« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 90447 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3160 on: February 7, 2022, 06:03:35 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on February  7, 2022, 06:01:49 pm
Any pictures or reports from their arrival in Dakar? Has the celebration taken place already?

Live now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kik2YysJI1o
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3161 on: February 7, 2022, 06:04:00 pm »
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,824
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3162 on: February 7, 2022, 06:36:58 pm »
Team of the Tournament.

Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3163 on: February 7, 2022, 06:39:25 pm »
Wtf! The Egyptian Goalie is not even on the bench.. And Koulibaly not in the lineup?
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3164 on: February 7, 2022, 07:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  7, 2022, 06:36:58 pm
Team of the Tournament.



LOL Five Cameroonian players in the XI
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3165 on: February 7, 2022, 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February  7, 2022, 07:15:18 pm
LOL Five Cameroonian players in the XI

You mean, in the squad?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,912
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3166 on: February 7, 2022, 07:22:31 pm »
wow whole country is there
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3167 on: February 7, 2022, 07:23:50 pm »
Tapsoba is some boy. I've a soft spot for Burkina Faso. Don't know if it's because their capital city has a cool name. Would love us to have a player from there.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,047
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3168 on: February 7, 2022, 07:39:37 pm »
I think that the tournament has actually worked out very well for us.

No one got injured. Keita was great, Salah and Mane got to the final. Salah comes back with something to prove, Mane as a champion. We didn't suffer in their absence. They didn't get a rest but they did have one in the summer that the European players never and Mo and Sadio are our fittest and most resilient players anyway. And they also come back fully in rhythm and firing.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3169 on: February 7, 2022, 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on February  7, 2022, 07:39:37 pm
I think that the tournament has actually worked out very well for us.

No one got injured. Keita was great, Salah and Mane got to the final. Salah comes back with something to prove, Mane as a champion. We didn't suffer in their absence. They didn't get a rest but they did have one in the summer that the European players never and Mo and Sadio are our fittest and most resilient players anyway. And they also come back fully in rhythm and firing.
great summary :)
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3170 on: February 7, 2022, 10:58:44 pm »
had a look at the celebrations in dakar earlier. was Mane on the roof of the bus with no barrier around the edge?    hope Klopp was on to him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,689
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3171 on: February 7, 2022, 11:01:28 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on February  7, 2022, 10:58:44 pm
had a look at the celebrations in dakar earlier. was Mane on the roof of the bus with no barrier around the edge?    hope Klopp was on to him.

Same Kloppo who was sitting in a very precarious position and almost falling off the bus on the Champions League victory parade?  :D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3172 on: February 7, 2022, 11:49:10 pm »
Shame this is as close as Mo ever will get to winning a trophy for Egypt. He will probably retire as someone who is not a legend for Egypt.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February  7, 2022, 11:49:10 pm
Shame this is as close as Mo ever will get to winning a trophy for Egypt. He will probably retire as someone who is not a legend for Egypt.
Isn't there another AFCON next year? And then one two years after that? Pretty sure he still has a chance to win on over the next few years.

As for not being a legend for Egypt, behave!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 04:24:31 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February  7, 2022, 11:49:10 pm
... He will probably retire as someone who is not a legend for Egypt.

Maybe if they get a decent run in the World Cup, and or the AFCON next year. And also his scoring record is pretty good - given the amount of 0-0s  ;D
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:55 am
Isn't there another AFCON next year? And then one two years after that? Pretty sure he still has a chance to win on over the next few years.

As for not being a legend for Egypt, behave!

Yeah, what was that? He got Egypt qualified for the World Cup after ages (it was only their 3rd appearance in the World Cup ever), which even the AFCON winning teams of 2000s could not do. And he got to two AFCON finals.

All this, while being the greatest Egyptian player ever, and in with a shout of the greatest African player ever as well.

Anyway, I don't get the idea of assessing an individual's achievements wrt to trophies in football - it's the one team game if any, where tactics and the team matters more than most. Plenty of great players have not won the Champions League, International Trophies or their National Leagues. Plenty of non great players have won these trophies.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:11:15 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:06:52 am
Yeah, what was that? He got Egypt qualified for the World Cup after ages (it was only their 3rd appearance in the World Cup ever), which even the AFCON winning teams of 2000s could not do. And he got to two AFCON finals.

