I've no interest in arguing this with you. You've got a habit of putting words into peoples mouths and arguing things nobody has said. My point is Aboutrika was the best player for Egypt. Salah is the best from Egypt overall. I'm sure as a grown up you can eventually grasp this concept but this conversation is done now.



The greatest player to come from Egypt but not the greatest Egyptian player.



The best player from Egypt is NOT the greatest player FOR Egypt.



Nobody has put any words into your mouth.You said thisThen you changed it toI hope you realize the difference between the two. In my initial post, when I said Salah was the greatest Egyptian player, I didn't mean it for the National Team, I meant the greatest player overall with Nationality of Egypt, so you did come and put a different spin on it, hence my subsequent posts with more context/asking for clarity. Anyway, I'm letting go of the semantics, which was the argument.I was not arguing the other points with you. Since this is a forum, I was merely looking for the reasoning behind your sure idea that Aboutrika was the best player for Egypt National Team (let's put it like this), was it because you watched games of Egypt with Aboutrika and Salah and compared them or because your Egyptian friends told you, I was merely interested to know that. It's a discussion forum ffs. If you just wanted to express your opinion as fact, and leave it an open and shut case, say so, and we'd have been done already.The other points had nothing to do with what you said, except I was giving a context in general of how I don't believe in isolating one part of a player's career and assessing them based on it - a player is an entire package - ability, performance, peak, longevity, Club Teams, National Teams, strength of the opposition and team and so on.