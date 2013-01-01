« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 534711 times)

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 10:06:50 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:02:22 AM
That's harsh as fuck on Gini. Every single player out there for us last night had an absolutely outstanding game.
There was one moment when Leicester had a promising attack developing at the edge of the area and Wijnaldum appeared from nowhere, stole the ball, kept it under prssure, passed it to (I think Gomez) then immediately moved to make himself available for an outball and effected a clearance, all in a matter of seconds, and done with aplomb. As usual Gini's contributions are somewhat overlooked.

All three midfielders played their part effectively
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Red Eyed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 10:07:48 AM »
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 10:18:10 AM »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 10:07:48 AM
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Firmino was forced upon him. No wonder he lost his head a bit. What a bunch of useless players he had to deal with  ;D
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline mickeydocs

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 10:18:42 AM »
JH has become a tremendous captain and leader in a team of leaders.
His form is tremendous. Hopefully will be fit for the weekend.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 10:28:57 AM »
Being captain after Gerrard left is a huge burden for any player to bear. But Henderson has done it so well and not only led the team well but he has raised his game until he has become a midfielder who can play the #6 or the #8 role to such a high level that he has slotted in for Fabinho or Wijnaldum seamlessly a nd produced match winning performances. All kudos to him!
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 10:39:02 AM »
As i read this morning "if you think Jordan Henderson isn't a great player then this game isn't for you".

Logged

Online santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,022
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 10:49:22 AM »
Been playing at a really high level since the back end of last season.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 12:14:00 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:45:43 AM
Your Joking arent you? Be lucky to live past 26 with that gait and the way he runs!

Part of no one's wet dream midfield...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 