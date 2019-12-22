« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 528969 times)

Offline Occy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • Loves to Lurk.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7360 on: December 22, 2019, 11:08:28 PM »
I think a Captain is more then onfield stuff.

I go back to an interview with him and TAA. Where TAA's mum wanted Hendo to look after him. And it alludes to the fact that he has done an outstanding job in that regards.

Hendo does a lot of things that us as supporters don't always see. I think you can also throw Milner into that mould too. Massive for the club both of these guys.

His talk, his dressing room presence, his humbleness and class, his supportiveness as a teammate, work ethic and work rate. All put him into a category of excellence.

Add to that he is a pretty good player.

Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7361 on: December 22, 2019, 11:57:04 PM »
I think it was also him growing up to become a man and undertaking more responsibility.

He did have a drop in form at some point last year and was dropped by Klopp but came back strongly. It would have been easy for him to go all stroppy and demand for a transfer but stayed and fight for his place instead. A person with such fighting spirit deserves everything he has got.
Logged

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7362 on: Yesterday at 02:31:01 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 22, 2019, 07:05:15 PM
In a select group of Liverpool captains. A group of just one

Select group of worldwide captains as well

Only Hierro, Puyol, Lahm, Iniesta, Casillas and Ramos have won the Champions League, Super Cup, and CWC in the same year
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,297
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 22, 2019, 11:57:04 PM
I think it was also him growing up to become a man and undertaking more responsibility.

He did have a drop in form at some point last year and was dropped by Klopp but came back strongly. It would have been easy for him to go all stroppy and demand for a transfer but stayed and fight for his place instead. A person with such fighting spirit deserves everything he has got.

I know it's only wikipedia, but apparently Rodgers said he was free to go if he wanted to when Brendan first arrived at the club  but Henderson said no. He's not the strop throwing kind.

Tbf though, none of our players under Klopp have thrown a strop. Most non LFC fans are surprised the likes of Shaqiri are still around - but we see the look on his face when he scores against Everton and we know different.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:54:01 AM
I know it's only wikipedia, but apparently Rodgers said he was free to go if he wanted to when Brendan first arrived at the club  but Henderson said no. He's not the strop throwing kind.

Tbf though, none of our players under Klopp have thrown a strop. Most non LFC fans are surprised the likes of Shaqiri are still around - but we see the look on his face when he scores against Everton and we know different.

It's hard to throw a strop when you're playing in possibly the best club team in the world and the guys ahead of you are in the top 10 for the Ballon D'or. I think there is a recognition within the squad that the standard is incredibly high and those that move are resigned to the fact that they were not good enough to break in. So it does not surprise me that players have not thrown a strop so far but that said I also think it speaks huge volumes for Klopp's man-management skills that he is able to manage this squad and maintain a fantastic team culture.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,297
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 09:06:23 AM
It's hard to throw a strop when you're playing in possibly the best club team in the world and the guys ahead of you are in the top 10 for the Ballon D'or. I think there is a recognition within the squad that the standard is incredibly high and those that move are resigned to the fact that they were not good enough to break in. So it does not surprise me that players have not thrown a strop so far but that said I also think it speaks huge volumes for Klopp's man-management skills that he is able to manage this squad and maintain a fantastic team culture.

Absolutely. Coutinho must cry himself to sleep at night.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 09:17:48 AM »
Jordan Henderson has joined a Grand Slam club of captains to have won Club World Cup, Champions League and European Super Cup in the same calendar year (and he's the first English skipper to do it).

Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos (both Real Madrid).

:)
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7367 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 AM »
what a guy
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline West Cork Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7368 on: Yesterday at 12:56:50 PM »
He really is a unsung hero , wonder what old Whiskey Nose thinks of him these days
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7369 on: Yesterday at 01:18:30 PM »
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 691
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7370 on: Yesterday at 01:21:21 PM »
Quote from: West Cork Red on Yesterday at 12:56:50 PM
He really is a unsung hero , wonder what old Whiskey Nose thinks of him these days

ehhhh - who cares? We know how special he is!!
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7371 on: Yesterday at 01:34:30 PM »
Quote from: West Cork Red on Yesterday at 12:56:50 PM
He really is a unsung hero , wonder what old Whiskey Nose thinks of him these days

Youd find that Ferguson and Utd is filed under irrelevant. And it would be for a long long time.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,585
  • Yeah right..
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7372 on: Yesterday at 01:55:50 PM »
Still divides opinion amongst some fans but without question a club legend.

Here's to you Jordan Henderson..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline PHIL.

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • Unbearable
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7373 on: Yesterday at 01:57:57 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 01:55:50 PM
Still divides opinion amongst some fans but without question a club legend.

Here's to you Jordan Henderson..


Undoubtedly a club legend, yeah.

Lift the Premier League and he'll go down as one of the greatest.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,989
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7374 on: Yesterday at 08:15:34 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 01:55:50 PM
Still divides opinion amongst some fans but without question a club legend.

Here's to you Jordan Henderson..]/b]

Simon and Garfunkel tune resonating in that.   :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,585
  • Yeah right..
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7375 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 PM »
Speaks volumes..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7376 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:44:20 PM
Speaks volumes..


Boss!

Makems really make a multi-trophy mark for us
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,411
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7377 on: Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:15:34 PM
Simon and Garfunkel tune resonating in that.   :)

Jorge Jesus hates you more than you will know.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,297
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7378 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 01:18:30 PM
This is heartwarming

I wish Jurgen Klopp was my dad.  And he's only 6 years older than me.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,595
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 12:01:47 AM »
My wife said earlier that Jordan Henderson encapsulates what is so great about Klopp. Given what Hendersons gone through in his LFC career, to have done what hes done is remarkable. To get the belief and confidence into Hendersons astonishing. And yet, some people who claim to know about football dont see it. Smashing character, smashing player.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 PM
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7380 on: Today at 12:04:26 AM »
Fans probably regard Souness and Gerrard as legendary captains of our club and Henderson is getting very close. Not counting chickens yet but if he lifts the PL title this year, he status would be sealed alongside the other 2.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #7381 on: Today at 03:34:19 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:10:57 AM
Absolutely. Coutinho must cry himself to sleep at night.

He was top dog while he was here but his departure brought us Alisson and VVD. We could not have reinvested the money better.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 