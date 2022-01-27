A lot of folks on here are getting their first taste of African football it seems.



There is a lot of randomness in African football. Pitches, weather conditions, physical play, bad refs, comical errors, etc. which a lot of times result in a very average team making the latter rounds despite no signs of quality whatsoever. There's a reason why one time, freaking Angola and Togo made it to the world cup.



And almost in every AFCON (bar maybe Egypt 2019) there was always a stadium whose pitch made it impossible to play on and just forced both teams to play hopeful long balls and a team took advantage of that and qualified to the latter rounds because of it. Burkina Faso in 2013 for example made the final, purely because of that.



