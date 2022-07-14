« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)  (Read 22622 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
« Reply #280 on: July 14, 2022, 06:21:48 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 14, 2022, 04:42:54 pm
Finished the Zero Dawn story recently, and I've just got a few trophies to collect - hunting grounds and all skills. All skills is going to take a fair amount of skill points I think - do your skills points carry over between the main game and the Frozen Wilds DLC (which was included on my late-purchase disc)?

Not sure whether thread title needs changing to include both main games, or some of the posts on the last page or two should be split off into a Forbidden West thread...?
It's not a separate game, just a different area and I believe you can travel seamlessly between the area of the main game and Frozen Wilds.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
« Reply #281 on: Today at 05:03:51 am »
Yeah, ypu can go back and forth between the dlc area and the main one. Really enjoyed TFW. Great dlc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 