I know it's only wikipedia, but apparently Rodgers said he was free to go if he wanted to when Brendan first arrived at the club but Henderson said no. He's not the strop throwing kind.



Tbf though, none of our players under Klopp have thrown a strop. Most non LFC fans are surprised the likes of Shaqiri are still around - but we see the look on his face when he scores against Everton and we know different.



It's hard to throw a strop when you're playing in possibly the best club team in the world and the guys ahead of you are in the top 10 for the Ballon D'or. I think there is a recognition within the squad that the standard is incredibly high and those that move are resigned to the fact that they were not good enough to break in. So it does not surprise me that players have not thrown a strop so far but that said I also think it speaks huge volumes for Klopp's man-management skills that he is able to manage this squad and maintain a fantastic team culture.