol' we won't win anything with Henderson in the side complaint. Glad that's finally put to bed.
PHIL.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7457
The difference now is that he's the captain of the Champions of Europe and the Champions of the World.

He's a club legend and he plays and acts like one.

One more step and he'll go down in history as one of Liverpool's greatest captains, in my opinion.

Bring us 19, Jordan.
wampa1

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7458
Nah, won't amount to anything - has an odd gait.
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7459
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 01:43:15 PM
Oh I get your point completely Al. Hes really good now but I was still right to slag him off. The criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated, at no point has he been a weak point of our team or standing out like a sore thumb like some have consistently stated. And there are some (well, one) who still criticises.

Id suggest the main change is the confidence to do what hes always been capable of, and he actually did quite often before anyway. But he was still criticised way over an acceptable amount for someone performing how he was. That hes now reached a higher level which makes it pretty much impossible to slate him, unless youre a loonie, doesnt change the fact that you and others were indeed wrong with your pretty scathing criticism in the past.

Even in these last few posts youve got someone accusing him of hiding in the past, but he doesnt do it anymore. He never did, at all. Hes got a great mentality, not just shown now but in the past in the fact of ridiculous criticism no doubt linked to the raft of flops he came in with. Whether you like to admit it or not, he was inexplicably grouped with the likes of Carroll, Downing and Charlie fucking Adam and had a much, much larger mountain to climb with certain supporters because of it.

But yes youre right and we can all agree, hes boss :)

As I said both sides became entrenched and views were amplified. However I think going from people making criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game and 'slagging him off' is a huge leap. I think probably the single biggest change for Henderson is that the way we play now suits Henderson more.

For me he struggled when we were pressed really high, was uncomfortable when asked to break down packed defences as a deep lying playmaker and found it difficult as a right footed player to receive the ball with his back to goal and then turn almost full circle to find our outlet who was Moreno high on the left.

We have become far more rounded as a team with VVD Matip/Gomez as centre backs there is less reliance on the 6 to take the ball off the centre backs and build play. We have tweaked the formation with Salah in particular giving us an outlet over the top.

Then you have Trent who has come in and taken over a lot of the deep playmaking duties as well as providing an outlet high up the pitch on the right. That change with the outlet being on the right instead of the left makes it much easier for Henderson to play on the half turn and use his excellent passing range to by pass their midfield.

It is what exceptional managers do they accentuate a players positives. As a result Henderson has grown as a player and is much more confident especially in possession. Our midfield now has a better balance as well with Keita and the Ox providing penetration and especially goals from midfield.

Henderson has wonderful qualities and for me they have come to the fore with his weaker areas improving and certain aspects of his game being passed on to other players. He now has a simpler role and isn't being asked too do too much and looks a far better player as a result.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7460
Al honestly, why dont you just make the point you want to make? You dont need to reply to people to do it? If youre honestly suggesting that he hasnt been slagged off by certain posters and supporters then I dont know what to tell you.
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7461
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:52:06 PM
Al honestly, why dont you just make the point you want to make? You dont need to reply to people to do it? If youre honestly suggesting that he hasnt been slagged off by certain posters and supporters then I dont know what to tell you.

Almost all players get criticised though. Probably because the perfect player hasn't been born yet. There are some players though who divide opinion and you end up with widely polarised views on that player. Henderson is one of those for me. For every poster who criticised him harshly there was another poster stating he had no weaknesses.

As is almost always the case the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7462
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:05:15 PM
Almost all players get criticised though. Probably because the perfect player hasn't been born yet. There are some players though who divide opinion and you end up with widely polarised views on that player. Henderson is one of those for me. For every poster who criticised him harshly there was another poster stating he had no weaknesses.

As is almost always the case the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

:D

Why dont you go back and quote literally any.....nope nope, dont do it to yourself!

Yes Al, again we all agree hes boss.
Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7463
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 03:07:22 PM
:D

Why dont you go back and quote literally any.....nope nope, dont do it to yourself!

Yes Al, again we all agree hes boss.

A few posts back you stated that criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated. So in essence we are in agreement. That views on both sides became over amplified. 
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7464
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:12:13 AM
My favourite Liverpool captain since I started watching us mid eighties. Selfless, hard working, professional, leader of men and an iron will to succeed when everyone around tells him he isn't good enough. Reminds me of Bob Paisley who also came from the Sunderland area in that he is just a humble, hard working lad who wants to do the best he can for the fans and the club.

Jordan Henderson, you deserve all the success you have had and all the success that is coming your way.

That connection with Paisley is interesting, and would be a boss idea for a banner. Our captain would surely appreciate it very much.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7465
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:05:15 PM
Almost all players get criticised though. Probably because the perfect player hasn't been born yet. There are some players though who divide opinion and you end up with widely polarised views on that player. Henderson is one of those for me. For every poster who criticised him harshly there was another poster stating he had no weaknesses.

As is almost always the case the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

The truth does often lie in the middle. The problem is Al, you were miles off the middle - indeed one of the furthest off.
