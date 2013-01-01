That's harsh as fuck on Gini. Every single player out there for us last night had an absolutely outstanding game.
There was one moment when Leicester had a promising attack developing at the edge of the area and Wijnaldum appeared from nowhere, stole the ball, kept it under prssure, passed it to (I think Gomez) then immediately moved to make himself available for an outball and effected a clearance, all in a matter of seconds, and done with aplomb. As usual Gini's contributions are somewhat overlooked.
All three midfielders played their part effectively