Oh I get your point completely Al. Hes really good now but I was still right to slag him off. The criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated, at no point has he been a weak point of our team or standing out like a sore thumb like some have consistently stated. And there are some (well, one) who still criticises.
Id suggest the main change is the confidence to do what hes always been capable of, and he actually did quite often before anyway. But he was still criticised way over an acceptable amount for someone performing how he was. That hes now reached a higher level which makes it pretty much impossible to slate him, unless youre a loonie, doesnt change the fact that you and others were indeed wrong with your pretty scathing criticism in the past.
Even in these last few posts youve got someone accusing him of hiding in the past, but he doesnt do it anymore. He never did, at all. Hes got a great mentality, not just shown now but in the past in the fact of ridiculous criticism no doubt linked to the raft of flops he came in with. Whether you like to admit it or not, he was inexplicably grouped with the likes of Carroll, Downing and Charlie fucking Adam and had a much, much larger mountain to climb with certain supporters because of it.
But yes youre right and we can all agree, hes boss
As I said both sides became entrenched and views were amplified. However I think going from people making criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game and 'slagging him off' is a huge leap. I think probably the single biggest change for Henderson is that the way we play now suits Henderson more.
For me he struggled when we were pressed really high, was uncomfortable when asked to break down packed defences as a deep lying playmaker and found it difficult as a right footed player to receive the ball with his back to goal and then turn almost full circle to find our outlet who was Moreno high on the left.
We have become far more rounded as a team with VVD Matip/Gomez as centre backs there is less reliance on the 6 to take the ball off the centre backs and build play. We have tweaked the formation with Salah in particular giving us an outlet over the top.
Then you have Trent who has come in and taken over a lot of the deep playmaking duties as well as providing an outlet high up the pitch on the right. That change with the outlet being on the right instead of the left makes it much easier for Henderson to play on the half turn and use his excellent passing range to by pass their midfield.
It is what exceptional managers do they accentuate a players positives. As a result Henderson has grown as a player and is much more confident especially in possession. Our midfield now has a better balance as well with Keita and the Ox providing penetration and especially goals from midfield.
Henderson has wonderful qualities and for me they have come to the fore with his weaker areas improving and certain aspects of his game being passed on to other players. He now has a simpler role and isn't being asked too do too much and looks a far better player as a result.