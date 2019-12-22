I think a Captain is more then onfield stuff.
I go back to an interview with him and TAA. Where TAA's mum wanted Hendo to look after him. And it alludes to the fact that he has done an outstanding job in that regards.
Hendo does a lot of things that us as supporters don't always see. I think you can also throw Milner into that mould too. Massive for the club both of these guys.
His talk, his dressing room presence, his humbleness and class, his supportiveness as a teammate, work ethic and work rate. All put him into a category of excellence.
Add to that he is a pretty good player.