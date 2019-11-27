Think you have to see him in person to truly appreciate the sideways passing, incapability of turning, poor captaincy and then youll really feel the urge to have a truly Chelsea-esque wet dream midfield.



I know you are trolling as usual but I think it is still worthwhile replying to your points.Firstly Henderson is now far more aggressive in his passing. I think it took him a while to adapt to the 6 role and he was far too cautious with his passing. I think the arrival of Fabinho has helped him immensely. He gets to see a natural 6 play day in day out in training and probably more importantly he has done what great characters do, he has met the challenge and improved hugely.Secondly turning on the ball. Again Henderson has improved in this regard. He used to telegraph his movements receiving the ball best illustrated by Madrid players using him receiving the ball with his back to goal as a trigger to press our right side. He has got much better at dropping his shoulder and turning in to space. Probably as a result of getting used to the role and the training he receives.Then let's look at his captaincy. He took over from Gerrard which was always going to be tough for anyone and for me Henderson struggled a bit at first. That was accompanied by learning a new role as well as adapting to the way Klopp wanted us to play. For me Henderson was overly cautious at first in the 6 role and that was reflected in his captaincy. However he has really kicked and grown brilliantly into the role. Probably helped by the number of leaders we now have. It reminds me of the 70's and 80's when we had a team of leaders. I think we now have numerous players who would be worthy captains.Personally I think Hendo has been on a journey and has become a far better player and leader. As Klopp would say a mentality monster, who has worked so hard to get where he is now.