Finished the Zero Dawn story recently, and I've just got a few trophies to collect - hunting grounds and all skills. All skills is going to take a fair amount of skill points I think - do your skills points carry over between the main game and the Frozen Wilds DLC (which was included on my late-purchase disc)?Not sure whether thread title needs changing to include both main games, or some of the posts on the last page or two should be split off into a Forbidden West thread...?
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]