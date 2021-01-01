« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3040
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:07:42 pm
Sadio has won player of the tournament.

from the games i saw, right call

koulibaly was very good as well

for a strapping bloke, bit of a girlie dance that sadio  ;D
Logged
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3041
Talk about overdoing a presentation.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3042
Whats this bullshit? Just let the captain lift the fucking trophy with his team.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3043
The best taker generally goes first no? Maybe thats why England have been so bad but with us I feel like weve always had our better ones going early
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3044
Fucking hell, this is the worst presentation of a trophy I have ever seen.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3045
I hate seeing the losing players take their medals off or refuse to put them on. They came 2nd which is some achievement and I understand the disappointment. You wouldnt see many silver medalists in the Olympics take their medals off.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3046
What a fitting end to this farce.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3047
Well Sadio was the 5th taker and Senegal will be very glad that he was
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3048
Trust Infantino to screw a trophy presentation up as well.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3049
The fuck is this shit.  :butt :no
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3050
Joke this for the players
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3051
This is crazy. If I was Koulibaly Id have said fuck off
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3052
The Senegal team are just looking at this thinking what the fuck?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3053
Where are they going?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3054
Da fuq is this?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3055
Farce.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3056
Good lad, not lifting it
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3057
What on earth is going on?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3058
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:42 pm
The best taker generally goes first no? Maybe thats why England have been so bad but with us I feel like weve always had our better ones going early

Pointless worrying about who might miss a deciding penalty if you never get there.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3059
This should be about the team.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3060
Now theyre going back :lmao
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3061
Well in lad, fucking off back to the team with the Trophy
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3062
Good job lad,fuck the suits & their photo op.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3063
Erm...whats going on? :D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3064
What the fuck is that?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3065
Absolutely pointless.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3066
Couldn't get those pricks to walk down the steps and present the trophy on the pitch?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3067
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:14:56 pm
Fucking hell, this is the worst presentation of a trophy I have ever seen.

On par with the tournament really.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3068
Wtf just fuck off with this shit with the dignitaries.

It's the players and fans who matter not the fucking suits!!!  :no
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3069
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:42 pm
The best taker generally goes first no? Maybe thats why England have been so bad but with us I feel like weve always had our better ones going early

Our problem is that Kane is the only player in the national squad who can take a penalty. Wed lose whether he went first, second or fifth!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3070
Good for him just disgusting that.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3071
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:16:15 pm
Farce.

A fitting end for this tournament.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3072
what the fuck is this shit - get it on the podium with the players ffs

i hope koulibaly said fuck this, i aint lifting it till im with the players, fucking legend if he did
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3073
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:42 pm
The best taker generally goes first no? Maybe thats why England have been so bad but with us I feel like weve always had our better ones going early

Pearce, Waddle and Southgate taking decisive pens, that was pure joy ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3074


Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3075
Best/non-best is also hard to judge.  In Istanbul, Gerrard was 5th, but we had some very good penalty takers before him.

But the one I always think of is Chelsea 2007.  We had Zenden, Alonso, Gerrard, and Kuyt, and it was sealed.  Fowler was subbed on in the 118th minute (I assume to take a penalty).  You can probably argue that Fowler is our best penalty taker (and set for 5th), but you can also make a case for Gerrard (our regular taker) and Dirk (who's got a terrific record).  The "best" is probably subjective in that case, but we were blessed there with good takers, so the order didn't matter as much.

For Egypt, they've already been winning shootouts (it didn't get to Salah in the semi-final, right?), so maybe they were confident in at least getting there.  I do see Gerry's point though in that many shoutouts don't make it to the 10th kick at all, so having clearly one of the top takers (maybe the best) that late is always a risk.  But if Egypt have good takers in general, it shouldn't have mattered that much (their keeper's good at saving them as well).
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3076
Airline stweardesses :lmao
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3077
Well done Senegal.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3078
Mo watching that ridiculous faff at the end there and is probably suddenly feeling a lot better about life Id imagine.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #3079
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:18:38 pm
Airline stweardesses :lmao

The final flourish!
