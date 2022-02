I think that the tournament has actually worked out very well for us.



No one got injured. Keita was great, Salah and Mane got to the final. Salah comes back with something to prove, Mane as a champion. We didn't suffer in their absence. They didn't get a rest but they did have one in the summer that the European players never and Mo and Sadio are our fittest and most resilient players anyway. And they also come back fully in rhythm and firing.