All this, while being the greatest Egyptian player ever, and in with a shout of the greatest African player ever as well.

The greatest player to come from Egypt but not the greatest Egyptian player. That'd be Aboutrika and Salah will never match his achievements with them.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 09:37:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:13:41 am
The greatest player to come from Egypt but not the greatest Egyptian player. That'd be Aboutrika and Salah will never match his achievements with them.

As I said, frankly I don't care for trophy counts when assessing individual players. Also, there is no difference between the two things you said. He is Egyptian, and he is their greatest ever player, so he is the greatest Egyptian player, simple. If you're going for the player who has won the most with Egypt, then it's not even Aboutrika, it's Ahmed Hassan who won 4 AFCON trophies, and he was also one of their greatest players.

Anyway, even for the National Team - Aboutrika never fired Egypt into the World Cup, Salah did. I didn't watch every game for Egypt to assess both their performances (I think very few in this forum would have), but I have watched some of Aboutrika's League games, and Club World Cup games and while he was good, he was not on Salah's level, not to mention the higher level of competition that Salah faces week in and week out.

You can't separate a player's club career and NT career and assess in isolation, a player's career is the sum of everything, the overall performances and the strength of the league they played in. If you just pick the NT career, average players playing in lesser confederations will have better stats/performances than legendary players, the likes of George Best and Alan Hansen will no longer be considered football greats, which would be a travesty. Best only played 37 games for his country, while Hansen played 26, several inferior players were picked ahead of him.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:46:00 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:37:27 am
As I said, frankly I don't care for trophy counts when assessing individual players. Also, there is no difference between the two things you said. He is Egyptian, and he is their greatest ever player, so he is the greatest Egyptian player, simple. If you're going for the player who has won the most with Egypt, then it's not even Aboutrika, it's Ahmed Hassan who won 4 AFCON trophies, and he was also one of their greatest players.

Anyway, even for the National Team - Aboutrika never fired Egypt into the World Cup, Salah did. I didn't watch every game for Egypt to assess both their performances (I think very few in this forum would have), but I have watched some of Aboutrika's League games, and Club World Cup games and while he was good, he was not on Salah's level, not to mention the higher level of competition that Salah faces week in and week out.

There is a massive difference. The best player from Egypt is NOT the greatest player FOR Egypt.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 09:53:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:40:19 am
There is a massive difference. The best player from Egypt is NOT the greatest player FOR Egypt.

The greatest player FOR Egypt is not the same as the greatest Egyptian player, as you stated. The greatest Egyptian player means, the greatest player with the Nationality of Egypt, which is undoubtedly Salah.

You just want to segregate a player's National Team's performances to assess a player, which is bollocks. You may as well then conclude that Diouf was a greater Senegalese player than George Best was a Northern Irish player or something like that, which makes no sense whichever way you look at.

If you actually want to talk about the greatest player FOR Egypt, that's a different discussion, but I'm assuming you have not watched most of Egypt's games with Aboutrika/Salah to come to that conclusion.

Football is a team game, btw. If you want a trophy count, say so, and even then Ahmed Hassan should be the greatest player FOR Egypt, if that's the criteria.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,577
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 am »
Weird argument which has come from the absolute nonsense that Mo isn't already a legend for his country, which he clearly is.

Mo was their top scorer as they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990, and only third time in their history (which he's also their top scorer ever at). Second top ever scorer, their most high profile (and best) player ever by a massive, massive distance. Their top scorer Hassan has won three AFCONs including winning the golden boot at one, and Aboutrika won two including scoring in the final of one. All undeniably Egypt legends, and very arguable between the three of them in terms of who is their greatest ever.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 09:58:09 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:53:50 am
The greatest player FOR Egypt is not the same as the greatest Egyptian player, as you stated. The greatest Egyptian player means, the greatest player with the Nationality of Egypt, which is undoubtedly Salah.

You just want to segregate a player's National Team's performances to assess a player, which is bollocks. You may as well then conclude that Diouf was a greater Senegalese player than George Best was a Northern Irish player or something like that, which makes no sense whichever way you look at.

If you actually want to talk about the greatest player FOR Egypt, that's a different discussion, but I'm assuming you have not watched most of Egypt's games with Aboutrika/Salah to come to that conclusion.

