Finished the Zero Dawn story recently, and I've just got a few trophies to collect - hunting grounds and all skills. All skills is going to take a fair amount of skill points I think - do your skills points carry over between the main game and the Frozen Wilds DLC (which was included on my late-purchase disc)?



Not sure whether thread title needs changing to include both main games, or some of the posts on the last page or two should be split off into a Forbidden West thread...?



It's not a separate game, just a different area and I believe you can travel seamlessly between the area of the main game and Frozen Wilds.