Football is a team game, btw. If you want a trophy count, say so, and even then Ahmed Hassan should be the greatest player FOR Egypt, if that's the criteria.

I've no interest in arguing this with you. You've got a habit of putting words into peoples mouths and arguing things nobody has said. My point is Aboutrika was the best player for Egypt. Salah is the best from Egypt overall. I'm sure as a grown up you can eventually grasp this concept but this conversation is done now.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:54:06 am
Weird argument which has come from the absolute nonsense that Mo isn't already a legend for his country, which he clearly is.

Mo was their top scorer as they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990, and only third time in their history (which he's also their top scorer ever at). Second top ever scorer, their most high profile (and best) player ever by a massive, massive distance. Their top scorer Hassan has won three AFCONs including winning the golden boot at one, and Aboutrika won two including scoring in the final of one. All undeniably Egypt legends, and very arguable between the three of them in terms of who is their greatest ever.

Yep, can get onboard with this - just a small clarification - their all time Top scorer you are referring to is Hossam Hassan, while the player I was referring to is Ahmed Hassan, the midfielder, who has won 4 AFCONs and is also one of the greatest Egyptian players.

Generally, the Egyptian fans online and I have known have considered these players as their best players (in no order and there maybe more)

Wael Gomaa (CB)
Ali Shehata (RB, CB)
Rifaat El-Fanagily (DM)
Ahmed Hassan (CM, RM, AM)
Mohamed Aboutrika (AM, DLF)
Mohamed Salah (SS, RW)
Mahmoud El Khatib (SS)
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 10:19:57 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:58:09 am
I've no interest in arguing this with you. You've got a habit of putting words into peoples mouths and arguing things nobody has said. My point is Aboutrika was the best player for Egypt. Salah is the best from Egypt overall. I'm sure as a grown up you can eventually grasp this concept but this conversation is done now.

Nobody has put any words into your mouth.

You said this

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:13:41 am
The greatest player to come from Egypt but not the greatest Egyptian player.

Then you changed it to

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:40:19 am
The best player from Egypt is NOT the greatest player FOR Egypt.

I hope you realize the difference between the two. In my initial post, when I said Salah was the greatest Egyptian player, I didn't mean it for the National Team, I meant the greatest player overall with Nationality of Egypt, so you did come and put a different spin on it, hence my subsequent posts with more context/asking for clarity. Anyway, I'm letting go of the semantics, which was the argument.

I was not arguing the other points with you. Since this is a forum, I was merely looking for the reasoning behind your sure idea that Aboutrika was the best player for Egypt National Team (let's put it like this), was it because you watched games of Egypt with Aboutrika and Salah and compared them or because your Egyptian friends told you, I was merely interested to know that. It's a discussion forum ffs. If you just wanted to express your opinion as fact, and leave it an open and shut case, say so, and we'd have been done already.

The other points had nothing to do with what you said, except I was giving a context in general of how I don't believe in isolating one part of a player's career and assessing them based on it - a player is an entire package - ability, performance, peak, longevity, Club Teams, National Teams, strength of the opposition and team and so on.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,912
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:55 am
Isn't there another AFCON next year? And then one two years after that? Pretty sure he still has a chance to win on over the next few years.

As for not being a legend for Egypt, behave!
nah this was his best chance, West African sides are too strong and now have most of their players in top European leagues. You could even see the so called lower tier west african sides have improved a lot in comparison to the saharan states. It's highly likely Senegal will win the next one too
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,084
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 08:28:17 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,673
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3187 on: Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm »
Thanks for that. He did the Firmino celebration again!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3188 on: Today at 01:56:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:40:19 am
There is a massive difference. The best player from Egypt is NOT the greatest player FOR Egypt.
This.

And like say Messi with Argentina, Salah will never be seen as the greatest player in Egypt unless he wins an AFCON. That is the consensus among the fans and pundits in the country right now whether it is true or not is up for debate.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,905
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3189 on: Today at 02:04:48 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:56:47 am
This.

And like say Messi with Argentina, Salah will never be seen as the greatest player in Egypt unless he wins an AFCON. That is the consensus among the fans and pundits in the country right now whether it is true or not is up for debate.

Which is pretty unfair as was with Messi because Egypt are absolute gash

No Salah and theyd have been home in the groups

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 